InterXion's Data Center Opportunity Is Exciting, But The Valuation Is Demanding

InterXion's shares aren't cheap unless you believe the company can grow at a low-to-mid teens rate for an extended period of time, but InterXion's M&A value could be higher.

Enterprise deployments are only just getting started, and InterXion's relationships with companies like Amazon and Microsoft should serve it well as cloud adoption continues to grow in Europe.

Cloud adoption is accelerating in Europe, and InterXion's (NYSE:INXN) portfolio of high-quality carrier/cloud-neutral interconnection-focused data centers across major markets is a high-value asset. Utilization is healthy, margins are improving, and the company is looking down an attractive growth runway. It also doesn't hurt that InterXion is an attractive, "gettable" standalone asset that could attract M&A interest.

The "but" for me is that I struggle to find the value in the shares at this price. I won't necessarily disagree that InterXion could be taken out at a price above today's level and still make sense for the buyer, but I hate relying on M&A-based valuations as my primary valuation method. Looking at other approaches like EV/EBITDA and discounted cash flow, though, suggests that the market is already more than up to speed on the potential here, and I believe InterXion will have to produce double-digit long-term revenue growth to drive a higher price.

A European Picks-And-Shovels Play On Cloud Adoption

InterXion operates 45 data centers in 13 European markets across 11 countries, making it the largest remaining independent player. As a carrier- and cloud-neutral operator of high-quality interconnection-focused data centers, InterXion has done a good job of signing up connectivity providers like Verizon (NYSE:VZ), as well as cloud providers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and system integrators like IBM (NYSE:IBM) and HP (NYSE:HPE).

Enterprise deployments are also starting to pick up. InterXion's strong presence in markets like London, Frankfurt, Paris, and Amsterdam and its interconnection capabilities have helped it gain share with companies looking for low-latency trading, and large financial institutions like Citi (NYSE:C) and Barclays (NYSE:BCS) make up more than 10% of the business. InterXion is also catching on with streaming players like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and content delivery network operators like Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM), with this category chipping in roughly another 10% or so. Last and not least, more traditional enterprises like eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) are also becoming a more significant part of InterXion's business.

InterXion is, in a sense, in the real estate business (several of its peers/competitors are structured as REITs), and the cliché about the importance of location really is true here. InterXion has a strong presence in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, London, and Paris, and its "Big Four" markets of Germany, Netherlands, U.K., and France account for about two-thirds of its revenue (on a similar amount of square footage) with EBITDA margins about 10 points above the company average.

Cloud Adoption Can Drive Demand

Cloud adoption has taken a slower pace in Europe (relative to the U.S.), with most estimates suggesting that Western Europe is about one to two years behind the U.S. The deployments themselves have also been different, with European providers typically demanding a larger number of smaller deployments.

Even with the differences, the opportunity continues to develop for InterXion as companies like Amazon and Microsoft look to add more capacity at the edge of the network to improve response times for users. Enterprise opportunities are also starting to pick up, with InterXion looking at multiple pilot programs in 2017 in conjunction with Amazon, Microsoft, and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Cloud adoption should continue to support healthy demand for InterXion. One of the challenges for management, then, is to balance its capacity and capex. Maximizing the revenue opportunities requires having available capacity on hand, but having too much idle capacity is a waste of money. What's more, there are trade-offs with data center locations; real estate in city centers is expensive, and InterXion has been prioritizing financial services as a higher value use of its central London location. Boiling that down, InterXion management will have an ongoing challenge in matching the right assets (the right amount of capacity) in the right locations for the right markets/customers. So far, it has handled that process quite well, but it will remain an ongoing execution risk.

The Opportunity

Cloud services demand is likely to be quite strong in Europe over the next decade, but the mid-teens to low-20%s compound growth rate estimates don't automatically translate to InterXion's opportunity. InterXion provides space, cooling, and power, so smaller, more efficient servers can offset some of that spending growth. Likewise, service providers like Amazon, Microsoft, et al are still going to be building their own central locations, and there is still going to be regional "wholesale" tier where InterXion doesn't really compete.

I'm expecting InterXion to grow its revenue at a high single-digit rate over the next decade. While management likely could accelerate that growth rate, it will come at the cost of higher capex, and management has thus far been pretty focused on the type of business it targets; so while there could be upside to my revenue growth estimate, I would expect that to come at the cost of capex and likely margins as well.

Speaking of margins, I think InterXion can get its overall EBITDA margin close to 50% in a few years (from around the mid-40%s today), with EBITDA growth in the low double-digits. Power is a significant cost item, but management looks to lock those costs up well in advance of consumption. With improving EBITDA, I also expect improving free cash flow margins, and I believe InterXion could ultimately generate FCF margins in the high-20%s if not the 30%s, as its maintenance capex needs are modest.

I can't get to an appealing fair value with either DCF or EV/EBITDA. If InterXion could manage low double-digit revenue growth with no other changes to my EBITDA margin or FCF margin drivers, it would support a fair value around $40. That's not a ridiculous scenario in my mind, but I'd call it relatively bullish. Likewise, the shares already trade at around 16x my forward EBITDA estimate - well ahead of my expected growth rate over the next three to five years (11% to 13%) and above what InterXion recently paid for a data center in Amsterdam (13x). The "but" here is that InterXion does have legitimate appeal as an acquisition target and a strategic buyer could justify a price in the $40s depending on what assumptions you make about operating synergies.

The Bottom Line

I don't like buying stocks on the basis of their M&A prospects, but InterXion makes a good case to me to be a potential exception. I believe management has built out a quality network of data centers and that it is following a cogent, sound business plan. I'd really like a chance to buy at a safer risk/reward level, but I won't be at all surprised if these shares are taken out at a higher price over the next year or two.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.