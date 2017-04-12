Loews: This Is What We've Been Waiting For

Loews (NYSE:L) has been one of the most frustrating companies I have owned in my life. On the surface, it has everything a value investor would ever want. It trades almost 13% below its $53.96 book value, but it has been trading below book value for years. It has a long and glorious history of share repurchases, but they haven't really helped shareholders at all over the past decade. Loews trades at a discount to the liquidation value of their cash and publicly traded subsidiaries, but investors have yawned at this for years. The company has a legendary value investor running the company, but they have sat on their hands for what seems like forever, failing to put a $5 billion cash pile to work. Investors appear to have long given up on the stock, but a new acquisition may change that.

This week, Loews announced the acquisition of Consolidated Container Company, a company that manufactures plastic packaging. While it is not the most glamorous company, it is exactly what I would expect from Loews. This is the first time Loews has made a major deal in many years. In isolation, this does not seem like a huge deal, especially considering the purchase price of $1.2 billion, only 50% of which will be paid in cash. This hardly puts a dent in the $5 billion cash hoard Loews has accumulated and held on its balance sheet. The reason this deal excites me is found in details of the press release.

Consolidated Container Company will be a part of a newly-created segment called Loews Packaging Group. Loews CEO Jim Tisch had the following to say about the purchase.

"We have been analyzing the packaging industry for some time because it fits our key acquisition criteria: It is a fragmented industry that generates strong cash flows and we believe it is unlikely to be subject to major technological disruption," said James Tisch, President and CEO of Loews. "CCC is an outstanding company with a highly professional management team that can serve as a platform for growth, both organically and through acquisitions."

This is not just any acquisition, but rather the beginning of a new division for the company. The fact that Loews points out that the packaging industry is fragmented and the purchase can serve as a platform for both organic and acquisition driven growth is paramount here. The number one thing Loews needs to bring its stock back to life is growth, and we may have finally found the beginning of it.

To fully understand why this matters so much for Loews is to understand what Loews is without it. Loews is a conglomerate, something that is terribly out of fashion on Wall Street today. Loews owns controlling positions in companies ranging from offshore oil drilling, natural gas pipelines, insurance, and hotels. Loews has a market value of just under $16 billion, but the value of Loews shares in their publicly traded subsidiaries plus their net cash is $17.4 billion. This does not even take into account the fact that Loews owns 100% of the luxury hotel chain that shares the same name.

The fact that the stock trades at a discount to the sum of its parts will grab the attention of most value investors. The next thing that excites most value investors is that Loews has responded to the disconnect between its share price and its intrinsic value by spending nearly every dollar the company brings in repurchasing stock. This can be seen clearly by the fact that shares outstanding today are 40% lower than they were a decade ago, and about 75% lower than they were in the 1970's.

For some reason, trading at a discount to intrinsic value and massive share repurchases have done absolutely nothing to drive the stock higher. The truth is, Wall Street simply doesn't get excited about discounts to liquidation value, share repurchases, or conglomerates. Wall Street gets excited about growth. "If you aren't growing, you're dying" should be the slogan of Wall Street. If you are growing, discounts to liquidation value quickly disappear. This is why investors would be wise to pay close attention to the fact that Loews not only is making this purchase, but that they intend to use it as a platform for further growth.

The lost decade that Loews shareholders have suffered through may well be ending. The fact that Loews may now become a growth company that trades below liquidation value could compel investors to view the company entirely in a different light. As a long time investor in this company, I was instantly invigorated upon reading the press release about the acquisition of Consolidated Container Corporation. Investors should grab a position in Loews today and enjoy the fact that they indeed own a growth company that just happens to be one of the cheapest companies in the market today.

