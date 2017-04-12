Key Takeaways From Our Visits To Taiwan/Japan

Key agendas: Toshiba, Sharp, iPhone 8, whether the memory semiconductor market reached its peak

We visited major IT H/W companies in Taiwan and Japan from March 20-23 to examine and discuss the hottest topics in the IT H/W industry. Here we present our four major findings. First, we found that the state-owned Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) is likely to acquire a stake in Toshiba's (OTCPK:TOSBF) NAND unit Toshiba Memory Corp (TMC). Western Digital (NYSE:WD) also holds an advantageous position because of its past collaborations with Toshiba in building Toshiba's fabs. Chinese/Taiwanese firms do not appear to have a chance because of Japanese concerns over technology leakage.

In all, we believe Toshiba's sale of TMC will at a minimum have a neutral or positive impact on the Korean NAND industry in the short term. Second, the sample production of the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone 8 that was originally scheduled in May is expected to be delayed by more than one month due to several issues related to wireless charging, fingerprint recognition, and rapid charging. As a result, sales of the iPhone 8 will likely be postponed to October, which should dampen suppliers' earnings momentum. Third, we found that the reason that Sharp stopped supplying LCD panels to Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is to fortify its own TV business. It also explains the firm's investment in a generation 10.5 LCD line in Guangzhou, China. Finally, we confirmed that wafer capacity losses caused by DRAM tech migration and the 2D-to-3D NAND transition will continue to boost DRAM and NAND prices through 3Q17.

Buy and Hold until the end of 1H17, watch for iPhone 8 delay risks in 3Q17

We recommend a buy-and-hold strategy toward the IT H/W sector at least until end 2Q17 given the sector's robust earnings momentum. In 3Q17, we need to see whether the iPhone 8's launch will be delayed and at toward the end of 2017.

Key takeaways from our visits to Japan/Taiwan

INCJ and WD key candidates to buy Toshiba Memory Corp

We visited major IT H/W companies in Taiwan and Japan (Nanya, Winbond, AUO (NYSE:AUO), Toshiba, Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY), Ulvac) from March 20 to 23 and also visited major research institutions such as TrendForce, Gartner and IHS to discuss current hot topics such as: 1) Toshiba's sale of its memory business; 2) Sharp's discontinuation of LCD panel supply; 3) iPhone 8 specifications; 4) the likelihood of memory semiconductor oversupply; and 5) Softbank's (OTCPK:SFTBF) motive behind the ARM acquisition.

To make a long story short, we found that: 1) Toshiba's sale of the NAND division is expected to take more than a year, and it would be difficult for a certain company to secure a 100% stake due to opposition from the Japanese government and the complicated issues with WD. We also learned that there would be zero chance for Chinese/Taiwanese firms. Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) may attempt to invest in TMC but it is unlikely that it will buy more than 50%. The current value of Toshiba's memory business is estimated at JPY2tn. Even if Hynix buys the whole division, it would not lead to a credit rating downgrade. Most importantly, we note that Toshiba's investments into the fab 6 and the new fab 2, for 3D NAND, could be delayed until the deal comes through, which is expected to tighten supply.

2) Sharp's decision to stop supplying LCD panels to Samsung and start using them to make Sharp TV sets will have limited impact in the short term on Samsung and LG Electronics (LGE, 066570.KS, Marketperform), the world's number one and two TV set makers, respectively. 3) The iPhone 8 OLED model is rumored to come with a 2.75D curved display, but we found that the sample production scheduled for May is being delayed due to various issues related to wireless charging, fingerprint recognition, and rapid charging. The delay in the mass production of the iPhone 8 is a factor that intensifies earnings uncertainties in 2H17 at the Korean supply chain. 4) Both DRAM and NAND products are projected to enjoy price increases until 3Q17, but there is a possibility that NAND will be in temporary oversupply in 1H18 due to the addition of new NAND capacity and weak seasonality. 5) Softbank already has built a new ecosystem through Pepper, and its acquisition of ARM, the world's number one mobile processor IP maker, is expected to help expand its market share in new areas such as AI, voice recognition, and autonomous driving.

During our visits, we did not detect any significant uncertainties that could hamper the earnings of Korean tech names in 1H17. The NAND industry, which is busy migrating toward 3D from 2D, is set to enjoy even better supply-demand dynamics in the near term thanks to Toshiba's possible delay in 3D NAND investment. That said, if the launch of the iPhone 8 is delayed in 2H17, investor sentiment over the Korean IT H/W sector may deteriorate in the short term given the sector's greater exposure to the iPhone compared with the past. If the iPhone 8 uncertainties worsen, we believe Samsung and SEMCO will fare better than others since they have greater exposure to Samsung smartphones, although they both supply components for the iPhone 8.

In the IT H/W sector, we recommend investing in Samsung, SEMCO, Hynix, and Innotek in order of preference. As for LGE, even with solid earnings, we believe selling high within 2Q17 is a good idea considering the 1H seasonality.

INCJ and WD to take lion's share of Toshiba's memory business

Our visit to Toshiba confirmed that the ailing company is making efforts to improve its financial soundness, such as splitting the memory division and selling its stake in Westinghouse so that it can de-consolidate from the nuclear business. Toshiba already sold its profitable medical device business to Canon (NYSE:CAJ) in 2016 and is considering selling a stake in Landis+Gyr, a smart meter company. However, the market is most interested in seeing which companies will be the new owners of Toshiba's NAND business when Toshiba spins off its cash cow division. Toshiba will host a special shareholders' meeting on March 30 to discuss the plan to spin off TMC as of April 1.

TMC will take only memory-related businesses such as NAND and storage, and the system LSI business (image sensors, etc.) will likely remain with Toshiba. Toshiba expects to complete the deal by the end of FY2017 (end-March 2018), taking into account the time it takes to resolve antitrust issues in each country (about one year). Toshiba's memory business likely generated JPY169.6bn in operating profit in FY2016 with an EBITDA of JPY300bn (storage operating profit came in at JPY63.9bn in FY1H16, accounting for 81% of the entire storage and electronic devices division). TMC's enterprise value is estimated at JPY2tn, which translates to 7x EBITDA. This is inexpensive, considering the growth potential of the NAND industry and TMC's second-largest NAND capacity.

The visits also confirmed that it would be very difficult for Chinese and Taiwanese companies to acquire stakes in TMC. Tokyo is likely to forbid the sale of Japanese technology to Chinese/Taiwanese firms. NAND is a key memory device for data centers, PCs, and smartphones, and there are concerns about the potential leakage of national and industrial security information. In addition, there is a bad memory related to Foxconn, another likely candidate, as Foxconn performed massive layoffs after it acquired Sharp.

Thus, with Foxconn and China's Tsinghua Universe Group out of the picture, the potential buyers of TMC are narrowed down to Japanese state institutions (INCJ and Development Bank of Japan), WD, and Hynix. The INCJ is a 95.3% government-owned company specializing in industrial innovation. It is known to have a cash hoard of about JPY2tn (JPY1.8tn guaranteed by the Japanese government). The INCJ currently holds a 36% stake in Japan Display. It is plausible that the INCJ and the Development Bank of Japan would invest at the same time. Toshiba's current major shareholders are Japanese institutional investors, and Toshiba's main banks Mizuho Bank and SMBC also have a stake in INCJ.

The next company to consider is WD, which made a 50:50 investment with Toshiba in Toshiba's four fabs (fab 3, 4, 5, and the new fab 2). WD, a storage solution company that has expanded through multiple M&As, acquired SanDisk for USD19bn in May 2016. Toshiba and WD have been working closely together utilizing Toshiba's process IP and WD's product IP. WD's relationship with Toshiba will likely be the key if TMC is sold to a company not associated with the Japanese government. Against this backdrop, just how likely is it that WD will invest in TMC? In our view, it is quite likely, since WD's operating margin has grown to nearly 11% after the acquisition of SanDisk. As of end-November, 2016, its total debt stood at USD13.3bn and net debt USD8.9bn and it has the capacity to secure more than a 20% stake in TMC if it borrows about USD5bn. Above all else, we have to take into account the fact that WD shares the product roadmap with Toshiba. Given that, we need to consider if TMC is still an attractive buy for Hynix. The possibility of the INCJ's involvement in the deal is positive in that it should reduce the financial burden for Hynix. However, if the INCJ becomes a shareholder of TMC, Toshiba Corp is also likely to maintain a stake in TMC, and WD will likely make a strategic investment too. Under these conditions, it is unclear how Hynix would benefit from owning a stake in TMC from a strategic point of view. Because of this, we need to examine Hynix's ROI over the deal in the negotiation process. Hynix is ​​interested in TMC because of TMC's 3D NAND technology and controller IC-related technology. Currently, Toshiba is independently developing a controller IC for eMMC, but it appears to be developing a controller IC for SSD in a joint-effort with Taiwan's Pison. Meanwhile, some point out the possibility of Micron buying a stake in TMC given Micron's purchase of Japan's Elpida in 2012. However, Elpida was a bankrupt company due to the sluggish DRAM business, and the size of the deal was far smaller, at JPY200bn. Most importantly, TMC, with its double-digit operating margin, is too big a company for Micron to attempt an M&A.

Lastly, how will Toshiba's crisis and its spinoff of TMC affect Samsung and Hynix? Since it will take approximately one year for the deal to finalize, Toshiba's investments into the new fab 2 and fab 6 could be delayed. This is good news for Samsung and Hynix as it means tighter NAND supply. However, in the long term, if TMC focuses on the NAND business under the protection of the Japanese government, it could be somewhat negative for Samsung and Hynix. Having said that, the fact that Chinese/Taiwanese companies have all been but excluded from negotiations makes the deal at least neutral for Korean companies.

iPhone 8 specs not confirmed; launch to be delayed by over one month

Our visits to the iPhone supply chain in Japan and Taiwan confirmed that the iPhone 8 could come out later than expected. Currently, Foxconn is responsible for over 60% of new iPhone production and Pegatron and Wistron handle back up production after launch. Sample manufacturing and mass production are initiated by Foxconn, respectively in May and July. However, through our company visits we found that Foxconn has yet to place the orders necessary for the sample production which takes place in May. This means the specifications for the iPhone 8 are not confirmed.

We believe Apple will make significant changes in hardware to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the iPhone series. First, it plans to equip the 5.8-inch model with a curved OLED for the first time. It will offer a 2.75D curved OLED, a slight modification from the earlier edge curved model. Based on the product specifications of 3D cover glass suppliers, the curve of the new iPhone screen is likely to be milder compared with the current 3D cover glass.

Meanwhile, the components/functions that are likely to have undergone major changes for the iPhone 8 are: 1) wireless charging; 2) fingerprint recognition; and 3) the charging terminal. In the case of wireless charging, Apple was thought to have adopted a hybrid method, which combines magnetic induction with a resonance charging method (which enables charging at a 30cm distance) but it is likely to go for an inductive charging solution due to frequency regulations in some parts of the world, including Europe.

Additionally, it appears that the accuracy of fingerprint recognition is subpar due to the lack of a home button. Apple likely adopted Force Touch to realize fingerprint recognition, but it appears that it still needs improvements on some aspects. Apple considered changing the charging terminal from the current Lightning connector to a UCB-C type, which is currently under final review. It is also attempting to use glass for the rear body (like the iPhone 4) vs. aluminum and is looking into various changes in hardware aside from OLED display, such as dual cameras with dual OIS and a strengthened waterproof solution with IP68.

Excessive hardware innovation can lead to device malfunctions. Thus, together with the likely delay of the launch, it remains to be seen whether the iPhone 8 will have a soft landing with customers. If Apple manages to release the iPhone 8 without hardware problems, the new device will enjoy runaway success, especially since the iPhone 6, which was a massive hit, approaches a replacement cycle. Furthermore, given the stronger sales of the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus with dual cameras, it is likely that demand for a higher-end OLED model will be particularly strong.

iPhone 8's major beneficiaries: Samsung, Hynix, Innotek, SEMCO

If the iPhone 8 makes a soft landing without major hardware faults, Korean suppliers will benefit even more compared with the past. First, Samsung Display, as the exclusive supplier of pricey OLED panels, will help boost the earnings of the relevant supply chain in Korea. We expect FPCB and related materials suppliers such as InterFlex, BHI, and Innox to benefit the most. Innotek is expected to reap increasingly bigger benefits as dual cameras are adopted into not only OLED but the 5.5-inch LCD model. Sharp may share the benefits too but the Japanese company is likely to supply components mostly for the 5.5-inch dual camera module. We believe Sharp's Vietnamese plant built in September 2016 will meet this demand.

Meanwhile, the OLED model with dual cameras will probably offer upgraded hardware compared with the existing dual-camera model. Most of all, it is likely to provide a new UX through dual OIS. Some believe that the core technology of PrimeSense, an Israeli company that Apple acquired in 2013, was applied to the OLED dual camera model. If Apple manages to realize the 3D sensing technology through the new iPhone, it will mark the beginning of AR-enabled smartphone cameras.

Apple's efforts to make visible upgrades in hardware will likely increase the number of passive components, such as MLCC, in the iPhone 8. In particular, we expect the use of high-capacity MLCC (0402 in size) to increase. The number of MLCCs installed in the iPhone8 should rise from 800 to 1,000. SEMCO was unable to supply components for the iPhone 7 previously but it is now set to benefit from the iPhone 8 as it is now a supplier.

As for AP, TSMC is again likely to be an exclusive supplier. But in the memory semiconductor segment Samsung and Hynix are poised to benefit the most. As for mobile DRAM, the 4.7-inch model is likely to come with 2GB but the 5.5- and 5.8-inch models are expected to offer 3GB. Samsung and Hynix should benefit the most. In the case of eMMC, the 256GB model should benefit Samsung the most and the 32/128GB models should benefit Hynix the most. In particular, if Toshiba's sale of the memory business does not go as smoothly as planned, Samsung and Hynix should benefit in terms of market share.

Why did Sharp stop supplying LCS panels to Samsung?

After Sharp was sold to HonHai (Foxconn) of Taiwan, Sharp announced that it would stop supplying LCD panels to Samsung. So far, Samsung has been procuring LCD panels from Sakai Display Products Corp and the Kameyama unit 2 plant (32-inch panels). As Sharp suddenly stopped supplying LCD panels, Samsung is trying to secure its LCD panel supply from LG Display (LGD) and Chinese companies with LGD are set to begin supplying LCD panels from 2H17.

The question is, why did Sharp decide to stop supplying panels to Samsung? One reason seems to be Chairman Terry Guo, the majority shareholder of Foxconn and SDP who has been overtly exclaiming "Beat Samsung." However, the more fundamental reason is Foxconn's genuine interest in developing its own brand, shifting its focus from EMS. Foxconn, together with HMD Global, acquired the smartphone business from Microsoft in 2016 and will begin selling its smartphones under the Nokia brand. It targets to ship 1,200 units in 2017.

In the same vein, Sharp plans to use its panels (that it had been supplying Samsung) to produce Sharp TVs with the aim of strengthening the brand equity of Sharp TV globally. Sharp suffered difficulties with its panel business, licensing the TV brand in North America to China's Hisense and in Europe to Poland's Skytec UMC. However, after Foxconn bought the company, its brand strategy was strengthened and Sharp re-entered Europe by acquiring Skytec UMC as a subsidiary. It is also likely to stop offering TV licensing in North America. Since Foxconn is a vertically integrated EMS specialist, Sharp's cost structure in making TV sets should improve over the long term. Sharp was the world's fifth-largest supplier of LCD TVs with about 13.5mn units sold in 2011, but by 2016, its sales volume dropped to about 5mn units. Sharp seems to have decided to stop supplying LCD panels to Samsung as it aims to sell 10mn TV sets in the near future.

Although Sharp's product competitiveness has deteriorated compared with the past, it is also true that it has stronger brand loyalty compared to Chinese names such as TCL and Skyworth, whose market shares are rising. Thus, Sharp's strengthening presence in the TV segment should have a negative impact on the share of Chinese makers, and its impact on Samsung and LGE is likely to be minimal in the short term.

Meanwhile, unlike LGD and Japan Display which are investing in generation 6 OLED, Sharp plans to invest about JPY57bn in a generation 4.5 OLED fab with a target to come on line in the spring of 2018. Given the fact that Sharp's Kameyama #1 plant was mainly used to supply for the iPhone, the operation of the generation 4.5 OLED fab means that it may be unable to supply components for the iPhone given the cost structure.

Although Sharp says it chose a generation 4.5 OLED fab from an ROI perspective, it needs to be seen how it turns out. Meanwhile, SDP announced a plan to invest in a generation 10.5 LCD fab in Guangzhou, China, with the goal of coming into operation in 2019. Given the generation 10.5 and 11 investments by Chinese companies such as BOE and CSOT, SDP's investment could exacerbate the industry's oversupply. Sharp emphasized that its generation 10.5 LCD fab in Guangzhou, China, will be used to strengthen Sharp's TV business. Considering Sharp's continued losses in TVs in the past, how it changes its fundamentals after being acquired by Foxconn will determine the ROI of the generation 10.5 LCD fab in Guangzhou.

Will memory semiconductors turn into oversupply this year?

DRAM and NAND prices started rebounding in July 2016, and in 1Q17, which is a low-demand season, PC DRAM prices rose 41.7% QoQ and NAND price 18.7% QoQ as of end-February. As memory chip prices have been rising for more than nine months since July last year, PC and smartphone makers are feeling the burden of increased production costs. However, we found that the DRAM inventory stretches for just 7-14 days, still lower than the typically normal level of four weeks.

In the NAND space, most companies are converting their 2D NAND lines to 3D NAND lines as the 2D NAND process halted at 14/15nm,. The transition into 3D from 2D takes longer than the technological migrations in the 2D process. As a result, NAND continues to be in tight supply. Although demand for notebook PCs is sluggish, the SSD loading rate in notebooks is rising. Chinese smartphone makers, which have yet to secure flexible OLED, are trying to maintain premium images by rolling out more smartphones with 128GB eMMC. We also confirmed that Japanese conglomerates such as Softbank, Toshiba, and Hitachi have scaled up their investments in data centers to enhance AI services based on deep learning. As a result, demand for SSDs for data centers has been very strong.

Meanwhile, Nanya Tech indicated that its bit growth would slow down by the low single digits due to the wafer loss caused by its migration into the 20nm process. Winbond also said it expects bit growth to decline by about the mid-single digits due to the migration into the 38nm process. Inotera, which is wholly owned by Micron, has migrated from the 30nm to the 20nm process and as a result its wafer capacity declined from 120,000 to 100,000 sheets. To compensate for the loss, Inotera is preparing to expand its wafer capacity by over 20,000 sheets but its scheduled migration into the 16nm process at the beginning of 2018 is likely to cancel out the effect.

Samsung and Hynix face the same issue: if they migrate toward the 15nm and 18nm processes, their DRAM wafer capacity is bound to decrease in 2018. As such, we expect DRAM makers to increase their wafer capacity to the extent that it offsets the loss that happens due to technology migration. To sum up, DRAM oversupply is unlikely to happen in 2018.

In the case of NAND, the 2D lines that are being converted into 3D lines include Samsung's line number 17, Hynix's M12 line, Toshiba and WD's fab 3 and 4, and Micron's fab 10. This 2D-to-3D transition is likely to lead to tighter NAND supply through the end of 2017. Furthermore, Apple is expected to equip its OLED models with 64GB and 256GB and LCD models with 32GB, 128GB and 256GB. This means the supply shortage is unlikely to be resolved even in 2H17.

We see the possibility of NAND being in temporary oversupply in 1H18 when the new NAND capacity comes on stream and the smartphone market enters the low-demand season. However, the demand for SSDs for data centers should remain robust if the number of companies intending to strengthen AI-enabled services increases. In addition, if major NAND makers' attempts at the 2D-to-3D transition do not go as smoothly as planned, it is unlikely that NAND will experience severe oversupply. In terms of investor sentiment, a short-term approach toward semiconductor names at the beginning of 4Q17-when the iPhone 8 comes out-is a good idea.

How long will Chinese players compete over hardware specs?

The rally of Chinese smartphone manufacturers - ed by Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo - is fierce. Huawei is the world's biggest maker of networking equipment and has built a world-class ecosystem in joint efforts with the AP company called HiSilicon. In North America, however, it has been struggling with its market share due to concerns over security. Huawei has been most active in its efforts to upgrade smartphone hardware, trying to introduce flexible OLED, dual cameras and 256GB eMMC memory through its smartphones.

However, with its efforts being mostly unsuccessful in North America and Western Europe, we expect the company to change some of its hardware strategies from this year. Above all else, if memory chips, flexible OLED, and dual cameras are installed into a smartphone, the BOM cost of each component can grow up to 60% of the production cost. The rise in BOM costs could seriously undermine smartphone margins. Thus, we believe Huawei to "choose and focus" to keep the BOM costs under control. Indeed, the company has been reducing the use of OLED while increasing LCD usage in smartphones in order to focus on dual cameras. Similarly, Oppo and Vivo are contemplating their hardware specifications. They have notified their suppliers that their 2017 shipments would decrease over 15% vs. previously based on the sluggish shipments seen in 1H17.

Meanwhile, Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) has been struggling in the smartphone space, keeping only Motorola and ZUK Z2 and killing all the other brands. In the meantime, Foxconn entered the smartphone market with Nokia (NYSE:NOK), while TCL boasts its diversified brand portfolio, launching BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) in North America and Western Europe, Alcatel in Latin America and Africa, and TCL in China. It is being confirmed that Chinese companies, with the exception of Huawei, are having difficulties achieving steady growth. Accordingly, Samsung's prowess backed by its vertically integrated business structure is bound to regain attention, and the expectations for the Galaxy S8, slated for March 29 release, are likely to grow further.

What role does ARM play in Softbank's search for singularity?

Softbank has grown in size through multiple M&As and equity investments. Beginning with Yahoo Japan, it bought Vodafone Japan to create Softbank, and then acquired Sprint (NYSE:S). Its equity investment in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) afterwards was rewarded with outsized profits. Additionally, in 2015, it created a new earnings model with the launch of a humanoid robot called Pepper. Most noteworthy was its September 2016 acquisition of ARM, the world's number one IP provider for mobile applications, for KRW36.5tn, which again surprised the market. Since the acquisition of ARM, Softbank has been stressing the importance of "the singularity." The singularity refers to the point when AI surpasses human intelligence. In fact, ARM is developing a software development kit for machine learning that combines ARM Coretex and middleware. It is also working to incorporate ARM technologies into facial and voice recognition functions. Softbank's ARM acquisition can be fully explained, if Softbank's Pepper manages to make the singularity happen through ARM-based deep learning.

Investment strategy of Korean IT H/W sector

Samsung our favorite, followed by SEMCO, Hynix, and Innotek

The rally of the Korean IT H/W sector, which began with semiconductor shares in 2H16, has spread over to companies such as LGE and SEMCO that had been sidelined in the stock market until end-2016. In the IT H/W sector, the rise of AI and the expansion of VR/AR services should continue to shore up the demand for memory semiconductors and OLED. The long-term outlook for Korean companies is bright as they are the world's top manufacturers of DRAM, 3D NAND and flexible OLED. LGE, SEMCO, and Innotek are slated to report robust earnings results from 1Q17 as they managed to enhance efficiency and finished restructuring of their smartphone and electronic component departments in 2016. LGD also is projected to post solid 1H results on rising panel prices.

The IT H/W sector typically enjoys strong ROE and earnings growth when the demand for certain technologies is high. However, when these technologies are replaced by other technologies and become unpopular, the companies owning those technologies receive a valuation discount, with their P/B valued at just 0.5-1.0x, even when their operating profit is above zero. Therefore, when investing in IT H/W names, it is wise to look at the direction that the industry is headed in the long term and the competitiveness of a company within the industry. It is also unwise to prematurely lock up profit simply because shares have staged a sharp rally.

We believe Toshiba's sale of TMC will have a positive impact on the Korean memory sector in the short term. Sharp's attempt to fortify its TV business also is unlikely to hamper Samsung and LGE's presence in the TV market in the short term. On the other hand, the delayed launch of the iPhone 8 may have negative impacts on the 3Q-4Q17 earnings of the iPhone 8 supply chain given the market's heightened expectations. In memory semiconductors, DRAM demand is expected to remain robust until 2018, but NAND could experience a temporary oversupply in 1H18. Overall, the iPhone 8 and NAND may work to create uncertainties in 2H17. Currently, most companies comprising the Korean IT sector are enjoying robust stock momentum and earnings on the back of memory price strength, the expanding iPhone 8 supply chain, and the launch of the Galaxy S8. However, from 2H17, shares may move in different directions depending on the timing of the iPhone 8 launch and the market's response toward the new model. As such, we prefer Samsung and SEMCO to others in the mid term as they are likely to benefit from the potential delay in the launch of iPhone 8. As for Hynix and Innotek, which comprise the iPhone 8 supply chain, we need to monitor uncertainties that may arise from 3Q17.

Enjoy a leisurely ride on autopilot

1) Investment highlights

We maintain buy and our six-month-forward target price of KRW2,470,000 (the average of 12x P/E and 1.7x P/B on 2017F BPS) on Samsung Electronics. We trim our 1Q17 forecasts for consolidated revenue and operating profit by 1.5% and 1.6% to KRW51.4tn and KRW9.7tn, respectively, reflecting our revision of USD-KRW assumptions. For the full 2017, we estimate revenue will rise 15.6% YoY to KRW233.3tn and operating profit 55.9% YoY to KRW45.6tn, driven by: 1) chip price hikes; 2) rising OLED shipments; 3) Galaxy Note 8 momentum; and 4) additional earnings contribution from Harman. In the memory business, DRAM margins should remain robust through end 2018. With rivals having difficulties in 3D NAND investments and 3D migration, Samsung should be able to further cement its leadership in the SSD market for client PC and data centers. The system LSI margin also looks set to improve on the back of the rising sales of 10nm Exynos and the Qualcomm foundry. The profitability of flexible OLED is likely to strengthen too on the growing client base, notably Apple, backed by the expanding capacity of its A3 line. The Galaxy S8 has a rosy outlook with its innovative features in terms of hardware and software. In 2H17, the Galaxy Note 8 with its dual cameras should contribute to earnings considerably. Additionally, Harman's contribution to consolidated earnings should provide a strong growth engine to the otherwise sluggish CE business division.

2) Major issues and earnings outlook

In our view, Samsung's earnings growth is likely to sustain into 2019. In the 3D NAND and 6th-generation OLED segments, rivals have a hard time improving their cost structure whereas demand for high-end SSD and flexible OLED looks set to grow further. It may take a while for Samsung to turn into a holding company structure but its shareholder return programs, which directly benefits shareholders, are likely to improve further each year. In 2018, after enjoying 56% growth in operating profit in 2017, Samsung is likely to engage in aggressive share cancellation programs and pay out handsome dividends.

3) Going forward, stock re-ratings should be a constant phenomenon after earnings announcements each quarter. We recommend investors to buy and hold the shares.