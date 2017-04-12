Trump Index: Time To Buy, Again

US economy still growing and expanding - no immediate risk of recession.

It was on March 10 that we published Trump Index: Time to Take Some Profits. Since then our Trump Index dropped 2.7% to hit a low of 93.09 on March 27. The SP500 dropped 2.1% from March 10 to hit an intraday low of 2,322 on March 27. It appears that the sell-off/pullback/correction/pause in US equity markets ended on March 27.

Yesterday we received a Bullish BUY signal on our Trump Index.

The index closed above its 28ma for two consecutive days AND the RSI14 closed above 50 for two consecutive days. These two technical events are enough to give us the "all-clear" to buy US equities again, especially the Trump Seven.

The Trump Seven

Our Trump Seven are still showing some oversized gains since November 8, and if you missed the huge gains from November 8, now may be a good entry point back into these stocks.

Incidentally, as of today, the directional allocation of our CM Pro Portfolio stands as follows: 33% LONG, 3% SHORT, and 64% CASH. When we published our previous Trump Index article on March 10, our trading portfolio stood at: 9% LONG, 9% SHORT, and 82% CASH. Our trading system has pushed us from a neutral bias to a bullish bias since March 10.

Wall of Worry

As the old adage states: markets climb a wall of worry.

And there is a lot to worry about at the moment. All you have to do is turn on CNN to get bombarded by negative and sometimes terrifying 'Breaking News" headlines.

Here is a summary of what we were able to gather form various news sources today:

US accusses Russia of trying to cover up Syria chemical-weapons attack - MarketWatch

Russian accusses US of planning new missile strikes - Newshub

Chevron, Exxon and other oil companies' quarterly results could be messy - MarketWatch

Walmart is cutting hundreds of jobs to slash costs - CNBC

Spicer apologizes for Hitler remark - CNN

North Korea warns of nuclear attack, if provoked - Reuters

A nuclear war!! Feeling confident about putting money back into the markets?

And yet, we have received a signal that markets are most likely to go higher from here. Let us explore a few reasons why markets may continue to ramp higher.

US Economy Continues to Grow

One of our favorite tools to gauge the health (and trajectory) of the US economy is the United States ISM Non Manufacturing PMI aka the "Service Sector."

The most recent data, for the month of March, was released on April 5: the index fell to 55.2 for March, lower than February's reading of 57.6, and below expectations of 57 for March. So, the data was disappointing. But let's put the number in context.

ISM Non Manufacturing PMI - March 2017

As the chart above shows, the March number remains above the 10-year average of 54.27, and more importantly, it is still well above the 50 level, which indicates a US economy that is still growing and expanding. The risks of an US economic contraction or recession increase when this index dips below 50.

30% Upside for the SP500?

At least that's what the new chief US equity strategist for Morgan Stanley believes:

"The cyclical upturn that began a year ago has less to do with President Trump and more to do with the global business cycle," with Trump simply "turbocharging" things, Morgan Stanley's Michael Wilson wrote in a Monday note to clients."

In his note, Wilson lays out a bullish case for the SP500 to climb to 3,000 in 12 months. Quite the optimist, but if he is correct about the global business cycle being in a late-stage growth spurt, he may be proven to be right on target in twelve months.

Conclusion

It's time, once again, to buy US equities: markets will continue to climb a wall of worry (don't be frightened out of your stocks by negative headlines); there is no immediate risk of a US recession; and, momentum has just turned bullish for the Trump trade.

I know, it's not easy, but successful investing never is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.