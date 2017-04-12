Forget Valuation: Netflix Has Major Solvency Issues

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has become a household name, and its stock has provided fantastic returns to its shareholders. On the face of Netflix's financial statements, it appears it is a healthy company with growing revenues and subscribers. However, if you read the notes on its 2016 Form 10-K, a very different picture is illustrated. In this article, I identify the risks the company is facing due to its content commitments and other financial obligations.

Off-Balance Sheet Commitments

On Netflix's 2016 financial statements, the company recognizes around $11 billion of liabilities and roughly $2.7 billion of equity. It appears it is a healthy company.

Source: Netflix 2016 Form 10-K

However, the liabilities on the balance sheet are only the ones required to be recognized under U.S. GAAP. The company also has made commitments to purchase content that are not recognized on the balance sheet but represent real obligations that it is legally required to pay. If Netflix's off-balance sheet commitments were required to be recognized by U.S. GAAP, the picture would look much different. In the image below, taken from the company's 2016 10-K, Netflix illustrates its streaming content obligations as well as all other obligations whether they are recognized on its balance sheet or not. Netflix also describes the table in the image below:

Source: Netflix 2016 Form 10-K

When considering the off-balance sheet commitments for content, the company's total liabilities are more like $20 billion rather than $11 billion shown on its U.S. GAAP balance sheet. Even scarier, the company's current liabilities balloon from around $4.5 billion to over $6.6 billion. As shown in the partial balance sheet below, Netflix only has about $1.7 billion in cash and short-term investments to meet the $6.6 billion in obligations in the coming year.

Source: Netflix 2016 Form 10-K

Implications for Current Shareholders

Netflix needs cash to stay afloat. Not only does Netflix have to pay the $6.6 billion of obligations in 2017, but it must also pay for other operating expenses such as marketing, technology, and general expenses. Last year, these expenses totaled to $2.4 billion. Therefore, by my calculations, Netflix needs at minimum $9 billion in cash to stay in business in 2017. Unfortunately, at the end of 2016, it only had around $1.7 billion in cash and short-term investments. Therefore, Netflix must rely heavily on cash collections from subscription revenues, debt issuances, or equity issuances.

Source: Netflix 2016 Form 10-K

Netflix generated revenues of $8.8 billion in 2016 as shown in the statement of operations above. If the company realizes all of those revenues as cash collections in 2017, it will be dangerously close to running out of cash. It is important to recognize that Netflix's existence relies heavily on its ability to continue to collect massive amounts of cash from customers in an extremely competitive environment. Competitors like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Hulu, and HBO are aggressively competing against Netflix for customers. Customers have low switching costs, meaning Netflix's subscription cash collections could decrease in a hurry. Not only is it important to recognize the risk of competition eating away at its revenues, but it is also important to consider operational risks of its business strategy. One operational slip-up or for some reason growth falters, the company would not be able to meet its obligations.

I believe Netflix will recognize these operational risks and conclude that it is not too safe to operate with so little cash. More likely than not Netflix will look to raise more debt, increasing future interest expenses and financial obligations. This would be a short-term fix to a long-term solvency problem. The other option Netflix has is to raise cash through an equity issuance. An equity issuance would also be bad news for shareholders because of dilution, but probably the best long-term solution.

Final Word

Although Netflix's growth in revenue and subscriptions is impressive, the company has massive amounts of obligations in the coming year. It relies heavily on cash collections from customers to avoid default on its loans and other obligations from its content purchases. If Netflix has a bad year and cash collections from customers fall, then the company will be in serious financial trouble. The company would then have to raise debt which would only worsen its obligations or raise equity which would dilute the value of current shares. Clearly, if Netflix follows its current trajectory, it will survive, but any hiccup in its operations could actually put this high-flying company scrambling to raise cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.