Cott Corp. Is Worth The Risk

Intro

Cott Corp.'s (NYSE:COT) transformation from a retail-oriented soda and juice business to a home and office water and coffee company officially began in December 2014, with the acquisition of DSS. Over the next year and a half COT's share price more than doubled (Figure 1) as the company completed three more acquisitions in the water and coffee space. COT consistently reported weak earnings during this period but the market didn't seem to mind: the company's traditional private label soda and juice business was in decline and COT was progressively moving towards a position of "topline growth, a higher margin profile, improved cash flows, and lower risk." COT's transformation was overdue and investors had plenty of reasons to feel optimistic, but in August 2016 the market suddenly changed its tune and the stock began to nosedive (Figure 1). Between mid-August and December the stock lost 40% of its value, and while shares have recovered slightly since then, the company still trades at a significant discount compared to recent times.

Figure 1: Stock Graph

Source: stockcharts.com

What caused the stock to fall so sharply all of a sudden? We suspect it had something to do with the completion of the Eden and S&D acquisitions that occurred in quick succession in early August, which pushed COT's debt levels to historic highs. The combination of the debt load and the execution risk that comes with integrating two large acquisitions (on top of the Aquaterra purchase in January) understandably made a lot of investors nervous. However, we believe the sell-off was a bit of an overreaction, and that COT is a compelling choice for long-term investors who can stomach some uncertainty in the short term. The current valuation implies a lack of faith in management's ability to execute, but COT has shown in the past that it can extract meaningful synergies and deleverage. Management doesn't get enough credit for its track record on past acquisitions, and many of the issues weighing on current performance are transitory. Investors can take advantage of these misunderstandings. There is a lot of margin upside in COT, and investors will be rewarded for their patience with a higher valuation multiple given time. Our one-year price target of $13.68 is not a huge premium to the current price, but this is just the beginning.

Acquisition Track Record

Acquisitions were not a big part of COT's strategy until 2010. Since then, COT has spent some $2.35 billion on acquisitions. At first glance, COT's track record looks pretty terrible (Figure 2). Despite increasing sales 80% over the past six years, 2016 operating margin was almost 3 percentage points lower than it was in 2010. But in order to accurately judge management's success or failure with acquisitions we need to analyze the past six years as two separate sub periods: the period from 2010 to 2013 when COT was a soda and juice company, and the period from 2014 onward when COT began its transformation.

Figure 2: Sales and Operating Margins

Source: Madison Investment Research

2010 - 2013

What a lot of people don't seem to realize is that the decline in profitability between 2010 and 2013 was the result of factors outside management's control. Specifically, it was the result of a sharp increase in commodity prices from some abnormally low levels in 2009 (Figures 3 and 4). Raw materials costs are the single greatest expense for soft drink manufacturers, so industry margins are subject to a significant amount of volatility as the prices of things like aluminum and oil fluctuate. Without significantly increasing scale, there is not much that COT and its peers can do to meaningfully raise their gross margin profiles. The margins that COT and its peers earned during 2009 and 2010 weren't sustainable (industry-wide margins declined by an average of more than two percentage points over the same period), and using 2010 as a base for analyzing management's success with acquisitions distorts the picture.

Figure 3: DJUSAL Aluminum Price Index

Source: stockcharts.com

Figure 4: USO Oil Price Index

Source: stockcharts.com

When analyzing the track record of past acquisitions, we need to focus on what's going on with operating expenses rather than cost of sales. This is the area where management can have the greatest impact, and where it directs most of its efforts in creating synergies. When integrating new businesses, COT focuses on "back-end synergies related to distribution, IT and other SG&A expenses, and avoids making changes to the customer-facing components of the business." Management has stayed consistent with its approach over the years and has shown that it can execute in these areas. Between 2010 and 2013 SG&A as a percentage of sales declined from 9.2% to 7.7%, even though sales did not increase very much. This is important, because it means that COT didn't rely on volume growth for margin expansion as much as it did on the execution of its cost initiatives.

Finally, due to the high capital intensity of the soft drinks business, earnings-based metrics such as ROA and ROE (which include depreciation and amortization) are misleading. There is a big divergence between earnings and cash flow with beverage companies, and cash flow-based metrics provide a much more accurate picture of the value being created by management. ROA and ROE are readily available on most financial websites, but if you just go by these figures you would conclude that COT destroyed value over the period by continually investing in low-return projects. But if you look at cash return on invested capital (CROIC), you'll notice that COT generated returns above the cost of capital every year between 2010 and 2013.

Figure 5: ROA vs. CROIC

Source: Madison Investment Research

Note: WACC averaged 7.6% between 2010 and 2013

In summary, the decline in operating profitability between 2010 and 2013 looks bad on the surface, but it stems from factors outside management's control and overshadows strong performance in the areas that COT does have control over. Thanks to the success of its operating cost initiatives, COT was able to mitigate some of the commodity impact and keep cash flows relatively stable. When analyzing COT's track record you need to look at cash flows, and COT's cash-based ROI metrics confirmed that management was able to add value over the period.

2014 - 2016

In 2014, COT shifted its acquisition targets to water and coffee companies. Once again the surface level results look bad: after completing 4 acquisitions since December 2014, operating margin at the end of 2016 was lower than it was in 2013 when COT was still a soda company.

Figure 6

Source: Madison Investment Research

Note: 2014-2016 gross margins and SG&A rates are adjusted for certain expense reclassifications to make them comparable to earlier years. Adjusted operating margin does not include gains/losses from asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, and acquisitions costs.

As you can see, gross margin has improved significantly over the past three years. This is the result of two factors: 1) a significant increase in scale brought on by acquisitions and 2) a shift in product mix from sodas and juices to higher margin water and coffee products. COT's sales volumes are roughly 50% higher than they were in 2013, and the company has been able to achieve cost savings in procurement by leveraging its higher volume position.

SG&A expenses, however, have skyrocketed (Figure 6), and this is preventing operating profits from rising in tandem with the improved gross profitability. This is a stark contrast to the 2010-2013 period when COT was able to quickly generate SG&A synergies from its acquisitions. But before concluding that management lost its touch, there are a few things investors need to keep in mind.

COT's Water/Coffee acquisitions are much larger than the average acquisition the company made between 2010 and 2013. Integrating these businesses is no small task, and it's taking COT longer than expected to work through the upfront inefficiencies of adding a lot of new customers and managing a wider variety of accounts. Rather than focusing on synergies, management has mainly preoccupied itself with overcoming these "operational frictions." In fact, COT is still working through the DSS acquisition from 2014. In 2015, COT had approximately 7,000 net new customers from DSS to deal with. In 2016, this figure increased to 55,000, and COT couldn't keep up with the growth…

This growth turned out to be too much of a good thing with the combination of upfront marketing costs, as well as the operational implications of customer setup and installation on our route efficiency leading to higher costs and reduced profitability" - Q4 Earnings Call

The costs of new customer signups and other related inefficiencies amounted to roughly $7 million in 2016, and COT will likely run into some similar headwinds in 2017 as it works through last year's acquisitions. But these types of things are not uncommon after acquisitions, and the issues should eventually subside after COT has time to work out the infrastructure-related logistics. COT now has a leading volume-based presence in the water/coffee space in both North America and Europe, and the company's expanding distribution and delivery network will allow it to take on new customers and service them at a lower marginal cost. Management already expects to see a "$20 mil plus improvement" in 2017 as it progressively implements the new routing programs.

COT's results look a lot better when you adjust for the acquisition and integration-related costs, restructuring expenses, and the FX impact from Brexit (Figure 7). Management is running a bit behind schedule in the integration process, but investors shouldn't be overly concerned: these types of headwinds are not unusual and they can be fixed with time. All this means is that the margin upside for COT is greater now than if the integration process had gone more smoothly. Management has barely gotten the ball rolling on its efficiency initiatives, and expects to generate an additional $45 mil in synergies from last year's acquisitions alone. What ultimately matters is cash flow, and management continues to show that it can deliver in spite of the headwinds.

Figure 7: Reported vs. Adjusted Free Cash Flows

Source: Company Presentation

Risk is High, but Overstated

I certainly understand the concern over COT's leverage levels: COT had $2.2 billion in total debt on its books at the end of 2016, compared to an average of less than $500 million between 2007 and 2013. But the debt situation isn't as bad as it seems. In nominal terms, debt may be at an all-time high, but leverage ratios are at a three-year low (Figure 8). A $212.7 mil payment comes due later this year, but after 2017 COT doesn't face any major payments until 2020 (Figure 9), giving management plenty of time to integrate acquisitions and execute on its initiatives. Perhaps most importantly, less than 10% of the debt is variable rate.

Figure 8: D/E Ratios

Source: Madison Investment Research

Figure 9: Payment Schedule

Source: 10-K

COT plans to decrease net debt to adjusted EBITDA from 4.8x to 3x by 2020, and this is an achievable target: Management has shown that it can successfully deleverage after acquisitions (Figure 8), and free cash flows are expected to grow at a mid-teen CAGR over the next three years. This kind of growth is realistic and investors should think twice before underestimating management here: COT has increased FCF at an 18.4% CAGR over the past three years and the company will benefit from multiple cash flow drivers going forward, including stronger organic growth prospects in healthier categories (Figure 10), a higher margin product mix, unrealized synergies from recent acquisitions, additional M&A roll-up opportunities, and asset sales from the traditional business.

Figure 10: Organic Growth Prospects

Source: Company Presentation

It's easy to point to the company's debt levels and conclude that COT is a much riskier investment than it used to be. But when assessing risk, you need to look beyond financial risk. COT is certainly riskier from a financial leverage standpoint, but as the company moves further away from its traditional soda and juice operations it's becoming less risky from a business perspective.

In the traditional business, COT is highly dependent on a few large retailers. COT's top 10 customers in this segment accounted for 30% of revenues last year, and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) alone accounted for 16%. COT accounts for just a small portion of soda industry volumes and isn't hugely important to any of its main retail customers. COT's market share in this segment is therefore unpredictable, and because of what the loss of one of these customers would mean for COT, the company has virtually no bargaining power when it comes to negotiating prices.

In the water and coffee space, COT's customer base is much more diverse. Customers include residents, small and medium-sized businesses, corporations, universities, even government agencies, and the company is not tied to the fortunes of any one customer. Unlike the traditional business, COT has market leadership positions in most of its markets, and this makes COT a valuable partner for customers as few competitors have the ability to service them as efficiently as COT can. COT is therefore much less likely to lose market share in this segment, and operating risk should continue to decrease as COT shrinks its traditional business.

Conclusion

COT's free cash flows will be roughly 80% higher in just three years, assuming management hits its targets. Within the next five years, free cash flows will likely double. COT's risk profile may have increased, but the fears are overblown and the risk premium is too high. The cash flow and leverage targets are realistic, but the market is showing little faith in management's ability to execute. Management doesn't get enough credit for its work on previous acquisitions, and this is the result of investors placing too much emphasis on surface level metrics and failing to distinguish between what the company can and can't control.

COT is transforming into a stronger company with higher growth, better cash flow characteristics, and lower business risk, but this process will take some time and investors need to be patient. The company is working through some "operational frictions" that are quite common after large acquisitions, and management hasn't even gotten the ball rolling on the bulk of its synergy initiatives yet. We anticipate 3-4 percentage points of operating margin expansion at minimum within the next three years, and a higher valuation multiple accordingly.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in COT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.