4 Tesla Wow! Moments

Historical Wow! Moments

There are moments in markets when all you can say is "wow!"

One wow! moment was the day in 1989 when the grounds of Japan's Imperial Palace were valued higher than all the real estate in California.

Another wow! moment was the failure of Lehman Brothers in September 2008.

And one more occurred the very next day when the Reserve Primary Fund broke the buck.

Two more wow! moments occurred just recently. One last week when Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) market cap exceeded Ford's (NYSE:F) and then this week when Tesla's market cap surpassed General Motors' (NYSE:GM).

Perhaps I am easily impressed, but these truly seem like wow! moments to me because by any financial or productive metric Tesla is a minnow when compared with the whales of GM and Ford:

GM FORD TESLA TTM Revenue (billions) $166.3 $151.8 $7.0 TTM Gross Profit (billions) $21.2 $24.5 $1.5 Operating Cash Flow (billions) $16.5 $19.7 $-0.124 Operating Profit (billions) $9.5 $4.2 $-0.667 Net Profit (billions) $9.4 $4.5 $-0.675 Market Cap (billions) $51.07 $44.7 $52.0

Tesla's eclipse of GM's and Ford's market caps is also a wow! moment for another reason. With its almost 45% rise since December 2016, Tesla is not only overvalued but represents, in my view, the greatest mispricing of risk that exists in the market today.

What do I mean by that?

In classic financial theory, risk is typically understood as a volatility measure like beta or as standard deviation. Tesla is volatile, as any examination of its price chart shows.

But for most value investors the risk that the price of their stocks may go up or down is usually not the risk that concerns them. The risk that concerns them is true risk: the risk that an investment could result in permanent capital loss.

It is against this risk that Tesla should be, but is not, measured. And it is against this risk that it is dangerously mispriced because, when its financial position is looked at closely, Tesla does in fact expose investors to a risk of permanent capital loss in a way that other richly priced stocks do not.

Perhaps you all knew that. But when a wow! moment occurs in markets, it can cause you to see something that was always apparent as if for the very first time.

Below are four things everyone probably always knew about Tesla but which became a "wow!" moment upon Tesla's recent enthroning as the U.S.'s biggest carmaker.

Tesla Makes No Money

OK, a lame start perhaps. But it is important to understand what this means.

Tesla not only makes no money in the sense that it does not produce a GAAP profit or a non-GAAP profit or that it reinvests all its earnings in its operations.

Tesla makes no money in the sense that its operations make no money and for Tesla to continue to produce it needs to borrow money or to issue equity or to do both continuously.

Tesla is like a guy whose income increases each year but who still needs to borrow money to get to work. And excepting only 2013, Tesla has funded itself in this way both before and after it went public.

Tesla's Dependence on the Capital Markets

Tesla's survival depends on the capital markets like a dehydrated patient depends on a drip. Now, and for at least the next two years to come Tesla cannot fund its operations out of its own cash flow. Rather, it requires continual funding from debt and capital raisings simply to keep the doors open.

This dependence makes Tesla exceptionally vulnerable to changes in the debt and equity markets.

Severe market stress can make it very hard to raise debt and equity as occurred in 2001 and again in 2007 to 2009. Any inability of Tesla to obtain the capital with which to fund its operations exposes it to a liquidity risk that would be indistinguishable from insolvency.

Yet, as the U.S.'s most valuable carmaker with a market cap of $52 billion, this risk is simply not priced into Tesla's stock.

Given that we are already very late into the second longest bull market in recorded history, the probability of significant market decline in the next two to five years must be considered high.

Any serious or prolonged period of market dislocation during which Tesla needs to tap capital markets could easily render its liquidity position dire.

Tesla is Massively Overvalued

No one who follows Tesla can cease to marvel at the performance of its share price. This marvelous performance obviously has different shades depending upon whether you're long or short.

But to say Tesla is overvalued relative to its fundamentals does not mean the same thing, qualitatively or quantitatively, as saying that Facebook or Amazon are overvalued relative to their fundamentals.

To say that Facebook or Amazon are overvalued means they have a high share price relative to their earnings or free cash flow. However, the capital markets could remain closed for the next year and these businesses would do just fine.

When we say that Tesla is overvalued relative to its fundamentals, well, we really don't know what we mean because Tesla's fundamentals are so awful that they make little sense to talk about valuation at all. Its P/E ratio was infinite last year. It is infinite this year. It will be infinite next year.

Which leads to the need for…

"Creative" Valuations

Because there is nothing to say about Tesla's fundamentals, market commentators, pundits, and analysts need to actively invent reasons why Tesla's fundamentals don't matter.

When educated market participants need to find reasons for why a company's valuation should trade at stratospheric levels - or, equally worringly, why that stratospheric valuation should not factor into investors' considerations - relative to the company's fundamentals, we have crossed a threshold.

We've entered our final " wow!" moment.