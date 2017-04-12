Barry Callebaut's (BYCBF) CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barry Callebaut AG (OTC:BYCBF) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call April 12, 2017 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Antoine de Saint-Affrique - Chief Executive Officer

Victor Balli - Chief Financial Officer

Peter Boone - Chief Innovation & Quality Officer

Analysts

Alain Oberhuber - MainFirst

Jon Cox - Kepler Cheuvreux

Joern Iffert - UBS

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Evelyn. I am here today with our CEO, Antoine de Saint-Affrique; and our CFO, Victor Balli who will present to you our Half Year Results for Fiscal Year 2016/17 ended on February 28, 2017. This is our agenda for today. We will start with Antoine, who will present to you the highlights of the first six months, Victor will then walk you through the financial review, then back to Antoine for his remarks on strategy and outlook. After that we will open up the floor for questions and answers.

Please be reminded that the information given during this conference contains some forward-looking statements, which reflects the best of our knowledge as of today. Actual results may be different. Furthermore, we would like to remind you that this conference is being recorded.

And with that, I would like to hand over to Antoine.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Thank you, Evelyn, and good morning to everyone. Glad to have you around. Glad to have you around in such large numbers for those first half results. There is probably no better time than Easter to talk about cocoa and chocolate. And to show once again our collective passion for what is probably the best category in the world. And the passion, and obviously the passion of the team and the work of the team isn’t happening, both are smart growth agenda, but the results are I am going to share this morning. So let’s have a look at the results.

Well once again we are outpacing the markets in a significant way and we are doing so in a way that is very consistent with our small growth agenda. Our growth momentum has accelerated to 3.5% in quarter two, driven by great chocolate performance, fuelled by mix of good outsourcing and continued great performance of Gourmet & Specialties.

We are also, and I will come back to that in a minute, coming to the end of our intentional phase out of the less profitable cocoa contracts, which shows already in the quarter two cocoa sales. All this resulted in a 2.5% revenue growth, and what is important is our growth was a profitable one. Victor will obviously describe in quite a bit of detail, but I cannot resist to point out to our recurring EBIT growth and to the increase of net profits, which are in both case double digits.

And obviously, we do not relax our focus on free cash flow and returns. Without speaking of growth it would be interesting to step back and it was an only look at our one quarter to have a slightly longer timescale. And when you do so and when you are looking at numbers on the longer timeline, you clearly see the department of our smart growth strategy.

Our spacing out of the less profitable cocoa contract, starting over a year ago, and being more or less complete in this quarter. You see also on chocolate a strong performance, consistently outpacing the markets in each and every region. Now let’s have a look at our key growth driver. Each one of them has played its role in helping us to keep to outperforming the markets.

In the emerging markets, which now account for over 34% of our volumes, our 0.4% growth covers actually a very different set of dynamics. On the one end chocolate keeps performing well above markets at 3.6%. On the other end these good growth has been negated by the phasing out of our less profitable contracts as I just discussed.

Our long term outsourcing and strategy partnership keeps showing our growth and it now accounts for about 33% of our total sales volumes. And last but not least, our high margin Gourmet & Specialty business recorded once again a great performance with double digit growth of 14.7%. This business now makes over 12% of our total sales volume. Let me dive a little bit into each of them.

First, a few words on emerging markets. As I just said, this third of our business, covers actually a wide spectrum of different strategies. I am extremely happy with the performance we have in places like Brazil, places like China or Indonesia to quote a few. I was in China last week. I could see, I was extremely impressed both by, what we do in there, we have one of the best factories in the world, but also by the buoyant Gourmet market.

In contrast, we had a challenging slot in Eastern Europe, but the team out there is doing quite an impressive job and I’m convinced that we will recover some of the lost momentum there sooner rather than later. What is striking, and this is not a new fact in this geography, the source of the opportunity at literally all end of the spectrum. Be it the right premium, be it the value part of the market, and what is striking as well is the power and the relevance of our business model there.

With our R&D and with our production knowledge we make a real difference to our customers helping them actually to grow faster and to grow in no more profitable way. The best example for that is the way our activities in Southeast Asia are developing. I was in Indonesia in our new chocolate factory. It is a fantastic example of that. I mean setting up the service, customer are obviously stepping up the quality they can provide to the market.

Now onto our outsourcing as you will know, outsourcing is one of the cornerstone of our business model. We have taken in the first half of this year a number of significant challenges. Be it building the factory I just mentioned in Indonesia or be it integrating the Mondelez factory in Belgium. And I must give huge credit to the team for what is really superb execution. Both are up and running and both are delivering at or above expectations.

Those obviously are big deals and ones that are very visible, but they are complemented with a stream of other ones, within Europe where we continued with the common outsourcing be it in Latin America where our existing customers keep growing with us and are giving us more business. And as you would expect we keep nourishing our project and outsourcing pipeline and you would expect as well, I am not going to go into details on that, as long as the deal are not signed.

Last but not least, let me say a few words on our Gourmet & Specialties. As they and the numbers show we keep growing from strength to strength. With a mix of great innovation, range extension, very strong activation, and the leverage of our bolt-on acquisition. We have a fantastic set of advertising and activity program dedicated to the chef communities. If you are not a reader of those newspapers you should at some point, I mean some of the investors are just out of this world.

We are continuously pushing the boundaries of our product and innovation. We just launched our Callebaut gelato, I am sorry to say we won't have it because the weather is not warm enough, but next time around I hope I can have you taste it. We launched Acticoa, as if you have caramel and chocolates go very well, hand in hand. The Black Zabuye Couverture from Carma, I had to quote as we are in Switzerland. So lots and lots of innovation.

Our declaration range under the Mona Lisa Brand and acquisition and acquisition we made a couple of years ago is growing at double-digit rates. Our new factory for Almonds and I was there two weeks ago in the US, is up and running and delivering to our customers. So, an extremely exciting activity. I could go on for a long while on that front, but there is plenty of things to cover and you would probably certainly see there is some excitement for Victor when we talk about the numbers. Victor, over to you.

Victor Balli

Okay, thank you Antoine I hope you are all excited. Good morning from my side to all of you. In April 2007, I presented to some of you already my first half-year results, at that time with record volumes and EBIT. Now 10 years later, after many successful semester results, I am happy to present to you once again a strong set of record numbers. Let me start as always with an overview table.

As Antoine mentioned, our sales volume achieved a 1.4% growth for the first half-year. This looks somewhat moderate at the first glance, but it is significantly above the underlying market growth, and also important is nice acceleration in the second quarter. Since many years we are focusing to improve our margins with better customer and product mix, and as a consequence our gross profit increased again strongly.

Although our EBIT grew spectacularly with 19.3% more than last year, it was supported by an important one-time positive acquisition-related gain. Excluding this effect, our EBIT still grew by an impressive 11.1% in local currencies. Last, not least, our net profit increased by 32.6%, or almost 19% excluding the mentioned non-recurring effect.

We continue to focus on free cash flow. However, as you may know the first six months are always negatively impacted by the seasonal buying of the cocoa beans. The main harvest of cocoa beans takes place during our first half, namely from October to February. Maybe these cost is a resulting some more details. Here is the regional performance, I hope you like this new format to present our three chocolate regions plus global cocoa deviation.

In region Europe, the biggest one, the volume increase increased by 4.4%, a remarkable growth in a still declining market. Western Europe grew in all business units benefiting from new outsourcing volumes with Mondelez and to ramp up from FrieslandCampina. Eastern Europe continues to operate under less favorable conditions, particularly in some key countries such as Russia and Turkey.

The EBIT in the Europe region increased considerably by 13.6% in local currencies, including the non-recurring acquisition evaluation gain of 16.3 million related to the new outsourcing deal. In region America, the volume development was for one flat after many years of being to growth machine of the group.

Gourmet and Latin America continued to grow very strongly, but the larger accounts in the U.S. suffered. The amazing profitability improvement of plus 11.1% in local currencies was the result of this better customer and product mix, plus also a good leverage in Latin America. Region Asia Pacific had again a very strong first six months in both food manufacturers and Gourmet with a volume growth of 14.6% and an EBIT improvement of almost 13% in local currencies.

Now in global cocoa, third party sales volumes declined by 5%, as a result of the intentional phase-out of less profitable contract. Antoine talked about it. This adjustment process is now concluded. As predicted last year, with the impact from our cocoa leadership initiative and a more supportive cocoa products market to profitability in cocoa are significantly improved by 76.8%.

By the way, also the chocolate regions benefited from a better cocoa result, and our targets to restore the cocoa profitability is well on track. Back to the group performance, here is the bridge for our growth profit as compared to prior year, we had obviously a positive volume affect, but equally important was the improvement from the product and cost mix as mentioned.

Our focus on margins continued in the food manufacturing business across all the regions. And the strong growth in Gourmet & Specialties sustained while maintaining our high margins. As expected and explained, we have seen a significant improvement on the cocoa processing result. We had some additional costs due to scope effect and growth in particular in food manufacturing Gourmet.

So overall, our gross profit improved by 6% well above our volume growth. Let me say here a few words on the cocoa processing market environment. Many of you followed the development of the cocoa combined ratio here on this chart, the black curve, which is a good indicator for the profitability of our cocoa business. It shows by the way the relation between the market prices of cocoa butter and cocoa powder versus the input cost of the cocoa beans.

We have seen an improvement of these rates over the last few months. May I remind you that this is a forward-looking curve, so results are normally seen over a six to nine-month period thereafter. This nine-month improvement of the rates is partly driven by the lower cocoa bean price on one hand, accelerated by a week UK pound, but also due to the tight supply of cocoa or butter accentuated by the bankruptcy of an important cocoa player.

Currently, the crop prospects look good, this great bean quality. Also the chocolate industry has taken a very long coverage, as such, the butter demand and the combined ratio may come somewhat under pressure again, maybe not immediately, but probably in the midterm. Another reason why we are cautious lays in the fact that some of the fundamentals have not significantly changed. The overcapacity in cocoa processing, especially in Asia and partly in Africa is still there. And global confectionery demand, as you have seen continues to be rather sluggish.

Now back to the group results, we see the EBIT performance compared to the prior year. We saw before we had a positive impact of gross margin level, supported by all product groups and regions. At the same time, we further invested in promoting our global Gourmet brands and in expanding our distribution and sales network in particularly the emerging markets. We also broadened our range of specialty products in the food manufacturer business.

Overall, our EBIT grew by 7.8% on the like-for-like basis. Including the positive results from the already mentioned acquisition valuation effect, our EBIT grew by almost 19%. Let’s have a look at the performance between EBITDA and net profit. Our financial expenses were below prior year, due to the lower interest expenses, but also due to the absence of some exchange rate losses in Brazil last year. The average tax rate went slightly up to 19.5%.

I repeat what I said now for a while that our average tax rate will probably grow gradually to a level above 20%. So next, our profit for the year was up by 31.7% in Swiss francs. On a like-for-like basis, net profit was still up by a great 16.6%. Here are the long-term development of our key role materials they are the most important driver of our input cost

Last fiscal year, we saw quite some volatility in high levels of cocoa bean prices. This time now based on the very good crop and the weak demand there was a significant correction and the cocoa prices dropped by more than 30%. Sugar prices peaked in October 2016, then heavily corrected in view of possible surplus in the current year. Sugar prices in the EU increased supported by historically low stock and the head of the regulation.

Milk powder prices also increased due to weak production and continuous demand. However, at the beginning of 2017 this trend started somewhat to reverse. As you all know due to our cost plus approach we passed the vast majority of this cost to our customers. Therefore the price volatility of raw materials does normally does not affect our profitability.

Now let’s move to the balance sheet. As you can see on this slide, our net working capital was pretty much flat over a 12-month period, nicely below the top line growth. This is the result of our continued effort to manage inventories volumes actively. The overall decline was however partly offset by the reversal of last year's exceptional levels is very low crops and very low stock levels, particularly in Brazil and Indonesia.

Also this year, the crop was later, which led to a somewhat higher inventory level at the end of February. We saw already some important impact from the drop of the cocoa a prices partly offset by higher cocoa product price levels. In general however, the drop effect comes with our delay as our derivative instruments such as futures are also part of the working capital.

We have seen an increase in receivables, which is related to more direct sourcing in order to encompass with and also very high sales in the months of February, as well as more sales in Gourmet & Specialties and generally with small declines. Now our focus on cash flow remains strong. Here the component for the free cash flow. This chart is covering only the first six months that's the period from September to February, so it is not a twelve-month compressor.

Our operating cash flow improved by 10.8%. Cash flow related to working capital showed the important seasonality effect from buying the cocoa beans over the winter months. You may have expected to see already a higher positive cash affect from the drop in cocoa bean prices. However, due to our hedging approach you will see this in cash turns only when the sale of the beans is affected in form of cocoa or chocolate products.

Cash interest and taxes were paid with slightly higher than prior year, and our discipline on CapEx continues and we still stick to the target of 200 million Swiss Franc CapEx per year. This resulted in a negative free cash flow of minus 29 million for the first six months not untypical for the first half of our business year. On the 12-month rolling basis, by the way free cash flow was about 155 million Swiss francs.

For the full-year 2016 and 2017, assuming that cocoa bean prices remain at current level, and based on the time lag I just mentioned, I expect to see a very strong positive free cash flow for the full-year.

To conclude my presentation, let's look at some key financial ratios the same pattern table I so every time. That just explained our working capital and therefore our net debt were flat as compared to August last year. Now debt continues to decrease over a 12-month comparable basis and shareholders equity is nicely up. And as a consequence, of course I am very happy to see a continued improvement of most of our ratios getting much closer to our long-term targets and ambitions.

So overall strong results with an accelerating top line in a difficult market with great profitability, with improved ratios and returns, and with an expected strong cash flow generation for the full year.

And with this positive note I give it to Antoine.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Thanks Victor. So, what I would like to do is spend the remaining time before the question-and-answer, which I am sure you have plenty on three things. First, I would like to share with you a bit more of our - what we are doing in the field of innovation, and how we take our customers along with us in a value creation journey. Then, I will want to give our a glimpse on why we see sustainability as adding value to our customers. And finally obviously, I will confirm our outlook and guidance, which I just did. As you know, we have a very simple, very consistent, and clear long-term strategy, which is based on based on four pillars, which is expansion, innovation, cost leadership, and sustainability.

We also have a clear view on how to execute this strategy, which we called small growth. And obviously at the heart of small growth is growth. We continue when it comes to growth to see a very significant amount of opportunities ahead of us. To help us continue to grow much faster than the underlying markets. And one of the key to that obviously is our innovation.

So let me start with innovation. Innovation in our case takes many different forms. From the most advanced forms of make technology producing chocolates like 2D printing or like 3D printing we had recently the opportunity to give us 3D printer figure of the King of Belgium to the King of Belgium was a big key to our success. Two different ways of reaching our customers.

I was in China not long ago. We have reached out for where we gathered all the chef community to feed them into our Callebaut innovation, extremely vibrant, doing extremely well. Innovation takes also the form of our product innovation. We all know where the trends are and where the growth is, it is in sustainable product, it’s end trustable product, it is very much in free from products better for you products, clean enabled products.

The three quizzed out, is not only to give that, but do that and do that with a fantastic product taste, because one and the other is the one thing that is difficult to do, and I can tell you we are very, very good at that. So innovation when it comes to, the way we make products, the way we communicate to our communities and customers, innovation when it comes to the products we put in the market.

Also innovation in the way we take our customers with us in the journey. And what I would like to share with you is a glimpse of our - what we did at the last ISM, which is the big confectionery, so I tell you the biggest confectionery show in the world, takes place in Germany on how we basically occupy the space and bring our customers with us in our innovation journey. Show so please show the video.[Video Presentation]

Well this is a great example where you see all those synergy of our businesses where the chefs - some will say we have in Gourmet, inspired to see our Gourmet customers goes for FM customers, where we play this technology and instead of flying people into the field, we take them through [indiscernible] into the field of cocoa, so it is creating real experience, which travels across all base of customers and we do that now consistently with the same branding or across the world.

Finally let me say a couple of words on sustainability. As you know in November last year, we launched for forever chocolates, our plan to make sustainable chocolates the norm by 2025. There were a number of clear reasons to do so besides any ethical or moral consideration. First, a significant number of our customers have committed 100% sustainable chocolate by either 2020 or 2025, it is very challenging for them and being able to support them and deliver creates a competitive advantage.

Second, and as importantly, if we want to have chocolates in 20 years from now, given they are growth potential and growing needs of emerging countries, we need to have farmers that are planting trees, we need to have farmers succession, we need to have farmers who have enough money to invest in two kids education, and take care of the lands. So if we want to have supply in 20 years from now, and we are long term business and we are running for the long term, we must act now even if we don't have all the answers. I mean the good news is it didn't start yesterday.

So, we have been committed for long-time through sustainability. We have been at the forefront of it and this has been a clear competitive advantage for us. We have been investing in sustainable cocoa and we keep making our progress. Couple of examples of progress, you will see on the picture, the 12 leading company in cocoa and chocolate gathered around Prince Charles to sign a joint agreement on deforestation that’s the more visible part.

The less visible part is what we do in the field. Be it in places like Indonesia, where we are on track to deliver 0.5 million seedlings to farmers, be it with ingredients where we are making extremely fast progress in delivering on sustainable ingredients. So to conclude, a few words on the guidance.

We expect the markets to remain volatile as they have been in the past years, but we are looking ahead with confidence as we see a healthy chocolate portfolio, and we expect the good momentum to continue. We will further pursue the implementation of our three years cocoa leadership program, and we will consistently execute all small growth strategy. So on this basis, we confirm our mid-term guidance.

So on that, many thanks for your attention, many thanks for your interest. If you turn on, I am going to have to answer the question and to the operator on the line, would you please instruct the participants on the phone and right after you have done that we will start with the questions in the room.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

Alain Oberhuber

Thank you very much. I am Alain Oberhuber with MainFirst. I have three questions. First regarding the development of the working capital, could you explain how much today of the inventory is physical, and how much is future, in H1 and how much that could be by the end of 2017? The second question is regarding the auto components of working capital or receivables and payables, have you now an optimal position there or is there more to come on reduction? And then last question is just regarding gross margins, how much from the positive mix effect came from Gourmet and how much came from food manufacturing?

Victor Balli

I guess it is a bit more on my side. Good. No, I cannot answer the first one, but we can probably look it up, but not in my head, how much is used and so, maybe I think you have a look at it and we will give you the answer maybe later. On the receivable payables, when I look at say trade receivables, trade payables we still continue to progress, but you know you go from maybe say 30 days to 29.7, so the progress is relatively limited. Also because we are on one end extremely well benchmarked and we are already quite good, by the way without any losses we are having, but also our - we go to markets where they would be long rating payment terms.

We go more to smaller customers who would pay long and see how we can compete. So we are doing very good, both on trade payables and rate receivables. There is another area when it comes to what we call older receivable and payables. We haven't had a focus to that two years ago. We start to have a focus, typically they are, I'd give you an example VAT receivables or tax receivables and things like that. Now there is the US governments that is much more difficult, you cannot just go there and say we don't sent to you anymore if you don't pay.

So we are starting to work on them, how can you accelerate these payments, can we work with guarantees, we had some successes, but important was for me to have to focus on it and to get there, but we are still, I would say only a bit at the beginning. So improvement in that area would come from that end. Third question is gross margin, on FM and Gourmet we obviously don't give you exactly the numbers, but maybe just as a guidance. Starting with Gourmet, Gourmet as you see is accelerating organically since years at the high single-digit rate, with an extremely good margin, and it is not our idea to further improve the margin on Gourmet.

We want to retain it because we also want to grow it fast. So on Gourmet, we do not plan also going forward to really have an expansion of the margin. That is contrary to FM where we see a continuous, sometimes a bit fast a bit less expensive margins because of the focus on smaller clients, which are somewhat more profitable and then on the other hand on more specialty products. So we have seen double-digits growth inspect in decor products in FM which drive of course improved profitability there. Now in FM you also have a bit of an impact sometimes from the cocoa allocation because they use cocoa products, which for years was negative and now it is turning back to positive. Okay.

Jon Cox

Thanks. Jon Cox, Kepler Cheuvreux. A couple of questions. First one on free cash flow, I think the guidance for the year is 200 million x, anything on the working capital and the inventory redemption on lower cocoa prices, can you give us a - just confirm that and then give us a best guess what we should expect in terms of the impact of lower cocoa prices, should we be adding a couple of hundred million into our model for example, which seems realistic at this point.

Second question just on the combined ratio, I sort of now I understand you saying that with lower cocoa a prices the breakeven point of the combined ratio is probably going up from 3 to 3.2, wonder if you just sort of explain a little bit on that because the improvement in profitability in the cocoa a wasn't quite as much as I expected? And then just a last question it is more sort of a, probably more of a theoretical one or looking into the future, volumes in the chocolate market keep coming down. I think your monitor is forecasting no growth in volume for the next couple of years, what are your thoughts on this and just generally, is it because people are moving to healthier snacking, do you think and fitness and that sort of thing, now what does that mean for your 4% to 6% target in the future because obviously if the market is not growing then doing 4% to 6% gets maybe a bit more difficult than previously? Thank you.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

So let me maybe start with the last question and you can address to one. What you see certainly is a couple of things in our growth. First, you already told for that matter and looks primarily at confectionary, and in confectionary you see a change of habits, so you do see a form of a shift. What is important is when we look at the markets in a much broader way and we look at the markets worth a couple of different senses, the first one is the one of our outsourcing. We still have 50% of captive market, up to 70% of captive markets in January. So there is an opportunity for conversion and in my view the opportunity will remain there as an fast moving consumer rich company are under pressure from aggressive investor who look at their model in a different way.

The second dimension is the chocolate market, has different forms, obviously you have confectionary, which is under pressure and we see the raise fairly. You have the ice market, was growing in the last few years, that is around 2.3%. You have things that somewhat will measure the time which we actually are applying pretty well which is either the high streets types of stores or the club stores, so the club stores is also - the picture is quite complex. It is moving, but we still see lots of opportunity. We would be happier with an underlying chocolate market going much faster, yes it would make my life easier, but do we see a lack of opportunity for you, no. I mean do you find it challenging, yes, obviously.

Victor Balli

Okay. Free cash flow, I guess the big question this year, this first half year. First of all, just to correct a little bit Jon what you said, the forecast of 200 million for the full year was not - was assuming a zero impact on the working capital, which of course assume because the company is quite fast growing that we do better because otherwise you cannot keep it. So a lot of effort is already needed to just keep the working capital flat.

In deed you are right that there was not included a drop of the raw materials, now not all raw materials by the way dropped. I mean, I mentioned that some went quite a bit up which as a contrary effect. But it is of course not wrong to assume and to know that when we see a continuous lower level of cocoa bean prices that helps the overall working capital. Now historically, I would have somewhere 100 pounds is somewhere an improvement of our variation of 60 million working capital.

The number is certainly not totally wrong, so now you can say how much was the drop, is it from 2100 and average to 1700 so that is 400 pounds, then you can make your calculation, but again as I said this is coming through by the execution of the portfolio. That is why I said and you heard me I say, we don’t have a very strong cash flow for the full year, we don’t have a reversal of the seasonality effect and we will see some in the important part of this price drop coming through the working cap. And [indiscernible] give you a precise number.

Peter Boone

That wouldn’t know it either because we don’t know where the bean price is going, it is still a few months to go and you have quite an impact on our futures and so. So the reality of cash flow, and normally you come to technical you can do, it is quite complex from the hedging performance where you hedge through options, you be in price [indiscernible] or while you hedge it through sales you have already contracted to have all are complete different cash flow growth.

So even this CFO together is my team sometimes scratches his head how is it really developing at what timeframe, but it would fundamentally it has to flow through and it will flow through. Combined ratio, first of all, again we can go into technicalities, but very clearly it is the bean price drop to keep a similar profitability to go up, combined ratio has to go up, that has to do with absolute margins under the contrary with that on the table. Now that is why I don’t fully understand is that we have an 80% improvement of the cocoa profitability which is coming through and we said it is a journey and last year we started the program of improving now concurrently to ship program, we said the results would come this year and into the next year.

So you will see it coming through, of course somewhat accelerated by the positive combined ratio which maybe the effect or a bit smaller than you would believe, but there is a positive effect. So we are sticking to our target, what we said, that we want to improve the cocoa profitability to the CHF180 a ton. And we are feeling very confident about that.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

So just maybe one thing, we are, repeat what Peter said, we are on a three years journey. Actually we are tracking pretty well on our three years journey consistently. Part of the three years journey is to make us less dependent on the combined ratio as we would recall. That is true when it goes down, that is true when it goes up as well. So, the name of the game is less relativity more, I mean more stability and we are delivering on that.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. I also have three questions from my side. First one, come back to that networking capital topic, I mean you have a guidance or target to reduce networking capital by 300 million in three year time period, I think we are now half of that journey, so excluding all these cocoa effects where would you see yourself on that road? Second question is North America, I think you had slow in second quarter in volume growth, if you could comment may be a bit more on how you see the market and trends of your customers, I think the expectation would have been that we would have been that we would see an acceleration in North America given the price increases are now being done by your customers, so they should see a positive volume reaction?

And third question is, yes you are the largest customer and your former employee has announced a cost-saving program to increase the margin by 400 basis points, I'm speaking of Unilever, question here is, I mean will that bring pressure on your business on the one and side, so that’s a market view here and may be on the shareholder view, I mean companies like 3G and also Unilever are sharply increasing the shareholder value creation with the various methods, also like dividend increases, I mean you have more strategy that is growth oriented, I mean given more modern more companies are now moving to our bottom line strategy is that something you will look at as well and would you consider to accelerate cost-saving measures and may be increasing shareholder value generation in general? Thank you.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

So let me start with North America and then we will do it on your last question and then the last one will be easy. On North America, first a point of context, which is a last year on the similar period we go with 13.5%. So, we are up against a rather challenging competitor that’s one fact. The second fact is you see your progressive shift in North America and your small customers are working or growing nicely, some of the largest, also bringing to markets that is down at something like minus point, I think 3.5. So in the last, the February period was minus 4.5. You are expected to less 5 there. I would hope or would expect that as the cocoa price are going down people are going to put back more into our promotion to ignite the dynamics of the chocolates confectionery markets. So, market is shifting. As you have seen we have an extremely good mix in North America because we develop smaller customers that’s how actually [indiscernible] much more profitable.

So it is about balancing act between the various operating levers that we have. On your last question, I obviously will not comment on one individual customer, But maybe a couple of consideration, number one is, there is and there has been already for a long time, 3G is in the market, quite a bit of pressure on cost. And that is part of our game because we are a business to business company. This is also why we try to add value and not only by focusing on being very lean and being very aggressive on our cost.

Those with innovation and through diversification. So, when we provide our specialties, when we provide sustainable and trustable products, when we do core innovation and we do lots of co-innovation session with our customers. We create value for them, but above and beyond what is simply your turning model, and we are not only a turning model, we are an innovation machine, we are the experts at - we have experts at chocolate. Does it mean the cost per share goes away, no it doesn’t, it never goes away and it will keep increasing year after year after year because such is the model, which is why we are very focused on our cost discipline, but this is why also we keep trying to reinvent ourselves with things like specialties and the collection. Do I think that the 3G model is the model of the future?

If you think as we do long-term, and we are a long-term company, I am personally convinced that this is not. So striking the right balance between your top line, your bottom line and your cash is what we are doing and this is what we are, this is what we continue doing. I mean we can have a separate discussion. On the cycle of acquisition and the accelerated size of acquisition to compound state for declining top line and declining returns there is a variation for model that shows that it is probably not sustainable over a very long term, and we are a long-term company.

Victor Balli

So maybe on that to add, first of all Unilever is not our largest client and there is - not that we have that wrong. Secondly, they want to go for 20% operating margin, right, and we were on that 7% to 8% and knowing that big clients are probably somewhat lower, we always said, so say it is the right number, let's say we are 4%. So Unilever, do you want to take over that volume? So do doing that 4% margin where you have a 20% target, wow. Go to someone else who can deliver magnum globally to you, wow. So we should - I say that it would be provocative, but we shouldn't be too shy as far as it call about of what we can do and at what price. And everybody else would struggle to be competitive. And by the way we also have shareholders who want to have better result sitting here.

In the current year, we are just going to cut the margins with Unilever because they are okay with no margins. So there is pressure, but we have good reasons to push back. And by the way and last point, I am a bit explicit, sorry, to focus on model and cash prize to bankruptcy because I have no idea about growth anymore. We have a lot of ideas about growth.

So next to the inventory reduction program, where do we stand? I told you, Andrew, last year we actually were too good. In the first year, we have a three-year program, we far exceeded what we were doing both on the bean side and in particular on the cocoa product. So cocoa butter and cocoa power. On the beans it was a bit artificial because the crop was so bad, so we couldn't even by the beans. Now in the beans we are reversing a bit, so we see this decrease as not a worst situation, but we also see not much improvement. The same by the way we said for the cocoa product where we changed our operating model dramatically with the cocoa leadership product and we said this year because of this change of the operating model where we change to flow globally, we want to build some securities stock.

So again on cocoa products, we don't see this year an improvement, it is now the worst situation, but it is [indiscernible]. So, over achieved last year, stable this year, next step of improvement next year. We are well on track to achieve the 300 million because we have way over achieved the loss here. So, I feel quite comfortable with that.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] I have a question about Gourmet & Specialties business, you have a strong brand activation program, with which brand do you get the strongest growth today?

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

So, we are, all our key brands all two key brands are two keys Gourmet brands, which are Callebaut and Petra [ph] are doing extremely well. They are not represented in the same way in the same countries for cultural and historical reasons, so you would expect Callebaut to be the jogger notes [ph] in Belgium and you would expect [indiscernible] in France, but you have also some transition, so Canada and East Coast of the USA is a [indiscernible], they are West Coast of the US is a Callebaut land, both brands are doing extremely well. And it is a figurative to a few things. So first it has to do through quantity. The taste, the work ability for the shift, the quantity of the product is just fantastic, and I mean you have tasted some of it, you will taste some of it, those are fantastic product.

The second is, it is a tribute to the quality of our shares. I mean we have plenty of shares and our model is chefs cooking to chefs, okay. So understanding not only the quality of the product and understanding how you work it in the kitchen, how you help their chef to increase their value to their customers by the taste of the reserve both from either creativity of the reserve. So fundamentally we help them improve their business model, it is about basically [indiscernible] first on our customers. So doing extremely well. By the way we also have some local brands, which are featured to a different needs because the needs of our semiprofessional in Brazil is very different from the needs of the small baker in the US and there we play a more local game.

So we play the game of two parts, parts of very situational international brands, French Belgium, Swiss with Carma, and the play are very relevant local brands to play more at the value end of the segment offering to the local people and local expression of the test. It is fantastic. I mean, I am always with the chefs. They are magicians. It is not good for the belly, but I think that’s great.

Unidentified Analyst

Just have another bite of the cherry, just on the - this whole issue about the combined ratio, historically if you look the cocoa business have actually generated well over 100 million EBIT in some of those good years, given the fact you want to sort of de-risk the business, should we anticipate ever coming back to that or is that, because you are de-risking that shouldn't be expected? Thanks very much.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Victor would correct me, I think we don't give specific guidance by division and we don't give specific guidance of profit. We have told that we had an ambition to re-increase, it is an ambition not a guidance of re-increase our profitability per ton of cocoa and we think we are well on track with that.

Victor Balli

Look, just to add, when we talk about our cocoa business, we should never forget that more than half is actually serving our chocolate business. So, we have a fundamental interest to be very good with cocoa buying and cocoa processing and related is also hedging. So, cocoa is fundamentally important and it consists of sustainability and so. And of course because we have with every deal we do investing to cocoa, we have an interest that the returns on this cocoa also were similar and not to do to dilutive to the chocolate returns. So our aspiration has to be that ultimately the chocolate - as the cocoa returns comes from where close to the chocolate, where they were a few years back in particular before the opening Petra acquisition. I am convinced that the model is not totally against this, we can get there.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Well, any question on the phone, operator?

Operator

Yes. There is a question from Joern Iffert from UBS.

Joern Iffert

Hello everybody. Can you hear me?

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Yes.

Joern Iffert

So thanks for taking my question. The first one would be on the volume growth guidance and as I understand the more this deal will help for a significant volume acceleration in the second half, but what is making you confident for 2018 if you can reach, I mean the output at this point of your volume growth guidance, which is needed to meet your three-year budget, have you signed a couple of outsourcing deals already, which is giving you visibility, are you assuming improving end markets such that we understand better different [indiscernible] behind your outlook into 2018. And second question would be on the cocoa you are targeting 180 Swizz Franc EBIT per ton by 2018, if I remember correctly or 2019, this was, if I am correct without any improvement in the combined ratio, has this changed now, is this now need that you have reached this target and on other words looking for 2018, excluding combined ratio constitution should there be a $20 million, $30 million EBIT improvement purely coming from the efficiency program? Thanks very much.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

So, shall I take the volume and you will - listen as we said, and it is rooted at the long-term volume what we have done, we have corrected our cocoa base by literally stepping away from our always profitable contract which had the impact that you can see, what we see going now is the consistency fast-growing chocolate's business, underpinned by the way that contracts are coming upstream. So we start seeing Gourmet, we start seeing Mondelez and we are our a cocoa business that’s moving forward, it should be given off the table.

Looking forward, our portfolio is pretty healthy. So I see no reason why we shouldn't be delivering a solid growth and we are discussing a number of outsourcing deal, but as I said during my presentation I will not reveal any outsourcing deal as long as we haven't signed them. So, are we confident that we will be in 2018 within the guidance, yes we are, we have done the right job in cocoa and now we are back into our normal reason, I would say.

Victor Balli

Which by the way to keep that guidance and totally mindless to keep it is quite an achievement because when we put out the guidance we were not planning to reduce our cocoa business by more than 50,000 tons, so we have kept this guidance, don't forget that while making that adjustment, which I think was quite courageous and quite an achievement. That is only on the side. Now, yes on the cocoa segment we seek to this target we had, we needed to get to the profitability we are anticipating.

So we don't see any reason, however, it did assume to map the combined ratio went from 2.5 to 3. Now we said with the - what was 3% to 4% is now probably more like 3.2, 3.3 because of the huge drop of the cocoa bean price to get to the same profitability. So, you would have to move now to keep that guidance to a combined ratio of 2.2 and 3 where we are at the moment, so don't get me wrong. But if that was to drop below that then we would probably struggle with it.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Just if I may ambition, is ambition, we only give guidance on the top line and the bottom line. So that is our situation.

Joern Iffert

Okay, thanks very much.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Operator, are there questions on the line.

Operator

I am showing no further questions so far.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

[Indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions, the Halle factory, is that working up to capacity at the moment? Secondly the Friesland acquisition what you expect from that? And thirdly, can you give an indication of the total portfolio futures and derivatives that you have, the size of the portfolio?

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

So all on Halle and our Friesland, first, and as I said the transition from one Mondelez to us is going extremely well, it’s a phase transition, so we're going to take over some, I mean we're going to feel the factory with more customers, we're going to give back some products to our Mondelez because they are not at the heart of what we do. So we are tracking fully on track everything is touching wood so far going very well. Halle is a wonderful factory, I was there two weeks ago. I was talking with the eldest employee of the company, he has been there 44 years in the Halle factory. He had a smile up to here working for Barry Callebaut. Because he saw growth, he saw the perspective. He saw the future. So, so far so good. We will feel that [indiscernible] full now, no that is why we bought it. So Friesland company now, the businesses are integrated as we told you, we will work on two legs, we have our own original business, we have outsourced two Friesland part of the production, which we didn't do in the past. This is working very nicely. We are now working at leveraging as we have said at this time of the acquisition of the portfolio. So, leveraging our commercial message, leveraging our R&D expertise who are, on the one end accelerate the volume growth, on the other end work on the profitability because as you now recall their profitability was significantly lower than our profitability. So we are tracking on that journey and nothing really special to report, except fully that we have opened a beverage academy in our headquarters in Kågeröd, in Sweden where we show all the good things, we can do not only chocolates as solid chocolate, there is also chocolate as liquid chocolates.

Victor Balli

No maybe to add to that point, we were number one already before that in beverages, we bought the number two player from FrieslandCampina and we were a bit worried that we are going to lose some of the clients, because we were a bit strong, we call it this way, but actually we haven't lost any client, so we need to focus. It is a lot about keeping of course these clients, but then also bringing the profitability of the Friesland business, which was below our business up to our level.

So, we are well on track there and we're working on that. On the futures portfolio, let me say a bit on another way. We have on inventory and whilst we say 200,000 tons of bean stats, a 600, 700, 800 million portfolio fees. In our model, we hedged the entirety of this fees because we have too because the price go up. So, there is a 600 million asset value, which you hedge through futures. Obviously, you are trying to go to different time segments. Sometimes we use when there is not a good futures marked available, we use those options, but rather sell them to a much lower degree, but then I would time these futures, which are say out into September of this year or even December of this year, are converted with actual sales because we sold these beans forward to clients.

So we replaced the futures portfolio with sales contracts, which are not on the balance sheet by the way. Now because of the drop of the cocoa bean price, a lot of chocolate clients booked contract in a big amount forward. So, we have currently probably less futures than we would normally have because we have more sales contract against both beans. So this is quite a shift away from month to month how much futures that have, at what time and so on, and that of course where the margin comes to know that trick is a lot of the cash flow by the way, which makes a the cash flow so complicated, but that’s the mechanism how we do it. But the base principally is to hedge all the beans you have. Hope that helps?

Unidentified Analyst

We are in times of digitalization, could you elaborate? I mean you have this CapEx of 200 million per annum, is there any specific needs in terms of interfaces with clients, since there is new possibilities coming up with the digitalization to have an increase in that CapEx that will be a strategic investment and an enabler in the future.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

So, listen, we obviously work a lot on digitalization and we do that to all ends of the spectrum. So, we do that at the customer end with things like WeChat, also with Customer Portal so there is a way to release the flow, we do that at the foreign field and of the spectrum and you would have probably heard of what we do in the farm as we catch the project, and we keep in turn and it is working on the backbone of our organization. So, we are doing this and we invest more in the future, yes, because this is where the world is, or this is where the world is going. We will do that with discipline. But we feel massively constrained in ceasing the wave of digital because of the CapEx discipline, no.

Victor Balli

But I think it is fair to say we probably don't know either. We very, very intensify that we will say look and that will open this to the changes. In my department, you know the whole tax department there is a digital future, you got to do everything digital electronically, interlink directly with taxes. So it - and we are moving this way. Doesn't really actually need too much investment into programs, but the interfacing is more. The whole - we move to the invoices, we process 300,000 invoices every year from our suppliers, we moved them to automatic processing obviously we can't do that all, but even if we only do 50% huge efficiency gain with the investment in OCR et cetera optical character.

We interface with our clients and we invoice them directly and they pay. So, yes it affects everything that’s only finance and I could go on the none for finance loan, but then it goes to the operations, then it goes route to market, it goes in HR, I goes and quality maintenance, it affects every single step of our business, but we don't know totally where the journey is going. We don't know at this moment what the messenger would require, well we have to almost look at it day by day, or month by month, but it is of course a great change, but you need to be very open to it.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you very much. A follow up question, just in order to get a little bit and how much volume you could put more on your balance sheet and you nicely decreased your financial leverage and that through EBITDA about three now to probably by at the end of the year to below significantly below 2, so how much net debt EBITDA do you think will be optimal for Barry Callebaut in the future short-term or longer-term?

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

You know as an oldie like me, I have this target of investing, it is already 10 years back, which means somewhere below 2.5 debt-to-EBITDA and we started some were at 3.2, 10 years ago then we went to 2.2 and we got investment grade. Then we bought Petra and we went back and we see increased bean price even the level of 3.4, which we felt is too high that’s why we started all these programs, now we are back to 2.5. I am going to start talking to S&P and other guys, I think we should get somewhere into the territory investment grade. So below 2.5 to get investment grade, but probably we have to go a little bit of a step further maybe 2.4, 2.3, 2.2.

Going much below that’s in a discussion with the strategy, with the shareholder what is an optimal average, I feel good at the level of 2.2 or 2.3, I don't see a reason why we should in our capital intensive things go to a level of one, which we can, but I am not sure that is optimal.

Peter Boone

I think one thing that is important maybe to compliment what Victor is saying and what we have been seeing to you guys now for a couple of - for the rest of 18 months is the - the royalty is obviously one of the deleveraging, and we are doing so, so we moved from 3.4, 3.5 to 2.5, and we want you guys in a realm of 2.2 to 2.5. We then put dates to it and we are very intentional to our shorter direction of travel, but not open to timing to it because we want the facility to be relevant both on acquisitions. Other elements our investments.

So the [indiscernible] but we want to keep a bit of flexibility around the speed or the pace of the direction to be able to do the right thing for the business. So, clear direction normally reaches on debt. Whether it is going to be linear, while it is a great bolt-on acquisition that does our way, we will do the trade-off.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] I have a question about for your chocolate program, and you said you have the goal to have 100% sustainable cocoa in 2025, I wanted to ask, could you explain how you set this stage, 2025? Is this the earliest possible date or?

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

It is a sustainable value, it is at the same time very simple and very complicated, it takes five years for - to stop producing. We are talking of fundamental, fundamental changes. So you need to give yourself an item that is long enough. So that you can have an impact and short enough to be credible. Okay, so nine years horizon depending on how you look at it seems far away when you think in terms of quarter is short-term when you know what you have to, when you know, you know what you have to deliver.

So we went for what we thought was extremely stretching from a delivery standpoint, but at the same time extremely in reach or concrete when it comes to our teams to our customers and to the external, and that’s the way we balanced that. What we said also, which is very important is to move our sustainability from niche to norm, which we think is the direction of travel. Number one is not something that we would be able to do alone that something, that is a journey, which we need to do and we will do with customers and we have plenty of customer engaged, which we do with our government and stakeholders, and which we do with the society, and 1% is not going to resolve it.

I mean those are the issues of our ecosystem, but we as a leader in the industry can adjust and sit and watch. The second thing is, we don't have all the answers. If we have yes, 2025 would be way too far away. So we will have re-invent a number of things along the way, but you need to put a stake in the ground and go forward go for the ambition.

Victor Balli

And don't forget the ambition is not only cocoa, we said we want to go a 100% percent to stand on all the ingredient. No in cocoa we have quite a close hand because we are in the market, we buy direct, but then it is also true for milk for sugar, for vanilla, for palm oil et cetera where we want to go that route. Now sugar, Europe is pretty easy, it is beet sugar, so you may achieve that relatively quick, in the U.S. it is simply all GMO tendency modified sugar, beet sugar you have to work on that, but it is a plan to go to the sustainable because you cannot import significant sugar.

Brazil is zero, almost 0 to sustainable sugar. So we need to work with partners there and we don't have a direct hand on to hold or modify these ordering ingredients to get that, that’s why I think 2025 is close when you look at this aspect.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. [Indiscernible] from Bloomberg. I just wanted to circle back to the North American market and follow up on Jon's question earlier, you said that you don't see a lack of opportunities there, so excluding outsourcing and like ice cream for example where did you see the most opportunity there in chocolate, is it maybe premium, is that the area where you will be focusing?

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

So, let me give you a couple of examples, I mean, well first I must exclude, I mean either outsourcing or ice cream, because I still think there are several opportunities there, and the opportunities to add value in all segments of the market, but if you look at through Gourmet customers to quote to, that is a fantastic success story. Look at [indiscernible], which is going from strength to strength, it started with a small shop where you have a chocolate experience has now a whole chain and has become a very, very large customer for us.

You look at [indiscernible] which was an extraordinary creative and inspiring lately and if you have the opportunity to go there and meet her, she's really inspiring. Same story, started very small is very big, so you see in the field of Gourmet, plenty of opportunities. We have a huge strength with Petra by, I said on the East Coast and with Callebaut on the West Coast. We have two brands, so we can probably of cross categorize, there are plenty of big cities in the middle, actually we are based out of [indiscernible]. So there are plenty of things we can do.

Last, but not least I was - last week or two weeks ago at the National Confectioners Association meeting, it is full of medium-size family businesses, which are reinventing themselves every other year, which have plenty of creative ideas and they just grow, I mean they just grow in different channels, they just grow, I mean some of them grow direct on the Internet, some of them grow through our clubs stores, so you have plenty of pockets of growth, just have to go systematically after them.

Victor Balli

Really it is amazing when you look at them when you're out for three years. In Europe we are spotted before we had all this creative smaller companies. We have a much more fragmented market, it is only appearing in the US. When you have these charges and when you don't have, but you sell a historic morphing in the US, 56% he was big and okay. Now it changes into a decorated cupcake, which you sell for $5. This is just the difference. Hopefully this is just a different approach and now for - also for us as supplies to them, so we see lots and lots, I [indiscernible], every Star Box I went to the US had [indiscernible], these are all these protein bar taste terrible, but they have chocolates around so they taste okay. If you go through Star Box these are - our chocolates are in every Star Box store. I think it is very fascinating what is happening at the moment. Is he going to replace the drop of the normal thing, it is difficult to say, but…

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

So you may see an evolution from big volume growth to more value in the US probably. Operator, any question on the line?

Operator

No, there are no questions on the line.

Antoine de Saint-Affrique

Then, thank you everyone. I am sure there is a bit of chocolates next door, so do enjoy and as usual if you have any question, I mean you have Debbie for the press or Evelyn and Victor for the entity, almost welcome to ask, we will be happy to help. Thank you. Thank you, operator.

Victor Balli

Thank you very much.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.