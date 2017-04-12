Peabody Energy Keeps Lobbying To Try And Keep Its Kayenta Mine Open

The Navajo Generating Plant is a case study of changes to utility industry. It's not only about the switch from coal to gas; renewable energy figures prominently in the switch.

Peabody Energy, Arch Coal and Cloud Peak Energy support the U.S. remaining in the Paris Climate Agreement to try to entrench support for coal. Murray Energy wants to exit Paris.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) has a reputation for lobbying and not fearing getting involved with politics; in the past it has aggressively pursued such endeavors. Peabody is the company that sold "coal is good for humanity" to the Australian Government, although its new byline "coal done right" doesn't have the same ring. As a company that has just emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, I wonder if it can afford to continue this lobbying role. It has been a leader of lobbying efforts for the whole industry and now this continues as it has joined with Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) and Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD), in a backroom role in seeking to keep the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement.

Paris Climate Agreement crystallizes different strategies for coal companies

The Paris Climate agreement came into force on Nov. 4, 2016. Its goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit global temperature rise to less that 2C, with a goal of 1.5C. One needs to look no further than the unfolding disaster on the Great Barrier Reef to see the kind of change that global temperature rise is bringing.

Coal is on the frontline as the scientific consensus is that most coal reserves need to remain in the ground to achieve the Paris goals. The response from the coal industry is either for companies to change their business model to exit coal -- for example, ENGIE (OTCPK:ENGIY) -- or for companies planning to stay coal companies, to resist the change.

Here is ENGIE's approach:

As we rise to overcome the challenges of the transition to clean energy and a low carbon economy, ENGIE draws on three areas of expertise: electricity, natural gas, and energy services. The Group is developing innovative, effective solutions for all of its customers, whether households or professionals, towns or regions, businesses or industry, in the following key sectors: renewable energies, energy efficiency, natural gas, LNG, and the digital technology of the future.

Murray Energy is the largest privately held U.S, coal company. CEO Robert Murray is urging President Trump to get out of the Paris Agreement, which Murray calls "illegal" and wreck it if possible, based on denial that there is a climate problem.

In a significant shift, reflecting acknowledgement of the serious threat that the Paris Agreement poses for the coal industry, three coal companies (Peabody Energy, Arch Coal and Cloud Peak Energy) representing 42% of U.S, coal production, last week indicated to the Trump administration that they will not oppose the U.S. remaining part of the Paris Climate action. When one looks at the language used regarding Paris, it is clear that the coal companies want to be involved to entrench support in the U.S. for coal. These companies take the position that the U.S. needs to be at the table, not because they are in alignment with the Paris Agreement, but because if they aren't at the table they won't influence it. There is still a sense of entitlement and intention to wield influence, regardless of the consequences.

Peabody Energy seeks to stop closure of Navajo Generating Station (and hence Peabody's Kayenta mine)

Clearly Peabody plans to continue its politicking, and last week it entered the fray close to home with a study it commissioned from Navigant Consulting that it presented during an Arizona Corporation Commission working group meeting in Phoenix. The report concerns presenting a case for keeping open the Navajo Generating Plant and hence the Peabody Kayenta mine which supplies the coal to Navajo. I have been not been able to source the report and so I only have the above press release from Peabody Energy and a report in AZcentral, to sort out the story. These reports are vague and obscure about the facts.

Why is Peabody worried about its Kayenta mine? I think it is because in 2016 Kayenta production accounted for 4% of Peabody's 2016 US coal production (5.8 million tons of 145.1 tons produced) and Peabody had hoped to continue production at Kayenta through 2040. They are aware that such stable long term contracts are disappearing in the U.S. coal market.

A key issue is how the Navajo Generation Station "can continue to be competitive with natural gas and other coal fueled plants through 2040," given that the utilities running the Navajo Plant claim that to keep the coal power plant open will cost $100-$150 million annually beyond 2019. Currently only essential maintenance is being conducted and still the Navajo plant is losing money. Power produced by Navajo is more expensive than electricity purchased on the wholesale spot market and the NREL sees no change in this for years. There is a lot of evidence that substantial savings would be achieved by closing the Navajo Generating Station. For example a significant use of power from Navajo is to pump water and the Central Arizona Project (CAP) paid $81.2 million for pumping energy from Navajo in 2016. If the same amount of energy had been purchased at the Palo Verde market rate, the cost would have been $42.7 million; i.e. CAP would have saved $38.5 million by buying energy on the market instead of from Navajo in 2016. CAP sees this situation (or worse) persisting at least through 2024.

The key to staying open might be a "reduced-price fuel proposed by Peabody." I assume this would become possible if there was a subsidy on the coal supplied from the Peabody Kayenta mine. This is being sought from the Federal Government (although Peabody doesn't mention the word subsidy in its press release, just "reduced-price fuel").

Another assumption in the Navigant report has an air of unreality because it assumes a capacity rate over 80%, when in 2016 Navajo operated at 61%. Coal provided by Kayenta has been in decline for several years (7.9 million tons 2013, 5.8 million tons 2016). It is possible to make just about anything work, but if the assumptions are unrealistic….

The AZcentral story positions Peabody officials as working towards finding new buyers to operate the Navajo plant to replace four utilities that are exiting (see below). The Peabody argument is that the current problems are just short term issues with gas being mispriced.

Given the diverse energy mix being developed by the utility owners of the Navajo Generating Station (see below), it is curious that Peabody Energy is framing its pitch to keep the Navajo plant open solely on a competition between coal and gas. Are Peabody staff not allowed to look beyond fossil fuels in their analysis of the competitive landscape?

The energy market is becoming more integrated, which works against large plants like Navajo and favors renewable energy generation. The Energy Imbalance Market operated by the California Independent System Operator now includes four major utilities outside of California. There is major expansion of solar PV planned through 2025 in Arizona and this will constitute a major part of new power generation.

Navajo power station is another line in the sand for the coal industry

If Navajo closes, this is a very big signal. Peabody is now out in the open about its lobbying, in part I suspect because its Kayenta mine (which will close if Navajo closes) is material to the Peabody business.

The ownership structure of Navajo was as follows until last year:

LADWP (Los Angeles Department of Water and Power) -- 21.2% (now 0%)

United States Bureau of Reclamation -- 24.3%

Salt River Project -- 21.7% (now 42.9% after acquiring LADWP share)

Arizona Public Service -- 14.0%

NV Energy -- 11.3%

Tucson Electric Power -- 7.5%

I've had a look at the utilities taking power from Navajo. Here are a few observations.

LADWP sold out last year and no longer receives coal power from Navajo. This was a planned renewable energy program that has been completed 4 years early by sourcing power from several large scale solar farms including the 250 MW Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project, three large solar plants in the Mojave Desert, and its share of solar power from the 210 MW Copper Mountain 3 Solar project near Boulder City, Nevada. The 477 MW of energy LADWP received from Navajo Generating Station has been substituted by the solar PV programs (see above), increased energy efficiency, and back up with natural gas. Note that the core of this coal substitution is solar not gas-sourced power.

I've had a quick look at the four Utilities who currently control the Navajo Generating Station and who have decided to close this coal power plant in 2019. Examining their business planning indicates why they are exiting coal. They all have well developed projects involving switching to renewable energy, and they are already significant players in solar PV and wind power. The four utilities are Tucson Electric Power, Arizona Public Service Co., NV Energy and Salt River Project. (I should note that Arizona Public Service Co. and Tucson Electric Power have controversially sought to limit the value proposition for residential and small commercial customers with their own panels.)

Salt River Project (SRP) now with 42.9% ownership of Navajo, operates the plant. It acquired LADWP's share of the Navajo project for $15 million and 158 MW transmission rights, which can be used to import renewable energy. The power purchase agreement with Navajo is for 547 MW.

SRP already has major investment in renewable energy with a target of 20% renewable energy (wind, geothermal, large hydro, low impact hydro, landfill gas and solar) by 2020. In 2016, SRP had 746 MW renewable capacity and 4,171 GWh of renewable resources (50% of which comprised energy efficiency).

Tucson Electric Power (TEP), a subsidiary of Canadian electric utility Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and with 420,00 customers in Southern Arizona, owns 7.5% of Navajo or 168 MW of the power generated. In 2017 TEP plans to retire and replace some of its coal fired generating resources, losing 170 MW of coal-fired capacity at the San Juan Generation Station in New Mexico. So TEP is implementing withdrawal from coal, with plans to add 800 MW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. It also plans to do substantial infrastructure work on a 500 kV line to tap into wind and solar power in Arizona.

Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) has invested more than $2 billion on solar deployment and research, noting Arizona has 300 sunny days annually. In 2016 Arizona Public Service Co surpassed 1 GW solar capacity, becoming the only utility outside of California to achieve this. APS is also the first utility in the US to bring 1670 participating households into its Solar Partner Program which allows APS to control their solar PV and inverters, giving this some elements of a virtual power plant. APS buys power from NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) wind farm in Coconino County. This is no rusted on coal power user.

NV Energy is a major Nevada energy utility that was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway Energy in 2013. It has a 255 MW coal power agreement with Navajo. NV Energy has strong commitment to renewable energy with 1.9 GW of renewable capacity in Nevada (19 geothermal resources, 14 solar energy facilities, 6 hydro plants, 1 large wind farm and biomass and other renewable energy projects).

NV Energy has a commitment to decarbonize it power generation and recently closed the last of 4 generators at the Reid Gardner Generating Station taking 557 MW of coal fired generation off line and replacing this power with renewable energy and natural gas. The closure of the Navajo Generating Station is part of NV Energy's commitment to exit 812 MW of coal-fueled generation by 2019.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which has a 24.3% stake, seems to be being pressured by native groups to consider renewable energy options.

It isn't surprising that the owners of Navajo are moving on from coal. What isn't clear is whether there is a buyer or buyers who might be enthusiastic about taking over Navajo and more particularly finding buyers for the power it produces, at a time when utilities are reducing their coal exposure. There is a sense of alternate reality in Peabody's efforts to keep Navajo and hence its Kayenta mine open.

The world is moving on from coal

Many in the coal industry are focused on the role of gas and the possibility that gas prices will rise and coal will come back. I think this is not the story going forward as there is a need to exit gas too if the Paris climate goals are to be addressed (which they must be).

For the past two years, carbon emissions from electric power plants in the U.S. have decreased by ~5%. This is due to increased efficiency and penetration of renewable energy into US electricity production.

The stories (see above) of the utilities using power from Navajo Generating Station shows how this is happening at the individual power plant level. LADWP has stopped using power from Navajo and largely replaced it with power from solar PV. The futures envisioned by TEP, APS and NV Energy are becoming quite clear. The future is about a distributed grid and major role for renewable energy. To ignore this is to play the Kodak game.

It is important to recognize that whether Navajo stays open or closes, it isn't the trigger that will bring back coal. It would be more a sign of temporary, if determined, rear guard action.

2016 was a key year for the gas/coal competition, with coal now at 30% and gas at 34% in 2016 U.S. power generation. This is a big shift with more to come. This is largely the story talked about by both Peabody Energy and most press. However as indicated above, it isn't where the story ends.

The next shift is the rise of renewable energy due to acknowledgement of the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Renewable energy accounted for ~70% of new capacity and ~40% of new power generation in the US in 2016. Every time a new solar PV or wind farm gets turned on, that is less coal and gas needed. California, which is a customer for Navajo power, is leading this transition with a 50% growth in utility scale solar power in 2016 and a similar amount of new utility scale solar expected in 2017.

Conclusion

A key point, that is often overlooked, is that investment in coal is investment in an industry in decline. If investors are comfortable with this situation, then there is money to be made. Peabody is a special case as it is the most extreme investible pure coal play, but it also comes with a track record of management not looking after its shareholders. Here I've looked at the real story behind the Navajo Generating Station and the Kayenta mine. This mine accounted for 4% of Peabody's U.S. production in 2016, which I consider to be material. When Peabody planned its bankruptcy exit, production for this mine was foreshadowed until 2040. Today it looks almost certain to close in 2019 unless Peabody can get the Trump administration to provide a very large subsidy for the coal from its Kayenta mine.

The point I've been trying to make for some time is that a lot of commentary in the U.S. sees the transition as being a coal to gas transition, when I see the transition being more a fossil fuel to distributed renewable energy transition. I suggest that the Navajo story makes clear that solar PV is a major contributor to the end of the Navajo coal plant, and this is being repeated all over the U.S. (sometimes with wind instead of solar PV being the renewable energy source). I argue that this is profoundly important as to how you view your energy portfolio and potential investment in Peabody Energy.

