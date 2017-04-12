Goldman Sachs Likes Suncor Energy, Should You?

Suncor Energy was forced to shut down one of its key facilities that accounted for more than a quarter of its production.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), Canada's largest oil producer, has been under pressure but it has recently received praise from analysts at Goldman Sachs who have added the stock to their conviction buy list. It's not difficult to see why the investment bank is bullish on the stock, which, I believe, is a no-brainer buy-on-weakness.

The latest drop in oil prices from a peak of $57.50 a barrel seen earlier this year to around $52 at the time of this writing has hurt exploration and production stocks, but Suncor Energy also had to deal with a fire which erupted at Syncrude in mid-March. Syncrude is a 350,000-barrels-per-day oil sands project located close to Fort McMurray, Alberta and is majority owned by Suncor. The project accounted for more than a quarter of Suncor's production in 4Q16. But the fire forced Suncor to halt operations and gradually cut production to zero. The company has said that operations will remain curtailed this month. As per a recent report from Reuters, Syncrude will begin to come online from the first week of May, though the facility will run at 50% of its capacity in that month.

The outage will have a negative impact on the Suncor Energy's first and second quarter results, but it is unlikely to be significant. The silver lining is that the problem occurred at a time when oil prices were already down. Moreover, the operations got halted just a couple of weeks before the company was preparing to start its eight-week long planned maintenance of the facility which would have also led to a decline in production. The company has now brought the maintenance period forward, which means that the facility will likely resume full operations sooner.

Suncor Energy has also said that the negative impact of the downtime will be offset by strong performance from Syncrude in the first two months of the year, with the facility clocking utilization rate of 95% which was significantly higher than last year's average of 84%, as well as strong results from other assets. Consequently, the company hasn't made any changes to its original target of producing between 680,000 to 720,000 boe per day in 2017, including the production of between 150,000 and 165,000 boe per day from Syncrude.

It's important here that investors don't lose sight of the big picture. The company's reiteration of its previous production guidance serves as a reminder that is well positioned to grow volumes by around 12.4% this year from 622,800 barrels of oil equivalents per day in 2016, which will likely be followed by strong production growth in the subsequent years. That will play a crucial role in fueling the company's turnaround.

Suncor Energy has been burning cash flows in the last few quarters. Last year, the company spent C$6.58 billion as capital expenditure (including capitalized interest on debt), but it generated less than C$6 billion as funds from operations. As a result, it faced a deficit of almost C$600 million. The company deliberately kept its spending levels high since it was working on two major growth projects - Fort Hills and Hebron.

Meanwhile, the company also saw its cash reserves decline from more than C$4 billion at the end of 2015 to almost C$3 billion at the end of last year while its total debt climbed from C$15.3 billion to C$17.4 billion in the corresponding period. At the same time, the company's shareholders faced dilution as the weighted average number of shares climbed 11.3% in the corresponding period. The dilution and changes in debt levels and cash reserves happened as the company made major acquisitions to expand its footprint over the Canadian oil sands.

Although the above-mentioned moves hurt the Suncor Energy in the short term, the company is now well positioned to reward investors in the long-run. Both Fort Hills and Hebron will begin commercial operations by the end of the year. Thanks to the startups and acquisitions, Suncor Energy is now sporting one of the best production growth profiles in the industry, with output projected to climb 10% per year on a per share basis through 2019. Its volumes are expected to increase to 800,000 barrels per day by 2019 and 1 million barrels per day in the long run. That could not only strengthen Suncor Energy's position as the biggest oil producer in Canada but also make it one of the largest in the world.

Remember, the production growth will be accompanied by an improvement in oil price environment. Although oil has fallen in recent weeks, the price level is still substantially higher than last year's average of $43.33 a barrel. Analysts continue to believe that the commodity will end up averaging close to mid-$50s in 2017. The US Energy Information Administration has given a forecast of $53.49 a barrel for 2017. This will have a positive impact on Suncor's realized prices.

The increase in realizations and production should give a boost to the company's cash flows. At the same time, Suncor has planned to reduce its capital expenditure (ex. capitalized interest) by ~17% this year. An increase in cash flows, coupled with a decrease in capital expenditure, should push the company to free cash flows in 2017. The free cash flows will likely expand as the company continues to grow production and keeps a lid on costs. That will lay the foundation for dividend growth.

