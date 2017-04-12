Energy Transfer: Is This Distribution Safe?

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETP) has an impressive yield above 11% now and with the stock off of its 2017 highs by a couple percentage points, it may look like there's an opportunity to buy on the dip for the long-term, here. It's already starting to look that way, as investors have pushed the stock up about 6% since the end of March. However, it's not all optimistic as the company doesn't have a distributable cash flow level that fully covers the dividend and needs to see a substantial year of growth in order to increase coverage above 1x. Until that time, there will be a bounty of risk on the table with this stock, but to some investors, it may be worth it.

Source: Biz Journals

High Yield, High Risk?

The current yield on ETP is 11.61%. Without a doubt, this is the highest yield of large-cap midstreams. Even of large cap names, only Annaly (NYSE:NLY), Telefonica (NYSE:TEF), ChipMOS (NASDAQ:IMOS), and Huaneng Power (NYSE:HNP) have yields above 10%. So, this actually makes ETP one of the best yielding stocks on the market and provides a significant value proposition for taking on an investment in the stock. Yet, time and time again, with high yields, we have to ask ourselves, is this distribution safe?

Source: Bloomberg

Before we get into an analysis of coverage, let's take a look at how the yield has been trending. The yield skyrocketed as crude oil started to plummet back in late 2014. This is one of the few companies that did not cut their distribution during the crude oil downturn and that's significant. Any amount of coverage analysis can be performed, but with that as a precedent, investors have to know that management's number one priority - even if not explicitly stated- is this distribution.

However, the dividend hasn't seen an increase since October of 2015. There's, naturally, a clear justification for this as the crude oil downturn hindered the company's distributable cash flow growth and a hike wasn't justified. However, as prices begin to improve, I'm sure shareholders will be asking for when a dividend increase will come. Yet, I'm not so sure the stock needs one. An 11% yield is one of the highest yields on the open market and investors should be grateful that it even exists. Furthermore, there's no reason - other than to prop up growth rates - for this company to take on a larger financial burden in the near-term by increasing the dividend. That just doesn't make sense.

The stock is down off of its mid-February highs just shy of $40 and is still off its 2016 highs of around $43. The yield has been trending up since that time, as the stock has seen its moving averages flatten out and even trend towards the downside. Considering the yield is one of the few to be above 10% and from a large-cap company, investors have been buying on the dip the last two weeks and pushing the stock up from the $34 support level.

Source: Bloomberg

There's two ways to look at coverage, in my opinion. First, we can look at it on a historical basis. In that regard, we'll take a look at the 2016 full-year financials. ETP posted operating cash flow of $3.3 billion and free cash flow of -$4.25 billion in 2016. Both of these were marginally better than 2015's results. Bringing distributable cash flow into this, ETP posted distributable cash flow last year of $3.08 billion. The distribution outflow to shareholders was $3.54 billion, meaning coverage is 0.87x in the last twelve months.

We can also look at historical data from annualized Q4 2016 data; however, this isn't necessarily the correct approach to use considering that ETP may have contracts structured that provide a greater amount of volume in certain quarters versus others, potentially skewing results. Moving forward, Q4 2016 distributable cash flow was $796 million, or $3.184 billion annualized. So, in that regard, with the annualized dividend outflow in Q4 2016 being $3.424 billion, coverage improves to 0.93x. This isn't significantly better, but is a noticeable difference.

The point here must be made that LTM coverage is sub-1x. That means the company, based upon the distributable cash flow its pulling in, can't fully cover the dividend. That's cause for concern and that's why there's risk on the table. In a year where prices improve, we've seen Energy Transfer put up a strong increase in YOY distributable cash flow. Yet, when prices decline heavily, we see a strong decrease in distributable cash flow. For example, last year we saw distributable cash flow slide 17% YOY from $959 million in Q4 2015 to $796 million Q4 2016. Projecting a growth rate for distributable cash flow is undoubtedly difficult as many assumptions will have to come into play. Things like the cash flows from Dakota Access and the accretion from the transaction with Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:SXL) stand to materially improve distributable cash flow this year. Commodity prices are also significantly higher YOY.

So, let's say distributable cash flow improves 10% YOY in the FY 2017 and that the dividend expense doesn't increase, but rather stays flat. A 10% increase in distributable cash flow, based upon LTM data is $3.38 billion. With a dividend expense of $3.54 billion, that brings coverage to 0.95x, still shy of that critical 1x mark. 2017 is a great year for this company to start seeing a recovery in cash flow because after this year, the company has a sizeable amount of debt due each year, which will increase the risk of the dividend.

Essentially, the time is now for this company to create ample coverage. Unless crude prices improve materially or the company makes a substantial addition to its current liquidity position, a dividend cut some time in the medium-term may be in the cards; however, there's still a considerable amount of time for commodity prices to recover and the next twelve to fifteen months should be enough to allow distributable cash flow to provide more than 1x coverage on the distribution.

Source: Bloomberg

There's a few questions that remain. One that comes to mind is what YOY increase in distributable cash flow does the company need to see in order to be able to provide 1.0x coverage to shareholders? The answer is a 14.9% increase. That's not an easy growth rate to come by and while it's certainly possible when commodity prices, and consequently, volumes, are in recovery mode, it's a difficult feat for a midstream to achieve. I think it's more than reasonable to expect that coverage will stay below 1x this year. The only real way to combat this low coverage is to cut part of the dividend, but the stock will tank on the news of a dividend cut. If the company were to close the gap between distributable cash flow and the current distribution outflow, the implied yield would still be competitive just shy of 10%.

What Role Do Fundamentals Play?

This is another key question as crude oil and natural gas are vital to the efficacy of Energy Transfer Partners. ETP maintains a slightly strong correlation to crude oil prices and a very small, potentially negligible correlation to natural gas prices. Even with these correlations, the stock is going to perform well if these two commodities perform well because higher prices means a higher level of distributable cash flow and a greater chance for future dividend increases and strong earnings reports. Yes, fundamentals matter in terms of this company generating a higher level of distributable cash flow and, consequently, higher distribution coverage.

Source: Bloomberg

Right now, crude oil is really in an interesting spot with increasing American production, uncertainty over whether or not OPEC will extend their output cuts, and inventories, both American and OECD, are still well-elevated over their historical averages. Some would say these fundamentals are bearish, yet we're seeing crude rally back over the last couple of weeks, after breaking out to the downside from its three month trading range. While most economists will agree that crude oil, over the long-term, will steadily trend higher, the short-term certainly represents significant challenges for E&Ps as well as transporters of crude oil, like ETP.

Natural gas fundamentals are more positive. Prices have now recovered from severe sub-$2/MMBtu lows earlier last year and have gained substantial support above $3/MMBtu. This is on the back of larger than expected withdrawals from inventories this past winter. As injection season begins, it'll be a game of expectations to see just how substantial the builds in storage are each week. If the expectations for more cooling degree days increases, then we can expect natural gas to trend up towards $4/MMBtu by the end of the summer. That favors Energy Transfer Partners gaining a higher level of distributable cash flow, but may be partially offset if crude fails to reach $55/barrel by the end of the quarter.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer's distribution safety isn't safe, at least by the standard of distributable cash flow derived coverage. Since I've started covering this name, I've been rather optimistic as the company has a great suite of catalysts and management is top-notch, especially considering they didn't have to cut the distribution at the height of the downturn when coverage was much lower. Still, the risks on the table are clear and the company really needs to see strong growth in distributable cash flow this year or financial alternatives are going to have to be examined.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ETP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.