Rounding The First Post

5 out of 9 did very well and there's ample time for the others to recover.

The first quarter just ended and we tally up the results so far.

Earlier this year I wrote up nine of the best investment ideas of my colleagues marketplace contributors. With the first quarter behind us it's time to assess how the horserace is progressing. O'Neil Trader is leading the pack with Amicus Therapeutics recording a 39.24% gain and obliterating the S&P 500. The silver goes to Chris DeMuth with Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF). He's tailed at quite a distance by AlphaGen riding Shenandoah (SHEN). Chris Lau in 4th place deserves some props as he's riding somewhat of a stalwart while most other contenders are riding fiery small-cap thoroughbreds.

Overall, I'm pleased to say 5 out of 9 are beating the S&P 500 and you could argue 6 out of 9 depending on how you assess Damian Verial's trading idea. His idea involved a short term earnings trade and if you look at the price chart it did quite well initially but subsequently gave away all of the gains.

We shouldn't put to much emphasis on two months worth of returns. It took me a while to gather commentary by these investors and in just a few days Ruerd's short idea imploded when the firm got taken over by AT&T (T) and Chris Lau was taken over in third place by Alpha Gen with Shenandoah.

We've only really passed the first post and the next three posts are three months apart compared to just two but. Let's see where we are now:

Amicus Therapeutics

O'Neill told me Amicus made solid progress over the last few months. Galafold captured a third of the Fabry switch market in Germany and commercial launches in other countries followed (U.K. and Italy). This should speed up uptake in the rest of the EU.

Amicus also recently announced enrollment completion for the Zorblisa phase 3 trial in EB with a data readout expected in Q3. On the Pompe disease program O'Neill commented as follows:

We should also see additional data from the Pompe disease program in both Q2 and Q3 with the most important metrics in Q3 – motor and pulmonary function in Pompe patients receiving Amicus’ combo drug. So, two very important data readouts over the next few months and continued rollout of Galafold in the EU are the three main catalyst for this story through the rest of 2017.

Retail Holdings

Retail Holdings is an interesting liquidation play. In second place the idea obviously did quite well. Liquidations tend to offer returns that are idiosyncratic and that's something I'm personally heavily overweighting with the S&P at 26x earnings. Chris deMuth thinks there is more to come:

Retail Holdings (OTCPK:RHDGF) is up 16% since early February and over 20% from when it was first disclosed on Sifting the World. The bad news is that this is a long idea that will eventually go to $0.00. The good news is that it cost about $20 per share today and we expect over $25 per share of distributions as described here. Holders will get the next $2 within the next few months.

Qualcomm

Licensing revenues are hugely important to Qualcomm. From time to time various parties try to wriggle their way out of owning up to these and lately that party has been Apple. The high profile bout between the U.S. high tech juggernauts continues to unnerve investors. Chris Lau thinks the overhang may linger:

Customers that claim the royalty fees are too high will use litigation in hopes of driving down those rates. Value investors must weigh two types of risks: time risk and IP litigation risk.

The longer it takes for QCOM to find a legal resolution between it and Apple and with the FTC, the longer shares of QCOM will trade at a discount.

Markets are ignoring Qualcomm’s FAA certification** in drones, building virtual reality (“VR”) support in its Snapdragon chips, and the fact it added 2,900 patents in 2015.





Jernigan Capital

Richard Lejeune covers smaller companies that fly under the Wall Street radar. An excellent place to look for outperformance. Jernigan isn't an idea that will deliver every quarter. Its a self storage REIT that's focused on developing storage facilities which has more ups and downs as compared to simply renting them out. JCAP comes in with project financing and expertise and gets a minority equity stake in return.

Richard's thesis depends on the company generating returns on capital of close to 20% and growing revenues at an annual rate of over 20% and originally said it could go to $36. Still Richard expected more in the short term and only finds consolation in the end of year prospects:

I was somewhat disappointed with management's near term revenue guidance. However growth should really accelerate towards the end of 2017

Western Union

As I wrote in the intro Damian Verial is the only true trader among the investors that contributed to the original piece. Evaluating trades is a little bit more difficult compared to long term investments which is difficult enough. However, his prediction appeared to work out:

WU data by YCharts

Damian explains the trade as follows:

As predicted, the gap did fill. Six days later, the price target was hit, and profit could have been taken. I have kept WU on my watchlist but have not seen another area gap yet.



Keep your eyes open, though. Although rare, area gaps on WU are reliable. My gap trading algorithm points to a ROI of 17%, annually, by trading these area gaps on WU.

Teekay

The original thesis on Teekay is that its undervalued because investors are underestimating the potential for a major TGP distribution raise which will boost TK's cash flows tremendously. The Value Edge team has highlighted the undervaluation of TK first at just $6/sh and there's now even more than 60% upside to the teams end-2017 valuation target. Per Mintzmyer the subdued performance is due to Teekay Corporation being classified as an oil services company:

...even though only a very small portion (I estimate under 10%) of their total backlog is related to spot oil prices. This causes them to partially track oil pricing movements, even though the lion's share of their valuation comes from IDRs in Teekay LNG (TGP). I still view TK as one of my top ideas for 2017.

Manhattan Bridge Capital

According to Fredrik Arnold Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) has been an outstanding performer in 2016 when Manhattan real estate was the hottest market in the world. However, as international interest in NYC cooled after November, the stock is now an underperformer in 2017, so far. Arnold is planning to hold the company until next February:





My guess is it will only net $300 over the coming year of upside potential.



Since it does yield 5.56% in dividends annually, should LOAN stay at the current price for the year, the dividend will just cover the loss from my $1K investment.



Arnold has been a little bit unlucky as in the time it took me to gather commentary of all authors his loss on the position deepened. However compared to Ruerd Heeg, Arnold's been blessed.

Short Straight Path Communications

Ruerd Heeg's research service is focused on global net-net stocks which is an area academics have shown outperforms time and time again. As he tends to equal weight these investments he didn't really have a favorite and ventured outside of that area for his best investment idea to short Straight Path communications.

The short thesis being Straight Path Communications held worthless spectrum, had a $15 million fine to pay and then return the spectrum or pay another $85 million.

He certainly wasn't alone in his thinking as Straight Path was a heavily shorted stock, a category quantpedia's collection of vetted research confirms to outperform. Not this time as AT&T shelled out and the stock went up 180%.

