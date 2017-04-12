Lexington Realty Trust: A Strong Buy

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is slowly becoming my favorite real estate investment trust in an increasingly crowded sector. The REIT's property portfolio throws off steady cash flow that Lexington Realty Trust uses to grow its investment business and pay shareholders a growing dividend. Lexington Realty Trust's shares are not too expensive yet, selling for a defensible FFO multiple. Investors can reasonably bank on a growing dividend over time, improving their yield on cost. An investment in Lexington Realty Trust yields 6.72 percent.

Every income investor should own a couple of quality real estate investment trusts in order to build wealth over the long term. REITs are excellent income vehicles in this regard because they pay shareholders a monthly or quarterly dividend that is backed by, usually, a highly diversified real estate portfolio. Lexington Realty Trust is one such REIT.

Robust Dividend Coverage

One of the prime reasons to invest in Lexington Realty Trust is that the company has excellent dividend coverage stats, tilting the odds in favor of continued dividend growth.

Lexington Realty Trust pulled in an average of $0.28/share in adjusted funds from operations in the last six quarters, which compares favorably to an average dividend payout of ~$0.17/share each quarter. The REIT's excess dividend coverage leaves enough room for the company to bump its dividend by a couple of pennies, plus leaves money in the bank to invest in the expansion of its real estate portfolio.

Source: Achilles Research

Another way of evaluating Lexington Realty Trust's potential for dividend growth is picturing the REIT's adjusted funds from operations payout ratio over time. The average adjusted FFO payout ratio in the last six quarters was only 62 percent, leaving significant headroom for a higher quarterly cash dividend.

Source: Achilles Research

Acquisition Growth And Highly Diversified Real Estate Portfolio

Lexington Realty Trust has built a formidable real estate empire over time, making acquisitions at attractive yields a centerpiece of its growth strategy.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

As a result, Lexington Realty Trust's property portfolio today is highly diversified along multiple dimensions including industry, geography, and tenants.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

How Much Do You Have To Pay For Lexington Realty Trust?

Not that much, really. Based on the REIT's Q4-2016 results, income investors pay ~10.8x Q4-16 run-rate adjusted funds from operations.

According to Lexington Realty Trust's 2017 earnings guidance, the REIT expects to pull in $0.64-$0.67/share in profits this year, and $0.94-$0.98/share in adjusted funds from operations, meaning shares also sell for ~10.8x 2017e AFFO.

Your Takeaway

Lexington Realty Trust is a REIT that income investors would want to pay more attention to moving forward. The REIT has a strong real estate portfolio with good cash flow, adjusted FFO that covers shareholders' dividends easily, and Lexington's shares are not expensive at all on an FFO-basis. Income investors have to pay less than 11 times this year's estimated adjusted funds from operations in order to access the REIT's 6.7 percent dividend yield. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LXP over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.