Southwestern Energy: Appalachian Risk

Southwestern Energy Co. (NYSE:SWN) is the 2nd largest US natural gas E&P company by production and the 8th largest by reserves with operations in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Arkansas.

In northeast Pennsylvania (part of what the Company calls Northeast Appalachia), SWN is active in the Marcellus Shale. In West Virginia, SWN is active in the Marcellus Shale (again), Utica Shale and the Upper Devonian natural gas, oil and NGL reservoirs. Those operations comprise its Southwest Appalachia operations. In Arkansas, SWN produces natural gas in the Fayetteville Shale.

SWN also owns smaller acreage in Colorado (the Niobrara) and Louisiana and is testing other areas, including New Brunswick, Canada, although that area's development is subject to a moratorium. In May 2015, SWN divested its East Texas and Arkoma properties.

SWN separately generates revenue from its Midstream Services natural gas gathering business in Arkansas and Louisiana. Midstream Services markets and transports natural gas, oil and NGLs produced at the Company's wells.

For most of its corporate history, SWN's E&P business generated three quarters or more of its cash from operations. However, in FY'15 and FY'16, depressed natural gas prices severely constricted those cash flows. For example, from FY'14 to FY'15, E&P cash flow dropped from $2.1 billion and 89% of total cash from operations to $1.1 billion and 71% of total cash from operations.

In FY'16, the E&P cash flow fell even further to $297 million cash from operations and 60% of total cash flow. As natural gas prices rebounded, per the Segment Information table below, E&P revenue began to retrace back upwards beginning Q3'16 and the segment's operating income turned positive in Q4'16:

SWN produced 875 Bcfe of natural gas in FY'16 and owned 5,253 Bcfe of reserves. However, exactly where the Company leases and produces natural gas has been changing. For many years, the Company's business was synonymous with the Fayetteville shale play in Arkansas. Located on the Arkansas side of the Arkoma Basin, Fayetteville runs through the north-central part of the state and east to the Mississippi River.

SWN was the earliest entrant to the play with the reworking of a single well there in 2002 and became the largest operator with more than three times the production of its nearest competitor in the formation. In FY'16, SWN's gross operated production there was 375 Bcf or 53% of the Company's total production. Its 2,997 Bcf reserves are 48% of SWN's total reserves and the 918,535 net acres there are 20% of the Company's cumulative 4.5 million net acres (of which 3.6 million are undeveloped).

SWN's predominance in Fayetteville hasn't been entirely by choice. As natural gas prices collapsed, the Company shut down drilling and completion services. It suspended them entirely in the first half of FY'16. Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is the 2nd largest lease holder in Fayetteville, followed by Petrohawk Operating Co., owned by BHP Billiton Ltd. (NYSE:BHP) and XTO Energy, owned by Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM). Those other producers sold leaseholds, attempted to sell leaseholds or just shut down operations. Total production from all operators in Fayetteville, which ran 2.89 Bcf per day in FY'12, has since declined to 1.80 Bcf per day.

The Company's focus shifted over the past 5 years to the Marcellus and Utica Shale plays. The Marcellus runs through Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio, roughly 600 miles from north to south. It is rich with gas-producing rock up to 900 feet thick and is estimated to contain up to 500 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The Marcellus is also well located, as it lies right next to major Eastern US cities. Gross production from all operators in the play was 9.03 Bcf per day in FY'12 but now runs 17.07 Bcf per day.

The Utica Shale is centered on eastern Ohio but also runs through most of West Virginia and Pennsylvania and parts of New York, Virginia, and Maryland. Gross production in the Utica Shale was only 0.21 Bcf per day in FY'12 rose to 4.15 Bcf per day by the end of FY'16.

SWN divides its Marcellus and Utica Shale activity into Northeast Appalachia and Southwest Appalachia. Northeast Appalachia production, reserves and net acreage of 350 Bcf production, 1,574 Bcf reserves, and 245,805 net acres accounted for 40%, 30% and 6% respectively of the Company's total FY'16 production, reserves and net acreage. Southwest Appalachia production, reserves and net acreage of 148 Bcf production, 677 Bcf reserves, and 321,563 net acres accounted for 17%, 13% and 7%, respectively, of the Company's total FY'16 production, reserves and net acreage.

The Company's shift to the Marcellus/Utica was initiated in April 2013 with a first $93 million purchase from Chesapeake Energy and was accelerated by a second $4.975 billion purchase of Southern Marcellus/Utica Shale assets from Chesapeake Energy in December 2014.

The Company accumulated a large position in Marcellus and Utica but SWN is not the largest operator in those formations. For example, Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was one of the earliest players in the Marcellus and it generates 498 Bcfe of production in Pennsylvania alone.

EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), XOM, and Antero (NYSE:AR) all have big operations in the Marcellus. CHK, CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CNX), EQT, RRC, and CVX have the leading acreage positions in the Utica Shale. The table below details SWN's M&A history. Note that after FY'14, the Company became a seller of assets generally, including some of the assets it had previously purchased in the Marcellus:

SWN's dispositions help explain why the Company's after-tax PV-10 dropped for the last three straight years. At FYE'14, the PV-10 value was $7.5 billion, then $2.4 billion at FY'15, and $1.7 billion at FYE'16. The decrease from FY'14 to FY'15 was due to lower natural gas prices but SWN's after-tax PV-10 value decreased from FY'15 to FY'16 mostly on lower reserve levels.

On the other hand, Northeast Appalachia contributed an increasing amount of SWN's reserve additions as a result of its higher development activity. The reserve additions totaled 835 Bcf in FY'14, 420 Bcf in FY'15, and 81 Bcf in FY'16. After the December 2014 acquisition of Southwest Appalachia acreage, SWN added 123 Bcfe in FY'15 and 157 Bcfe of reserves in FY'16 from its drilling program there.

Focusing on Northeast and Southwest Appalachia does make sense for SWN. True, it costs more to complete wells in those areas than in its legacy Fayetteville acreage. For example, in FY'16 a single completed well cost SWN on average $5.3 million in Northeast Appalachia, $6.5 million in Southwest Appalachia, and $3.2 million in Fayetteville. However, as the Company has shifted operations out of Fayetteville, its proved developed reserve additions' finding and delivery costs (or PDP F&D) dropped from $1.33 per Mcfe in FY'13 to $0.75 per Mcfe in FY'16.

That's largely due to the difference between the shale plays. In FY'16, the PDP F&D per Mcfe in Fayetteville was $1.14 per Mcfe. In Northwest Appalachia and Southwest Appalachia, it ran $0.59 and $0.72 per Mcfe, respectively. Moreover, the trend is toward still lower finding and delivery costs in the Marcellus and Utica shales.

As natural gas prices recovered in the second half of last year, it was tempting for SWN's management to look at these differing cost metrics and want to exploit the potential opportunity created by increasing SWN's capex in Northeast and Southwest Appalachia. On February 23rd, management released guidance, which suggests it will do just that. Guidance for Adjusted EBITDA this year is $1.175-1.225 billion, up from $684 million Adjusted EBITDA last year. Appalachian assets are forecast to grow by 17% versus FY'16 and production volumes by 40% (which means an additional 260 Bcfe come on line in FY'18).

Achieving those Adjusted EBITDA numbers requires an equally dramatic increase in capex. The midpoint of Adjusted EBITDA guidance ($1.20 billion) is in fact below the midpoint of capex guidance ($1.23 billion) based on the forecast range of $1.175-1.275 billion for this year. Capex is expected to more than double from $593 million last year to $1.23 billion this year.

Aside from being a huge one-year annual increase, the jump in capex looks like it's coming too soon in the commodity cycle. While natural gas prices may in fact have troughed midway through last year, there's no guarantee prices will stay above $3.00 per Mcf over the next 18 months. If you look at natural gas futures, the curve includes a drop back down below $3.00 per Mcf when the April 2018 contract kicks in.

A doubling of SWN's capex also seems too aggressive in comparison with guidance released by other natural gas producers. Their increases have a wide range: CHK has guided toward a 3.8% increase in capex while COG intends to hike capex by 73.3%. Even so, that range of increases among the peer group is still not close to what SWN has in mind.

So why ramp up capex and ramp it up right now, only two quarters after the end of a 3-year catastrophe in commodity prices…? That's a function of better metrics, improving cash flow, declining leverage, few major near-term debt maturities, and the comfort management has with its hedging program.

Per the Financial Summary table below, revenue and cash flow have been increasing over the past 3 quarters. The shift to Appalachia production takes advantage of improving basis differentials, greater drilling precision, higher reservoir contact, fewer days to completion, tighter stage spacing, and other technological advances that raise SWN's productivity and efficiency:

SWN has $41 million of short-term debt and $275 million of notes due in FY'18, but there are no other major debt maturities until the $850 million of 5.80% Senior Notes come due in January 2020 and $1.5 billion of Libor + 250 bps Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loans come due in December 2020. Management has also put in place a hedging program with swaps and collars that provides security against a near-term reversal in natural gas pricing.

The hedging program covers 560 Bcf of the Company's production this year at an average floor price of $3.02. For FY'18, the Company has hedged 272 Bcf at an average floor price of $2.97 per Mcf and the balance sheet is fairly solid. The Company has $4.6 billion of debt, but none of it comes due before 2020 and net leverage has declined to 4.7x as of Q4'16 end.

If SWN management is banking on higher natural gas prices to justify doubling capex, should you want to gamble along with them? And if so, what's the best way to do that?

The common stock looks relatively cheap. That's certainly true with respect to the broader E&P sector. Per the table below, SWN's enterprise value is marked at 24% to 33% discounts to the S&P 500 Oil & Gas E&P index's Enterprise Value to EBITDA multiples for this year and next, respectively. The discount to the index's FY'17 and FY'18 estimated P/E multiples is even steeper. But both of those conditions are true for most of the natural gas producers. On the other hand, SWN is also cheap to natural gas comparables too, judging by the 21% to 14% discount to its peers' FY'17 and FY'18 enterprise value to EBITDA multiples:

The cheapness of SWN's enterprise valuation holds up even if we use debt adjusted cash flow as our metric. Debt adjusted cash flow represents the after tax operating cash flow, excluding financial expense after taxes. It's calculated as: Cash Flow from Operations + Interest Expense (1 - Effective Tax Rate / 100) + Exploration Expense - Working Capital Adjustment. Per the graph below, SWN stands out as the cheapest among its most direct natural gas peers:

There is less support for buying SWN's term loans or senior notes. Per the graph below, the secured L+250 Term Loans due '20 yield a fixed equivalent of 3.22% and judging by their price history, seem likely to stay there.

The two most widely traded SWN senior unsecured notes - the SWN 4.10 Senior Notes due '22 and the SWN 4.95 Senior Notes due '25 - yield 5.39% and 6.58% at their current prices of 94.50 and 100.72, respectively. Those yields are hard to justify when capex is set to rise sharply and cash flow should be turning more sharply negative unless and until production from that higher capex kicks in this year while natural gas prices stay up:

More interesting are the SWN 6.25 Series B Mandatory Preferred Stock, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SWNC and "yield" near 16%, per the graph above. (I've placed the term yield in quotes because there's no cash coming either via dividends or at maturity).

In January 2015, SWN issued 30.0 million shares of common stock and 34.5 million depositary shares representing the 1/20th interest in its 6.25 Series B Mandatory Preferred Stock, which will convert into a minimum of approximately 64 million or a maximum of 75 million shares of common stock by January 15, 2018. (Proceeds were used to refinance a portion of the debt incurred to purchase acreage in West Virginia and southwest Pennsylvania).

The preferred have a $50 par amount, a conversion price of $27.023, conversion ratio of 1.85, and, at their closing price of $19.73, "yield" 15.92%. Dividends on the preferred are paid quarterly until they convert to common stock in January 2018. Under the preferred stock agreement, SWN can choose to pay dividends in either cash or common stock. During 2016, SWN issued 6.9 million shares of common stock to satisfy the dividend obligations and likely continues to issue common stock to satisfy the same in 2017.

Since the mandatory conversion and dividend payments in common stock make this instrument an SWN common stock equivalent, the preferred are nearly perfectly correlated with the underlying common (r-squared 99.5% for the past 6 months). When you get to the nub of the matter, you can own either instrument, but there is a liquidity difference. While average daily volume for the SWN preferred is 194 thousand shares, the average daily volume of the SWN common stock is 16.3 million shares.

The SWN senior unsecured notes do trade wide to comparable senior unsecured notes issued by the Company's natural gas peers. Per the graph below, the SWN 4.95 Senior Unsecured Notes due '25 at current prices equate to a +445 basis point Z-spread. Range Resources RRC 4.875 Senior Unsecured Notes also mature in 2025 and carry the same B1/BB+ ratings from Moody's and S&P, but trade at a +318 basis point Z-spread (i.e., 140 basis points through the SWN 4.95s):

There are reasons why RRC senior unsecured notes should trade at tighter spreads than SWN senior unsecured notes. For one thing, credit metrics at RRC are headed in a decidedly different direction. Debt to EBITDA leverage is expected to fall at RRC from an estimated 4.25x in FY'17 to 4.00x in FY'18 as that company fully absorbs Memorial Production, the Louisiana E&P it acquired for $4.3 billion last year. While RRC's free cash flow is set to improve this year, SWN, on the other hand, is about to dent its free cash flow near term.

The odds favor positioning in the SWN equity over the SWN debt. The equity will most directly benefit from the increase in SWN's valuation that comes with increased production. The debt, on the other hand, will be subsidizing that increase through a near-term decline in credit metrics. It just doesn't provide enough yield or spread to make that worthwhile.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.