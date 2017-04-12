Delta Air Lines: Solid Q2 Signals

The key to the stock was the strong guidance around Q2 metrics.

While the market was focused on the PR nightmare at United Airlines (NYSE:UAL), Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) quietly came out with solid Q1 earnings. The highly missed part of the issue with pulling passengers from planes is that the airlines are filling up the planes.

The stock trades down at $46 and solidly below the recent highs around $52. Should investors abandon the airline here?

While the headlines of a $0.04 EPS beat was attention grabbing, the quarter wasn't exactly that impressive. Delta reported a substantial decline in pre-tax income due to higher costs in a period of restrained passenger unit metrics.

The key to the bullish investment thesis remains that the market is drastically over looking the fact that the airline produced pre-tax income of $847 million during the traditionally weak first quarter.

The airline saw a 3.6% increase in CASM-Ex and a $327 million jump in fuel expenses. Most of these cost increases were one-time bumps with oil prices already declining and the all important return to passenger unit revenue growth in Q2 able to offset some cost pressures going forward.

The company made the following statement that should reassure investors:

We expect the entirety of our 2017 margin pressure to have occurred in the March quarter from higher fuel prices. With an improving revenue profile and further improvement as our cost growth moderates in the second half, we are on track to expand margins for the balance of the year.

The forecast for Q2 passenger unit growth of at least 1% and strong margins make the stock a buy at these levels.

Source: Delta Air Lines Q117 earnings release

With the above key indicators headed back up on constrained capacity, Delta and the airline sector remains a no brainer to own. As the below slide continues to highlight, Delta trades at an extreme bargain in comparison to the industrial transport sector.

Source: Delta Air Lines presentation

Delta has gotten cheaper in the last few months while some of the high quality industrial transport stocks such as the railroads like CSX (NYSE:CSX) have soared in price.

The key investor takeaway is that the Q2 guidance should alleviate all of the market fears that Delta and the airline sector can't maintain high profit levels. The stock remains far too cheap to pass up at these prices trading at only 8x forward EPS estimates.

