Darling Ingredients: A Cash Flow Cow

Darling experienced increased organic growth from disciplined capital investment within the firm’s core business segments. This investment culminated in the four new plants and numerous plant expansions since 2015.

Company Overview

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) is a global materials processor that relies on raw natural inputs to produce processed ingredients and specialized products in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, energy and fertilizer industries. Darling reports its primary operations using three separate business segments:

Feed Ingredients (62% of revenues) Food Ingredients (31% of revenues) Fuel Ingredients (7% of revenues)

This operational segmentation only provides comparable data as far back as 2014 due to two large acquisitions:

VION Ingredients International a Dutch LLC Rothsay a division of Canada based Maple Leaf Foods

Source: Corporate Presentation 3/16/17

The company, founded in 1882, initially operated in the rendering business, creating soap and fertilizer before branching out into feed and collection of bakery scraps, until the Vion and Rothsay acquisitions in 2014. These two acquisitions not only added exposure to new operating segments, but also thrust the company into the global market place, which now accounts for approximately 50% of its revenues. The firm conducts business in 200 locations across five continents.

Source: Factset

The company's core business is relatively stable due to the firm's attention to managing spread margins with commodity prices. Global growth is expected to rise going forward, which should provide a catalyst for inflation to begin to rise. Darling's operating results should excel in this environment. The firm's costs should remain steady due to managing the spread margins. It will be able to exert greater pricing power due to the concentrated nature of its industry and its margins will expand. Another key to Darling's success over the past several years has been their ability to grow volumes in excess of global GDP growth. Due to the firm's high fixed cost structure this increased volume should help modestly expand operating margins.

Source: Factset

The firm has completed a number of initiatives over the past 2 years in order to expand production and enhance margins available to its existing core lines of business. These projects added 2 new wet and frozen pet food plants in the U.S. in 2015, and two new rendering plants in 2016. These expansions helped increase the amount of raw material processed within the Feed & Food segments by 7% YoY to 9.1 million tons (2016/2015). In addition to its plans for domestic expansion, the firm has invested heavily in China, expanding production in both its food (gelatin) and feed (blood protein/aquaculture feed) business segments in 2015 and 2016. (Source: Corporate Presentation 3/16/17)

In addition to the organic growth potential offered by capex investments within Darling's core businesses, there should be potential growth driven by increased demand for its biofuels JV with Valero energy, Diamond Green Diesel (DGD). The two firms have combined to create a low cost producer of biomass-based diesel. The key to the operations cost savings comes from Darling's ability to incorporate multiple feed stocks from its collection and rendering businesses, as well as the significant synergies achieved by sharing a production site with Valero.

The joint venture expanded capacity in 2014 to 160 million gallons. This facility has operated consistently at max capacity since 2015. The next expansion is already in process and is expected to come online in Q2 2018, adding an additional 115 million gallons of available production. This expanded production is expected to be met with demand quickly as new laws require cleaner fuels, and the low carbon fuel market continues to expand in geography. (Source: Corporate Presentation 3/16/17)

A more immediate tail wind for the DGD plant is the expected 2Q17 completion of a direct rail line to California and other Pacific Northwest low carbon fuel markets. This market expansion should allow DGD to sell its biodiesel to more low carbon fuel markets at a premium price. In fact, the two firms are so confident in the future success of the operations that they paid out a $25MM special dividend to each of the partners early, in February 2017.

Financial Review

DAR has shown the discipline needed to render the fat from its global organization in order to maximize shareholder value. The firm lowered SG&A by $8.6MM in 2016 and has cut more than $50MM in SG&A since 2014. In the 4Q16 earnings presentation management has forecasted that SG&A should remain steady in 2017 in the $82/$83 per quarter. (Source: 4Q16 Corporate Earnings Presentation)

The firm has utilized these savings to pay down the debt accrued during the 2013/2014 acquisitions. Debt was reduced by $170MM in 2016. The total debt decreased by 9% in 2015 and 11% in 2016, respectively, improving the leverage ratio from 4.3x to 3.7x YoY. Current debt can be split into two tenors, a $696MM term loan (A&B notes) that mature in 2021 and $1,027MM in bonds that mature in 2022. These extended maturities give the firm plenty of runway to gradually pay down their debt burden. In addition, Moody's and S&P both rated the firm's debt in the fall of 2016 at Ba2 and BB+ (right outside of the investment grade category) with a stable outlook.

The most attractive part of the firm's discipline is that they have not been penny wise and pound foolish. Darling continued to reinvest in its growth, deploying between $230MM and $240MM on capex annually over the previous three years. Additionally, the firm improved their working capital position by $32MM in 2016.

While earnings have been uneven since the firm's acquisitions of Rothsay and Vion, it has managed to post impressive growth over the previous three years:

3 Year CAGR:

Sales 25%

EBITDA 15%

Free Cash Flow 17%

The most recent quarter end results (4Q16) were solid for Darling with EPS of $0.25 and EBITDA of $112.8MM vs consensus of $107.4MM. Topline results were impressive with revenues of $887.3MM vs consensus of $840.3MM. Outperformance primarily came from the Fuel segment where both prices and volumes improved during the quarter. The Feed segment finished inline due to increased volumes as margins were down during the quarter. Food was the worst performing sector, where weaker margins more than offset increasing volumes. Free cash flow was $0.89 per share or a free cash flow yield of 6.92%. (Source: 4Q16 Corporate Earnings Presentation)

From a fundamental perspective, Darling's strong free cash flow generation should be enough to offset the debt the company faces from its recent acquisitions. The firm should see long-term organic growth in earnings garnered by the efficient investment of capital in new plants and expanded production over the last several years.

Valuation Review

In my opinion, due to the large amount of debt on Darling's balance sheet and the unique nature of its operations, it's best to value the company using EV/EBITDA through a sum-of-the-parts methodology which splits its core business segments from its more volatile Diamond Green Diesel biofuels segment.

Table 1 below details my estimate for 2017 EBITDA which is a 22% increase YoY. This increase may sound large, but projected growth is generated through a combination of increased processing volumes from major projects in the Feed segment in 2016, and increased average selling prices of its processed goods. I have also estimated the processing volumes within Darling's Food segment will increase due to an expansion of its gelatin production facilities, as well as the growing demand in China.

This model shows a steady increase in the operating margin for the Feed and Food segments. This is primarily due to the completion of the new facilities and the increased volumes which should have a positive impact on profitability due to the firm's high fixed cost structure. The figures in Table 1 are for the firm's consolidated operations, including Darling's portion of the Diamond Green Diesel estimates. The EV/EBITDA incorporates the EBITDA estimates in Table 2 below.

Table 2 details a $21 price target which implies an upside potential of approximately 45% from its current level. The valuation incorporates estimated 2017 EBTIDA for the core business with a 9x multiple applied. Diamond Green Diesel is valued separately with a blended EBITDA estimate of both its 2017 EBITDA and a "normalized" 2018 EBITDA estimate based on the increased production capacity anticipated for 2Q18 with a 7x multiple applied. These multiples may appear healthy when applied to estimated earnings figures; however, I believe these multiples will remain firm as market confidence grows in Darling's earning potential for 2018 and beyond.

Technical Overview

While it is difficult to say that the company is selling at a discount (with the NTM P/E at 21x and above the average multiple the firm has traded at since its 2014 acquisitions); in my opinion, the market has not fully accounted for the increased earnings due to top line growth from a rise in inflation, the continued growth in volumes, or the pricing improvements from the biofuels segment.

Source: Factset

1Q has historically been a tough quarter for the company. Earnings estimates have been set low at this point and should provide the opportunity for a second consecutive earnings beat. This earnings momentum paired with continued optimism from Darling's management team should provide the catalysts necessary to slowly increase analysts' earnings estimates for the second half of 2017.

Source: Factset

The stock shot up 13% following the 4Q16 earnings beat and consolidated in March as the global reflation theme has been put on hold while the market looks for more clarity and progress on domestic policy. The earnings beat provided the technical catalyst needed to start momentum moving in the right direction. This shift in momentum can be seen with the 50 day moving average converging on the flat 200 day moving average while reaching higher highs and higher lows. In addition, the stock's price performance relative to the Russell 2000 has been impressive since the end of January - a month before the 4Q16 earnings release. The stock is technically poised for resurgence as the reflation theme regains steam and analysts revise up their earnings estimates throughout 2017.

Source: Factset

Summary

It is my opinion that Darling Ingredients provides potential for substantial price appreciation over the next 12 months as the market rerates the stock in order to incorporate rapidly improving fundamentals. My 12 month price target for Darling based on sum-of-the-parts, EV/EBITDA valuation methodology is $21.

Risks to the investment thesis

The major risks to this investment thesis are that global deflation fears begin to resurface due to an increase in geopolitical risk (Article 50 declaration or FREXIT) and a possible second run in the U.S. dollar tamping down inflation expectations. These events would put downward pressure on fat and protein prices which would hurt Darling's top line. In addition to a slowdown in inflation, if there were a slowdown in real GDP growth, this could exacerbate the headwinds caused by the current global over supply of proteins. In addition to these same pricing concerns, the biofuels segment also faces an uncertain regulatory environment while the industry awaits an extension of the Blenders Tax Credit (which could add as much as $1/ gallon to DGD's EBITDA).

Source: Factset

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DAR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.