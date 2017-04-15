High-Dividend Stock Yields 10%, Strong Coverage, Earnings Growth, And Cash Flow Growth

With most of the midstream high dividend stocks in our articles having had big gains over the past year, we went looking for some "new blood" - maybe there's one we've overlooked.

As it turns out, the management of this article's focus stock, Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP), also feels that its company's stock has been overlooked. In its latest quarterly report, the company included this interesting chart, which compares SMLP to some peers, and poses three "what if" scenarios. It points to a higher price of $28.40 if SMLP were to trade in line with its peers:

SMLP's price/share has moved up, about 5%, to $23.96 since that 2/24/17 was issued, but it's still over 15% below the peer average of $28.40 that management posted.

Valuations: We compared SMLP to other midstream stocks we've covered, such as Arc Logistics (NYSE:ARCX), Holly Energy Partners LP (NYSE:HEP), MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX), Martin Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:MMLP), and Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP), in addition to DCP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DCP) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI).

At 9.6%, SMLP has an above-average yield, with the second best coverage factor in this group of 1.24x. Its price/book of 1.48 is quite a bit lower than the group average, as is its price/DCF of 8.37. Its EV/EBITDA of 10.25 is the third lowest in the group.

Profile: Summit Midstream Partners LP is a growth-oriented MLP focused on developing, owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets that are strategically located in the core producing areas of unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations, in the continental US. SMLP currently provides natural gas, crude oil and produced water-gathering services pursuant to primarily long-term and fee-based gathering and processing agreements with its customers and counterparties in five unconventional resource basins:

- The Appalachian Basin, which includes the Marcellus and Utica shale formations in West Virginia and Ohio

- The Williston Basin, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations in North Dakota

- The Fort Worth Basin, which includes the Barnett Shale formation in Texas

- The Piceance Basin, which includes the Mesaverde formation as well as the Mancos and Niobrara shale formations in Colorado and Utah

- The Denver-Julesburg Basin, which includes the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado

Distributions: Management has kept the distribution steady at $.575 since 11/5/13 after the onset of the crude oil crash. Prior to that, it raised it for eight straight quarters. It's currently twice the amount of its targeted minimum quarterly distribution of $.2875. It should go ex-dividend soon, in the first week of May.

SMLP's coverage/unit has averaged 1.24x over the past four quarters.

Options: We added this September trade to our Covered Calls Table - the $25.00 call pays $.65, slightly more than SMLP's current quarterly distribution of $.575, with a wide bid/ask spread of $.65/$1.10. You may be able to sell for more than $.65.

The $25 call is $1.05 above SMLP's $23.95 price/unit, so there's room for potential price gains in this trade, as well as distribution and option income.

We've recently added this trade to our Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can see more details for it and over 25 other put-selling trades. The September $22.50 put has a bid of $1.25, a tad over the $1.15 for the next two distributions, which gives you a break-even of $21.25. The bid/ask spread for the September $22.50 puts is $1.25/$1.55 - you may be able to squeeze out a bit more premium on this sale.

Earnings: DCF grew nearly 28% in 2016, and EBITDA grew nearly 24%. Net income (while still negative) grew almost 77%. Total distribution coverage improved by 18% even with a big 71% in average unit count.

In Q4 '16, revenues grew by 13% while net income had its first positive quarter since Q3 '15. Management took a huge non-cash goodwill impairment of -$248.85M in Q4 '15 related to its Polar and Divide and Grand River systems.

The Piceance basin operations had the largest EBITDA contribution in 2016...

...but the Williston and the Utica basins were the fastest-growing areas (SMLP did a $1.2B dropdown deferred purchase price transaction with its sponsor in Q1 '16, which greatly enhanced its Utica footprint).

SMLP has a stable business model, with a diversified customer base - 98% of its 2016 gross margin was fee-based, and its average remaining contract life is 10.1 years.

2017 Guidance: Management issued EBITDA, distribution coverage, and capex guidance ranges for 2017 in its Q4 '16 report.

Management's 2017 guidance of $295M to $315M for 2017 equals a projected increase of 1% to 8% vs. 2016. Maintenance capex was just $4.39M in 2016 vs. $17.75M in 2015, so, at $15-$20M, it will be reverting to prior levels.

Analysts: SMLP is currently 5.74% below the consensus price target of $25.42.

It has received multiple upward earnings estimate revisions over the past month.

However, the consensus estimates for 2017 and 2018 have dropped slightly.

Financials: SMLP currently has equity/partners' capital of $1.17B. The negative ROA and ROE stem from its negative net income of -$46M over the past four quarters.

Its debt/equity of 1.06 is by far the lowest figure in this group, whereas its net debt/EBITDA is moderately below the group average. Its operating margin is a bit below the group average.

Debt and Liquidity: SMLP's credit revolver comes due in 2018, and its Senior Notes mature further out, in 2022 and 2025.

