Risk Arbitrage Today: Amazon Warming To Brick And Mortar?

Amazon

It is an understatement to say that over the past 20 years Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been a major disruptor in the brick-and-mortar world. Yet recently it is Amazon itself that has opened a bunch of physical bookstores. And now Bloomberg reports that half a year ago Jeff Bezos' company considred making an offer for organic supermarket chain Whole Foods Markets (NASDAQ:WFM).

Amazon didn't pursue a deal at the time but now with activist investor Jana Partners urging Whole Foods to consider a sale might Amazon take another look?

Amazon does already offer a few grocery services in some areas. For a monthly fee, Amazon Fresh is available in about 20 U.S. cities and Amazon Pantry lets shoppers purchase non-perishables for a delivery fee. Amazon has been slowly growing their grocery business for the past decade or so but they want to be the first thing a consumer thinks of when they need something. One thing people will never stop thinking about is food. So likely one thing Amazon will never stop thinking about is to how dominate the grocery category.

So could Amazon buy Whole Foods?

"If you never want to be criticized, for goodness' sake, don't do anything new"-Jeff Bezos

Syngenta

The acquisition of Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) by ChemChina was approved this morning by the Chinese Competition Authority. With approvals from the US, EU and Mexico in the past week, India is all that remains. The companies continue to expect closing in the 2nd quarter. If completed, US ADS shareholders would get $93 per share in cash less a 5c ADR fee, plus a $1 special dividend (the dividend will be subject to a Swiss dividend tax). The tender offer expires on April 28. The transaction is extremely important for China, which plans to use Syngenta's patent-protected seeds to help bolster food supplies for its population.

Valspar

Valspar (NYSE:VAL) is selling the assets related to Valspar's North American Industrial Wood Coatings business to Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) for $420 million in cash. The move is in order to appease regulators at the Federal Trade Commission and Canadian Competition Bureau. Valspar is in the process of being acquired by Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) for $113 per share in cash. Under the terms of the merger agreement, if divestitures are required of businesses totaling more than $650 million of Valspar's 2015 revenues, the transaction price would be adjusted to $105 per Valspar share. The deal's termination date is June 21. Valspar is slated to pay its next regular dividend around May 26-29 so closing the transaction before then would save the them paying more than $29 million in dividends.

"With this agreement, we believe that we have addressed regulatory concerns appropriately and we are moving forward to obtain approval for our acquisition of Valspar"-John G. Morikis, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sherwin-Williams.

WhiteWave

The WhiteWave Foods Company (NYSE:WWAV)-Danone S.A. merger closed today. WWAV shareholders will receive $56.25 per share in cash.

B/E Aerospace

The European Commission has approved the acquisition of B/E Aerospace (NASDAQ:BEAV) by Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL). Rockwell Collins is buying BEAV for $8.3 billion in a deal the companies have said they expect to close in the spring. At closing, B/E Aerospace shareholders will get a mix of cash and Rockwell Collins stock. The cash portion is $34.10 and the stock portion will be .3101 of COL as long as the volume weighted average closing price of Rockwell Collins common stock for the 20 trading days ending on the day prior to closing is above $89.97. COL has traded above that price the past two months and is currently trading above 98.

Anchor Bancorp

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) today signed an agreement to acquire Anchor Bancorp (NASDAQ:ANCB) in an all-stock transaction. Anchor shareholders will get $25.75 in WAFD stock. The exact number of shares to be issued and the exchange ratio will be determined based upon the average of the volume-weighted price of Washington Federal common stock for the 20 trading days ending on the fifth trading day immediately preceding the closing date, subject to a negotiated collar. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WWAV, SYT, VAL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.