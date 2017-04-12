Visa: A Stock Exchange That I Would Bequeath To My Children

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is a global payments technology company that connects consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments in more than 200 countries and territories to fast, secure and reliable electronic payments. We operate one of the world's most advanced processing networks - VisaNet - that are capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second, with fraud protection for consumers and assured payment for merchants. Visa is not a bank and does not issue cards, extend credit or set rates and fees for consumers. Visa's innovations, however, enable its financial institution customers to offer consumers more choices: pay now with debit, pay ahead with prepaid or pay later with credit products.

Chief Executive of Visa Inc., Alfred F. Kelly, Jr., said in the financial statements: "As we look ahead, we continue to see good momentum in the business driven by domestic and cross-border volumes, increasing consumer participation in electronic payments in developing markets, and the further acceleration of e-commerce in developed markets,". "We remain focused on the integration of Europe which is proceeding well."

Indeed, let's take a look at how Visa performed in the last quarter and the last year. GAAP net income for the quarter was $2.1 billion or $0.86 per share, an increase of 7% and 7%, respectively, over the prior year's results. Excluding $255 million non-cash, non-operating income item recorded upon the remeasurement of the Visa Europe put option in fiscal first quarter 2016, net income and earnings per share for the fiscal first quarter 2017 increased 23% and 23%, respectively, over the prior year's adjusted results. Net operating revenue in the fiscal first quarter of 2017 was $4.5 billion, an increase of 25%, driven by the inclusion of Europe and continued growth in processed transactions and nominal payments volume. Total processed transactions, which represent transactions processed by Visa, for the three months ended December 31, 2016, were 27.3 billion, a 44% increase over the prior year.

It would be false to say Visa did better than his competitors during the last quarter. In fact, MasterCard (NYSE:MA) also had phenomenal results. Fourth-quarter net revenue increase of 9%, to $2.8 billion. A 9% increase in gross dollar volume, on a local currency basis and adjusting for the impact of recent EU regulatory changes, to $1.2 trillion; and an increase in cross-border volumes of 13%. For the full-year 2016, MasterCard reported net income of $4.1 billion, an increase of 7%, or 8% on a currency neutral basis and earnings per diluted share of $3.69, up 10%, or 11% on a currency-neutral basis, versus the year ago period.

In my opinion, MasterCard and Visa are both excellent stocks to hold. However, I think Visa is superior for three reasons.

First, Visa has a price to book of 7.96 and MasterCard has a P/B of 21.44. Since the two companies are relatively similar, I prefer buying the stock that has the lowest P/B ratio. MasterCard management has realised a return on assets of 21.04% compared to 11.35% for Visa. This could, in part, explain why MasterCard's P/B ratio is almost three times higher than Visa.

Second, Visa has a way better operating margin. In fact, it amounts to 69% compared to 54.55% for MasterCard. Moreover, this statistic is constantly increasing. In my mind, this ratio will not get better in the future. The challenge will be to keep the operating margin at this level for the next years.

Third, Visa's debt/equity ratio is a lot more interesting. Indeed, it is 51.85 for Visa and 91.13 for MasterCard. . A high debt/equity ratio generally means that a company has been aggressive in financing its growth with debt. Aggressive leveraging practices are often associated with high levels of risk. This may result in volatile earnings as a result of the additional interest expense.

If we take a look at the nine last years, we can see that no matter what, Visa and MasterCard are continuously following each other in the stock market.

In my opinion, revenues for credit companies are not on the point to diminish. In a society where consumption is a disease, people buy things they don't need with money they don't have. As for example, in Canada, household debt to disposable income ratio is constantly increasing.

Visa is a smart company with great financial results. I am convinced there is a future demand for these types of businesses. In my opinion, Visa is a safe stock to have and it can bring investors an excellent return on investment.

