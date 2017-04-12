B2Gold: 2017 Is A Critical Year

B2Gold: Thoughts on Q4 Results and 2017 Guidance

BTG data by YCharts

I haven't covered B2Gold (NYSEMKT:BTG) here in quite some time, but that doesn't mean I'm not bullish on the stock. This growth-focused gold miner recently reported its Q4 and full-year 2016 financial results, and also provided guidance for 2017 and 2018. While the company performed quite well in 2016 and provided a decent outlook for 2017, I think that managing cash costs and developing the Fekola project are going to be the two keys going forward.

First, here's a recap of the earnings. In Q4, B2Gold says it produced 140,651 ounces of gold, which was a 7% increase from the same period in the previous year. All-in sustaining costs finished at $877 per ounce, up slightly from $807, while operating cash flow was $82.3 million, a 70% increase from $33.8 million reported in Q4 2015.

For the full-year 2016, gold production finished at 550,423 ounces, in the mid-range of its revised guidance, and exceeding the initial guidance range of 510,000 to 550,000 ounces. The strong performance was led by the Masbate mine, which achieved record production of 206,224 ounces (17% increase), and the Otjikoto mine, which produced 166,285 ounces (14% increase).

Another big positive: full-year AISC was $794 per ounce, below initial guidance range of $895 - $925 per ounce. Operating cash flow was $411.8 million (or $.44 per share), surging $236.4 million or 135% compared to 2015.

Overall, I thought this was quite a successful year for B2Gold, with higher production and lower cash costs leading to a jump in cash flow. But 2017 and 2018 will be a real test for the company.

Fekola is going to be the key now going forward and I think the new mine will determine whether or not the stock outperforms peers. In 2017, B2Gold is guiding for 545,000 and 595,000 ounces of production, which includes Fekola pre-commercial production of between 45,000 to 55,000 ounces. However, AISC will be higher in 2017, ranging between $940 to $970 per ounce. It should be a decent year for the company.

(Credit: B2Gold corporate presentation)

But 2018 will provide the real growth once Fekola achieves commercial production. Annual gold output is expected to rise to between 900,000 to 950,000 ounces, and that includes between 365,000 to 375,000 ounces of production from Fekola in its first full-year of production.

With this new mine in operation, costs are expected to fall, with AISC guidance of $780 to $810 per ounce. Fekola will likely be one of B2Gold's lowest-costs assets, with AISC projected to fall under $700 per ounce, according to the feasibility study.

Fekola is forecasted to be completed by Oct. 1, 2017. It is crucial Fekola gets to production without any hiccups. There are no signs of any issues so far, but I think investors should still keep a close eye on the project.

For one, B2Gold has a bit more leverage than its peers. Currently, the company has $144.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, but ended last quarter with $472.8 million in long-term debt. B2Gold says it has $150 million still available on its revolving credit facility if it needs the money, but also just announced an increase in the facility by $75 million. Its growth is "fully-funded" with this cash on hand and available credit, according to the company.

Outside of Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), this is the best gold growth stock to own given the aggressive production targets over the next few years. Fekola is now on budget and estimated to be completed by October 2017, which is actually three months ahead of the original construction schedule. This is clearly a massive growth driver for the company. While B2Gold has a bit more debt than what I'd like to see for a company of its size, I think the money has been put to good use with the advancement of Fekola.

B2Gold has outperformed its peers thus far in 2017, advancing 22.7% compared to a 16.7% gain in the VanEck gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX) and a 19.3% gain in the VanEck junior gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDXJ). I think this outperformance will continue if Fekola is brought to production successfully, which I expect to happen. Look to buy shares on any weakness.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDVMF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.