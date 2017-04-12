After The Failed Unilever Bid, Consider These Two Companies

Warren Buffet and his Brazilian counterparts are shopping. So far, their shopping experience has not been good after the flopped deal to acquire Unilever (UL). They are now searching for the next big company to acquire as they build one of the biggest food and beverage companies in the world. So far, speculations are that the investors could try and acquire Panera Bread (PNRA) or Mondelez (MDLZ). In this article, I will explain the reasons why General Mills (GIS) would make an ideal partner for Buffet and his team. Later, I will include the option for a Church & Dwight acquisition.

Recap for the failed Unilever bid

In February, Kraft Heinz (KHC) offered to pay $143 billion to acquire Unilever. Unilever declined the offer arguing that the deal undervalued the company. Also, there were concerns that British and Dutch regulators would be a hindrance to the mega deal.

If the deal had gone right, KHC would have acquired one of the largest personal care, foods, home care, and beverages companies in the world. In 2016, the company generated a turnover of more than €52 billion and FCF of €4.8 billion. The figure below summarizes the performance of the four segments in 2016.

Exhibit 1. Unilever’s segments

Source: Unilever

Also, the UL acquisition would have helped KHC diversify its revenues geographically. Most of Unilever’s revenues come from international markets while most of KHC’s revenues come from the United States. This is shown in exhibit 2 and 3 below.

Exhibit 2: Unilever’s geographical report

Source: Unilever

Exhibit 3: KHC’s geographical report

Source: Krafft Heinz

KHC’s acquisition of UL would have introduced KHC to the personal and home care that they are not involved in presently. This would have increased the company’s presence in peoples’ shopping basket significantly. An alternative strategy would have been to combine the personal care with the home care and spin it off. This would not be the first time for KHC to do that. In 2011, Kraft split its North American grocery business and its global snack business (Mondelez).

The next KHC acquisition will not meet the scale of Unilever unless the company decides to acquire companies like Proctor & Gamble (PG), PepsiCo, and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) which are significantly larger than UL. This will not happen.

Enter General Mills (GIS)

Several companies have been mentioned as potential targets by Kraft. They are: Kellogg (K), Mondelez (MDLZ), Campbell Soup (CPB), General Mills (GIS), and Mead Johnson (MJN). Among these companies, I believe that a GIS transaction would make sense for Buffet and his partners.

General Mills had had a difficult time in the past five years. This is evident in the chart below.

Exhibit 3: General Mills vs Krafft Heinz, and Dow Jones U.S. Food & Beverage Index

Source: YCharts

The underperformance of General Mills is because of the continued weakness across its segments. The weakness is as a result of increased competition and the increasing shifts to healthier foods. This is shown in exhibit 4.

Exhibit 4: GIS net sales for the past three years

Source: 10K

A recent cautious statement from Fitch Ratings has not made things better. This year, the company’s stock has fallen 5.6% and its one-year returns have trailed those of its peers. In addition, its P/E ratio of 21.27 is at its lowest level in two years. The same is true with its price to sales ratio.

This is where KHC comes in. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) and 3G Capital have a reputation for improving the value of companies through cutting costs. A good example is when you look at revenue per employee of the two company. GIS has 39,000 employees compared to KHC which has 41,000. The average annual revenue for the two companies are $408,965 and $839,524 respectively. When Kraft merged in 2011, the combined company had 48,000 employees. Today, it has 41,000. Overhead costs were 18% of revenue while today, they are about 11%. If the two companies merge, I would expect 3G Capital to initiate cost cutting measures to create value for the investors.

Also, General Mills is a cash flow machine. Although its sales have declined, the company has managed to repurchase shares, pay dividend and have almost $2 billion in free cash flow. It has done all this, while improving its payout ratio from 83% in 2015 to the current 69%.

Be fearful when others are greedy. Be greedy when others are fearful… Warren Buffet

As mentioned above, General Mills’ problems have made it less expensive compared to its peer companies. The company is seeing a decline in revenues in most of the markets it operates. As a result, the company needs to be reorganized to achieve the growth it needs. I believe Warren Buffet and his partners from 3G would do a good job in creating value in the company.

Another option: Church and Dwight (CHD)

This option is only relevant if KHC was interested in entering the personal and home care industry. Church and Dwight is a leading FMCG company in the United States. The company carries some of the leading brands such as Arm & Hammer, and Trojan line of condoms. The company’s key brands are shown below.

Exhibit 5: Church and Hammer brands

Source: 10K

Going by 3G and BRK’s investment philosophy, this company fits the bill as an ideal acquisition target. CHD is a well-managed company with 4,500 employees who contribute $784,900 in annual revenues. The company’ revenues are growing albeit at a slow rate, its FCF are rising and its debt is managed very well. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.5 which is slightly lower than that of its peers. In addition, it has a dividend yield of 1.4% and an impressive payout ratio of 39%.

Exhibit 5: Net sales per segment

Source. 10K

Although CHD would not give Warren Buffet and his partners the international exposure that they need, it would be a good entry point for them if they intend to conquer the home and personal care market. In addition, the company’s Arm & Hammer brand is in some way related to the current portfolio of KHC.

Conclusion

General Mills and Church & Dwight would be an ideal match for Warren Buffet and his partners who are known as excellent operators. The two companies have internationally recognized brand names across different brand categories. After the acquisition, GIS would need significant restructuring to bring it to growth. Currently, GIS has a market capitalization of $33 billion while CHD is valued at $12 billion. If KHC was to offer the two companies a 20% premium, they would spend about $63 billion. This is less than the $143 billion they would have paid for Unilever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHD, GIS, KHC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.