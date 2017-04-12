LVMH's Results Suggest Luxury Peers Like Burberry May Be Putting Champagne On Ice For 2017

Some caveats remain, but luxury goods makers may be putting the champagne on ice for a good set of 2017 results.

The breadth of the improvement across geographies and product ranges was every encouraging indeed.

LVMHF released very impressive Q1 2017 results this week which understandably lifted the share prices of its luxury goods peers.

When the largest luxury goods company in the world, LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF)(OTCPK:LVMUY), releases results, it is understandable that other luxury goods maker and their investors pay close attention. With their Q1 2017 results released, there appeared to be a lot to celebrate at the maker of Louis Vuitton, Bulgari, Dom Perignon and Acqua di Parma.

Despite the strong results, however, after a fairly weak 2016, I doubt that their luxury goods peers like Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) - which I recently wrote on regarding their Coty (NYSE:COTY) licensing deal - will be quite popping champagne corks for 2017. Nonetheless, we are left with plenty of reasons to believe they certainly have cause to put the champagne on ice at least.

LVMH = Looks Very Much Happier?

From a headline perspective, the lurch from €8.6 billion to nearly €9.9 billion was certainly striking. What is more, as becomes clear on digging a little deeper into their results, the vast bulk of this was courtesy of all-important organic growth (with a notable assist from currency tailwinds):

That is great news in itself. Yet what is most encouraging is the breadth of the growth. With the US, Europe and Asia (without Japan) all representing at least a quarter of total revenue each, they are significant markets to watch:

Consequently, the fact that each was firing on all cylinders in Q1 2017 is particularly striking. Each managed to generate very healthy levels of organic revenue growth:

The high-value but slower growing Japanese market continued to follow that trend, however. Nonetheless, with the US just shy of double figures organic growth and both Asia and Europe showing strong double-digit growth, 2017 looks to have started a lot stronger than 2016 where none achieved double-digit growth:

There is no denying that this is superb news for LVMH and the broader industry.

Asian Growth Back On Track

Clearly, the fact that Asia has swung back into strong growth is the particularly noteworthy news. This is not only the case for LVMH for whom 31% of total revenue comes from the region but for other luxury goods makers who saw sentiment sour in recent years as Asian demand appeared to slow. On the back of such strong growth, however, the leading luxury goods makers developed hefty Asia Pacific exposures:

Performance in this region, therefore, is closely watched indeed. My own current luxury goods holding, Burberry noted at Q3 2016 time that the Asia Pacific region had returned to growth in that quarter and that this was marked by:

Acceleration in Mainland China and improvement in Hong Kong.

Nonetheless, despite reporting double-digit growth during that update in some regions, they did not show the sort of across-the-board double-digit performance LVMH reported. There is plenty of reason, therefore, to be optimistic that Burberry's last trading period may have marked an inflection point for global growth.

I can't help but be encouraged, therefore, to see the sort of results we have seen from LVMH as we head towards Burberry's full-year results this time next month (18 May).

Product Breadth Adds to Broad Growth Picture

Perhaps even more encouraging is that the breadth of the growth was not just limited to geography but also product line. Again, LVMH was able to report that all product segments saw double-digit growth in stark contrast to Q1 2016:

This was the first time this has occurred since Q1 2011. Time for the luxury sector to start popping corks again for a bumper 2017? Not quite, as LVMH noted Q1 2017:

benefited from a favourable comparison base, particularly in Europe, where activity was affected last year by the impact of the November 2015 attacks in Paris. The trend currently observed cannot reasonably be extrapolated for the full year.

Europe thus will likely see a slowdown in growth as the year progresses. What is more, the remarkable growth in Wines & Spirits was chiefly driven by strong cognac sales at Hennessy. Great news, right? Yes. But it is perhaps a double-edged sword as:

Hennessy cognac saw volumes increase significantly which could impact the availability of stocks for the rest of the year.

Fortunately, limited availability is less of an issue for a luxury cognac brand like Hennessy, which could perhaps just respond with increasing prices until stocks are rebuilt. Nonetheless, this could serve as a short-term headwind.

LVMH Looks Interesting (But Burberry Still More So)

Certainly, despite some caveats, combined with the improving results, LVMH continues to look interesting as an investment. Top and bottom lines have more than doubled over the last decade:

What is more, despite a tendency towards acquiring a large number of brands they have maintained a comparatively light debt book from both a total debt and net debt perspective:

Indeed, FCF coverage of that total debt has remained healthy:

At 30% FCF coverage, it could theoretically repay its entire debt load using FCF alone in a little over three years. A solid coverage rate.

Nonetheless, its CROIC (cash return on invested capital) has consistently disappointed me. The CROIC - calculated by dividing FCF by the sum of their capital invested (total debt and shareholders' equity) - gives us an idea of how efficiently it generates its FCF. Though hardly inefficient, LVMH has always struck me as an underperformer:

At 6.4%, it is considerably behind my favoured luxury goods company, Burberry, a trend which has fairly consistently been the case over the last decade (in 2008, Burberry had a massive working capital cash outflow courtesy of inventory build-up for growth - operating profit grew that year):

Thus, over the last decade, whilst Burberry has generated on average $18.50 in FCF from every $100 of capital invested in the business, LVMH has generated just $7.30.

It is for this reason, despite LVMH's immense appeals, that I have preferred Burberry as a luxury goods play over it. LVMH's Q1 results certainly help improve sentiment in the company. Yet, for me, they merely emphasize the positive long-term sentiment I have for Burberry.

Conclusion

With the backdrop to the year presenting what LVMH called a "particularly uncertain environment" investors would certainly do well to be patient to see how the year pans out. Yet from a long-term perspective, this certainly supports the positive picture we can draw from the luxury goods market. Now, of course, most luxury goods makers don't have quite the product breadth of LVMH, which incorporates perfumes, watches, wines, handbags, cognac and beyond. Yet the seemingly indiscriminate positive growth picture presented by their Q1 2017 results (despite the above caveats) does bode very well indeed.

My own focus in the sector in the form of Burberry (I explain in even more detail my reasons for preferring them here) certainly looks well placed. Its business (especially as it looks to license its small beauty and cosmetics business) chiefly circles LVMH's "Fashion & Leather" product segment which saw strong 15% organic growth after a flat performance in Q1 2016. Combined with a bumper performance in Asia, Burberry's own particularly strong position in the region makes LVMH's figures nice reading indeed.

LVMH's results are often a litmus test for luxury goods sentiment amongst investors. It is little surprise that after these results, its sectoral peers received a solid share price boost. Should this prove to be the inflection point with regards to returning to the sort of stunning growth levels seen in the recent past, there may be more gains yet to come for the sector.

Burberry may well remain my preferred play in the sector, yet LVMH's results are a fine reminder that the largest luxury goods maker retains a compelling investment case itself. Improving sentiment already seen across the sector, however, appears even more justified after LVMH's results. Nonetheless, its smaller peers still need to deliver the goods themselves. For this, we will have to wait and see.

All graphs, tables and the calculations contained within them were created by the author unless otherwise noted. All data was collected from publicly accessible company filings and reports. Creative Commons image reproduced from Flickr user geishabot.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BURBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.