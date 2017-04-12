Oil Rally Stalls Despite Highest Stockpile Fall This Year

US crude production on the rise according to the latest EIA weekly crude storage report.

Oil

WTI started the day positive before taking a hit after the EIA crude storage report. Total US liquids stockpile continues to fall, but traders and investors are likely overemphasizing the growth in US crude production and selling the recent rally in WTI.

BHP

BHP Billiton's (NYSE:BHP) CEO, Andrew Mackenzie, said on an analyst call today why he believes Elliot's proposal to sell the oil operation isn't in the company's best interest:

"The unit's average margin on underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 66 percent over the past five years means the oil division is BHP's best performer." "I continue to conclude petroleum is a good fit with our current strategy."

It looks to us that Elliott Management will be successful in its bid for BHP to unlock shareholders via its proposal, but with commodity prices rebounding, we think Elliott could luck out by just going outright long the stock.

Tails - I win. Heads - I win. Elliott looks to be in a win-win situation.

OPEC

In its monthly oil report, OPEC says its oil production fell by another 153k b/d in March to reach 31.928 million b/d.

In its monthly report, it also said that OECD storage fell in February, or in-line with what we have written over the last several weeks in our Oil Markets Daily.

Global oil stockpile continues to rebalance.

US Oil Stockpile

In an Oil Market Daily today, we discuss how US storage continues to rebalance alongside global storage.

Libya

Libya conflicts with local militants and geopolitical conflicts between the two dividing ruling parties will continue to hamper its oil production.

Libya's oil production is estimated to have fallen below 500k b/d on the latest pipeline block event.

US Crude Production

US crude production is rebounding and now driven mostly by lower 48 or shale producers.

Data from the EIA monthly reports show that the EIA's weekly estimates might be overestimating the resurgence in US crude production, but there's no doubt that the trend is headed back up.

OPEC revised higher its US liquids production this year.

Cenovus Energy

Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) reported yesterday that it shouldn't have any issues funding the acquisition of ConocoPhillips' oil sands business. CEO, Brian Ferguson, told reporters that CVE has had multiple inbound inquiries from various sources interested in the assets.

With investors concerned about the new debt load and potential execution issues of divesting non-core assets, CVE's share price could respond positively when the asset divestitures are announced.

But until then, investors might be better off waiting for more clarity from management.

