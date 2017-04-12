MarketAxess: Credit Trading Needs To Be Disrupted

In my previous life, I remember the headache executing quick and transparent bond trades. Opposite to stock trading, to execute a bond trade, you had to pick up the phone and dial the broker with the best price offered on the Bloomberg terminal. Sometimes after executing the trade at 97 and then hearing about the same block having been traded for 98 keeps a bitter taste in your mouth and wondering whether you were hustled.

Asymmetry of information has been the main factor of success of new start-ups such as Uber. MarketAxess (NASDAQ: MKTX) was founded in 2000 with the mission to give investors a single trading platform with easy access to multi-dealer competitive pricing in a wide range of credit products. Since its IPO in 2004 the stock has increased by more than 16 fold.

Even after this spectacular increase, I believe there's 21% upside left on the stock price to its fair value of $220.

The Company and Industry

MKTX operates a leading electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to efficiently trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. Over 1,200 institutional investor and broker-dealer firms are active users accessing global liquidity in U.S. high grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps and other fixed-income securities. Through the Open Trading protocols, they execute trades in certain bonds between institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. The offerings of products consists of credits of Agency, Municipals, Emerging Markets, U.S. High Grade, U.S. High Yield, Eurobond, Leveraged Loans and CDS.

As of 2016, there were approximately $39 trillion principal amount of fixed-income securities outstanding in the U.S. market, according to SIFMA. The estimated average daily trading volume of U.S. corporate bonds, as measured by SIFMA, was $36.1 billion in 1Q17.

The opportunity

This company has everything I'm looking for in an investment:

A moat: MKTX has more than 1,200 clients on its platform. Having more clients on the platform helps liquidity, a barrier to entry of new competitors among other things.

Small percentage of the total cost of the client: The main reason an increase amount of credit investors are switching to MKTX is the lower trading cost. For example, you would need a broker to trade 1M in notional amount of bond TRUMP 2020 via the typical route. The trader would offer you 95.00 and flip it for anywhere from 95.25 to 96.00. Using MKTX, most likely you would trade at a midpoint between 95.00 and 95.25-96.00 and would pay just $40 bucks if it is a liquid product, $185 if it is US high grade or $258 for other credits such as emerging market bonds. In other words, trading via MKTX could save you anywhere from $992 to $4,960 on each 1M traded.

Gaining market share: According to SIFMA, corporate credit has been growing at a CAGR of 4.8% since 2002. While that is healthy growth, MKTX has been successful at gaining market share. In 2002, MKTX accounted for 1% of the daily traded volume. Save for 2008 and 2009 where it lost some market share, MKTX has constantly increased its market share to what I estimate at 16.5% as of the end of 2016. The large fixed income market undergoing major structural shift due to regulatory and market trends and new trade and reporting regulations will drive more electronic trade. MarketAxess is the leading electronic trading network for the institutional market in U.S. credit products. Electronic trading market share is growing but still in early stages of market penetration. Growth strategy focuses on increasing share in existing credit products, promoting open trading protocols and growing the European trading, data and post trade business. Superior financial model with strong cash flow and significant operating leverage.

Improving mix of products: In 2002, 89% of the volume was U.S. high grade credit. Every year the percentage of U.S. high grade as of the total traded volume on the platform has constantly been declining as they have increased other credits such as emerging market credits. The benefit of this diversification is two-fold. For one, before if the flows went from U.S. credit to emerging markets, MKTX would miss on the commissions as they lacked the emerging market credits. The second reason is that the commissions on those credits demand a premium over US credit, now standing at around 40%.

Valuation

The main assumptions driving my valuation to a target price of $220 are the following:

Market share: By 2023, 40% of the traded volume will be via the MKTX platform. The current market price suggest a market share of 30% by 2023.

Pricing: I assumed prices on US credit will decline from $185 to $160, liquid products from $37 to $25 and other credits $235 to $210 as I do not see any market indication that prices should increase in the medium term.

U.S. daily volume: I assumed that by 2023, daily volume would increase to 46bn from the current 36bn which is in line with the market growth since 2002.

EBITDA margin: I assume that by 2023, margins would be around 58%, which is lower than ICE (NYSE: ICE) (64%) and CME (Nasdaq: CME) (69%) but higher than CBOE (Nasdaq: CBOE) (53%) and Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) (31%). The margins improvement should come from the dilution of fixed costs.

Financial structure: Other trading networks have a cost of capital ranging from 7.2% for the ICE and 8.6% for CME. I assume that MKTX will enhance its capital structure taking on some debt and I assume a WACC of 7.5%.

The risks

Prices: In 2002, commissions for US credits were $340 per million traded. That amount has steadily declined to $185 as of the end of 2016. While management believes that commissions won't decline in 2017, I have assumed that competition and investors preferring shorter maturities and larger transactions, both of which have lower pricing. I assumed prices on US credit will decline from $185 to $125, liquid products from $37 to $25 and other credit $235 to $175.

Competition: While it seems unlikely as I believe MKTX first mover advantage makes it unattractive for a new competitor to enter and compete against a proven platform. However, in this day in age where digitization, apps, blockchain, etc., opened a door for new unexpected entrants.

The catalysts

There are three catalysts that I believe would bring the stock to my target price:

Enhancing financing structure: Currently, MKTX WACC stands at 9.9% compared to the mid-7% cost of its comparables. MKTX has no debt on its balance sheet, if the company starts taking on debt to enhance its structure, WACC will improve.

Market share: The market is pricing that MKTX will operate 30% of the credit volume. Once MKTX penetrates new markets and deepens their relationship with its current clients, I think there should be a positive correction.

M&A: While the competition could develop this platform internally, it would make more sense to acquire this proven platform that already has a massive client list. While Nasdaq (11.5bn), ICE (35.8bn), CBOE (9bn) and CME (39.8bn) are all plausible acquirers, I would bet that Bloomberg should be the one acquiring MKTX as it would improve dramatically the fixed-income solution on its terminals.