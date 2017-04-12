Geopolitical Concerns Raise Volatility, Stocks Slide

The Trump rally appears to be giving way as we transition to a less favorable climate where Washington's unpredictability has moved from the budget and healthcare to the ever-touchy topic of foreign affairs.

Things kicked off with the fairly surprising decision to strike Syria last week. The political effects of the move are not yet clear. While the strike certainly serves as a symbolic event, it is not a large enough scale action to signal a permanent change in US policy regarding that conflict. Given Trump's reputation for unpredictability, it's advisable that we stay open-minded and not rush to conclusions.

Given the ensuing developments with North Korea, Trump's timing might have been in order to round up more support for the next foreign affairs debate. It's still early to rush to judgment.

One clear impact has been that the market has decided that the honeymoon between the US and Russia (RSX) has ended. Russian stocks got pounded Friday, with the Russian ETF dropping more than 3% on news of the Syrian strike, and losses have continued this week:

RSX Price data by YCharts

All told, that's a roughly 7% move now. It's certainly a logical reaction; this could be a serious blow to what appeared to be thawing US-Russian relations. Then again, this could just be Trump taking a dramatic and defensible action to put the Russia-influencing-the-election scandal to rest.

Another big geopolitical impact is with crude oil (USO). Trump's move suggests that now US foreign policy will be less focused on going after isolated rogue actors, such as ISIS, while moving more back toward the sort of statecraft the US has been involved in since Bush.

USO data by YCharts

Everything else has been coming up bullish for crude oil lately as well, including constructive chatter on supply out of Saudi Arabia and a favorable EIA report today.

Stocks & Volatility

I've said it before, but it hasn't changed so let me repeat it: Geopolitical events rarely end bull markets. The threat of war is not a good catalyst for a bearish thesis. When this bull market ends, it's much more likely to be due to some combination of rising interest rates, a recession, and/or lousy corporate earnings growth.

That said, geopolitical events certainly can weigh on the market in the short term. With uncertainty related to Syria/Russia, North Korea, and the long-awaited French elections all in the air, there's plenty of risk factors out there that will weigh on sentiment. Normally, markets rally around holidays, but we so far haven't seen any holiday cheer this week.

I'd venture that this is because none of these geopolitical risk factors are likely to clear up before the long weekend. Many traders will be inclined to avoid having market exposure over a holiday when there are multiple big risks out there - who knows what might happen with foreign policy by Monday?

This has, not surprisingly, provided a long-awaited boost to volatility (VXX). The volatility ETFs have been well-bid all week:

VXX Price data by YCharts

The usual trade is to short volatility on these sorts of pops. However, this is currently a riskier-than-usual proposition. That's because volatility futures have become inverted - instead of the usual contango, we now have backwardation, where this month's futures cost more than next month's:

We now have 9% backwardation - that's pretty steep. This means that VXX gains 9%/month (almost 0.5% per trading day) in value from the contract roll. It is now selling April futures for 16.25 and buying May contracts for just 14.80. This allows it to net a large number more contracts in the process, expanding the amount of volatility it controls. This is opposite of the usual, and will create value in VXX if it keeps up.

Backwardation isn't a usual feature in the volatility market, and we should expect it to disappear at the latest by the time the French election is decided. But for now, be careful with volatility shorts, the futures curve is pointed in the wrong direction. While the stock market hasn't sold off sharply, volatility futures are pointed to significantly higher risk.

As for the stock market (SPY) itself, it is technically weakening, and I'd say we've entered neutral territory:

The market hasn't made new highs since the beginning of March - the longest drought since election night. The last two rallies have made lower highs, and the market has moved below several moving averages with today's move.

However, bears haven't managed to take down the March low yet - pivotal for developing a correction. If that drops, we'd have 4% downside back to the 2,250 area, and if that went, we could finally talk about retracing the whole Trump rally. Long story short, the market is losing steam, but we could well just go sideways for awhile. Bears still have a lot to prove.

