JPMorgan: Ahead Of Earnings, Price Dip Seems Tempting

Yesterday, I faced off on some of the major players in the banking sector and talked about Citigroup (NYSE:C) as an important week of earnings reports in the financial services industry is underway.

Credit: Wall Street Journal

Today, I turn to another name worth paying closer attention to: JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). The company's stock has reacted more positively in the weeks following Trump's election compared to the overall peer group (NYSEARCA:XLF). JPM shares have been up 28% since November 4th but down -1% YTD as valuation seems to have caught up with optimism.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Today, I will first analyze JPMorgan at a higher level, using key fundamentals and valuation metrics as my guide. I will then turn to my expectations for the company's earnings report, scheduled for this Thursday morning.

By the numbers

The table below summarizes how JPMorgan compares to the peer group, both from a fundamental and from a stock valuation perspectives.

And the table below force-ranks the eight companies based on the different fundamentals and valuation metrics.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

From a fundamentals point of view, JP Morgan scores very highly. It is conservatively leveraged at 9.8x vs. comp median 10.3x. Next-year EPS growth expectations are relatively robust at 15.1%, comparing favorably to the peer group's 12.5% as net interest income has continued to grow at a steady 5%-6% pace over the past couple of quarters, while adjusted overhead ratio has fallen into the mid-50% territory. Trailing ROE of 10.9% is better than the sector median 7.8%. The dividend yield of 2.3% is not bad compared to peers' 2.1%, while share repurchase tripled on a trailing twelve-month basis since early 2013.

But the strong fundamentals call for a slightly richer valuation on the stock. JPM trades just above peer median on a 2016 and 2017 P/E basis, and a bit more than that from a P/B perspective. Valuation, however, has come down rather significantly since the beginning of 2017, from about 14.5x to 12.9x today, as the stock has traded sideways YTD while next-year EPS estimates increased about 5%.

Source: YCharts

Ahead Of Earnings, Price Dip Seems Tempting

JPMorgan will report 1Q17 earnings tomorrow, ahead of the opening bell. Revenues are expected to come in at $24.9 billion, while consensus EPS of $1.52 would represent a YOY growth of 13%. Management expects net interest income to be up modestly on a sequential basis.

On the consumer and community banking side (45% of 4Q16 managed revenues), I will pay close attention to the performance of the credit card and auto sub group (41% of the segment revenues in 4Q16 and falling slowly). With interest rates going up and the recent increase in U.S. household debt, most pronouncedly on the auto side, I believe this end of the business could face headwinds in the foreseeable future. Adding to my concerns is the fact that JPMorgan has seen auto and credit card delinquencies move up in 2016, not surprising to me given heightened household debt levels. However, I expect consumer, business and mortgage banking to remain healthy and carry the segment higher on the YOY comparison, especially if JPMorgan continues to execute well on deposit growth.

As the capital markets remain healthy, I expect to see corporate and investment bank (35% of 4Q16 managed revenues) to perform very well once again this quarter - understanding that the business can be a bit lumpier. Continued strength on this end of the business is crucial, in my view, as the segment is (1) carrying significant momentum from year-ago levels, (2) highly profitable compared to consumer and commercial lending, and (3) less sensitive to interest rate movements.

Ahead of earnings, JPM is trading down about -0.5% intraday. Any further weakness that the earnings results might produce tomorrow would likely open a window of opportunity for the long-term investor to accumulate shares on the dip. Convinced that JPMorgan has some of the best fundamentals in the industry, a cheaper stock would make it even more compelling for me to open a buy-and-hold position.

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (see links below), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far, including my recent quarter-end report.