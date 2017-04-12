American Woodmark Looks Good Here

The retired founder still owns a serious amount of stock which I like to see.

Thesis

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) is the textbook definition of growth at a reasonable price. The company is underfollowed, attractively valued, and carries excellent growth prospects. I believe that as housing begins to accelerate due to pent up demand, American Woodmark will benefit.

I have written previously about homebuilders and companies that would benefit from a housing resurgence. Feel free to check those out if you believe the trend will continue.

About The Company

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes cabinetry and vanities for home improvement and construction across the United States. The company offers approximately 500 various cabinet lines which include 85 door designs in 21 colors. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of service centers.

The company carries a market cap of just under $1.5B. It is owned 15.3% by insiders and nearly all the rest is held by institutions. The company's founder and former CEO maintains a position of just under 12% of the company. I like to see this especially because he is not the CEO anymore. It is a serious vote of confidence to see this.

What I Like

I believe American Woodmark presents growth at a reasonable price. The P/E is currently 21.6 which is the high end of acceptable for many value investors. However, forward P/E is 18.4 which is ever so slightly better. PEG is 2.5 which bakes in a lot of growth for the company. The company trades at 1.4x sales and 4.4x its book value. It may not be a deep value buy, but I believe the price to be reasonable.

Earnings are expected to grow 13% next year. However, the company is covered by very few analysts (adding to its obscurity) so projections do not go that far into the future. However, earnings have been on a steady upward slope the past few years which is absolutely something I look for. Past and future earnings for the company is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: American Woodmark Past And Future Earnings

Source: Simply Wall St

The company also displays some pretty good performance metrics. Return on equity is 22.2% although it is under the capital goods industry average. Return on assets is 14% and exceeds the capital goods average. Return on capital is 26% and far ahead of the competition. Performance metrics are shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: American Woodmark Performance Metrics

Source: Simply Wall St

American Woodmark has an outstanding balance sheet. The company has maintained a debt/equity of 8% for at least the past six years. This is negligible. It has way more cash on hand than total debt so there is really nothing to worry about. American Woodmark announced a $50m stock repurchase program for 2017. It is worth noting the company does not pay a dividend.

Opportunities And Drivers

The housing resurgence is the single biggest potential opportunity for American Woodmark to excel. And, there are a whole lot of reasons why housing is poised for growth. There is pent up demand following the housing crisis. There are millennials who are getting older and finally paying off student loans who are ready to move out of their parents house. I see new houses and condos going up everywhere. My opinion is anecdotal but if you see something similar it adds to the substance of the argument.

American Woodmark has a serious amount of cash. The newly announced buyback is covered by free cash flow. If the company decided to start paying a dividend that would be a major positive in my opinion. The company could also use this cash to perform acquisitions. Cash is truly king and when you have no debt to pay off, you have a lot of options.

Risks

The biggest driver also poses a substantial risk. If the housing resurgence fails to materialize American Woodmark would be hit pretty hard. I believe that the resurgence will continue but it is up to you to decide how much merit it has. Just keep in mind, the company is dependent upon remodeling and construction.

American Woodmark is dependent on raw materials. Lumber futures have shot straight up recently. This is due to homebuilders in my opinion but that is another story. Anyway, any time a company is dependent on a commodity, there is risk. Commodities are inherently volatile.

Other risks don't seem like too big of a worry to me. They include things like environmental regulations and competition. Feel free to check out the company's 10-K for more information but I don't see anything too concerning.

Final Thoughts

I think American Woodmark will continue to grow. I believe the company will reward its shareholders through appreciation and I am maintaining hope of a dividend or acquisitions someday. The company definitely has growth at a reasonable price and I expect this growth to continue. The major vote of confidence from the founder only adds to the bullish case for this company. If you believe in the housing resurgence, American Woodmark is a good choice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMWD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.