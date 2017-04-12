Loews To Acquire Consolidated Container Company For $1.2 Billion

The deal promises to diversify Loews' asset base and smooth out its volatile earnings results.

CCC provides plastic packaging solutions to the consumer packaged goods industry in North America.

Conglomerate Loews Corporation (L) has announced an agreement to acquired consumer goods packaging company Consolidated Container Company (CCC) for $1.2 billion.

CCC promises to be a source of stable cash flow and earnings to Loews after a period of volatility.

Assuming Loews management is correct about CCC’s technological moat, the deal should help smooth out Loews’ financial results over the coming years.

Target Company

Atlanta, Georgia-based CCC was founded in 1999 to provide rigid plastic packaging solutions to U.S. consumer goods manufacturing.

The company specializes in mid- and short-run packaging solutions for highly customized products through its 60 manufacturing facilities in North America.

Management is headed by President and CEO Sean Fallmann who was previously president of multiple business lines at Georgia-Pacific and has a long career in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Below is a brief explainer video about the company:

(Source: Consolidated Container Company)

The markets CCC serves include:

Dairy

Water

Beverage

Food

Household Chemical

Specialty Chemical

Automotive

Nutritionals

CCC has a list of well-known customer brands including Procter & Gamble (PG), ExxonMobil (XOM) and Nestle.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Loews is acquiring CCC for $1.2 billion in total consideration to owner Bain Capital Private Equity, 50% of which will be paid out of cash on hand and 50% debt at CCC.

Notably, as of December 31, 2016, Loews had $327 million in Cash and Equivalents and $4.77 billion in Short Term Investments, so it appears the company will need to liquidate a portion of its Short Term Investments to fund the $600 million cash-on-hand portion of the deal.

Loews will integrate CCC into a newly-created business segment it calls Loews Packaging Group.

James Tisch, President and CEO of Loews said of the transaction rationale:

We have been analyzing the packaging industry for some time because it fits our key acquisition criteria: It is a fragmented industry that generates strong cash flows and we believe it is unlikely to be subject to major technological disruption. CCC is an outstanding company with a highly professional management team that can serve as a platform for growth, both organically and through acquisitions.

Also, included in the deal is CCC’s Envision Recycling Group, which is the ‘2nd largest high-density polyethylene recycler in North America.’

The advantages of the deal are that CCC has a diversified customer mix with long-standing relationships and attractive free cash flow that Loews intends to use to grow the business.

The acquisition structure indicates that CCC is taking on debt serviceable by its free cash flow but has room to pursue additional growth initiatives.

What I don’t really understand is why CCC is the best fit at Loews, since it isn’t related to Loews’ existing subsidiaries.

Loews management didn’t cite any cost-savings to be generated from the deal, nor any particular synergies with its other subsidiaries.

CCC does represent diversification for Loews into a presumably stable sector vs. its significant assets in the oil & gas drilling and pipeline industries which are subject to commodity swings.

So, I see the deal as primarily a way for Loews to reduce volatility due to its heavy exposure to commodity sectors.

The stock has been on a roller coaster ride in recent years generally corresponding to the severe drop in oil prices, although it has recently rallied back near to its previous five-year high of $49.

If CCC can help smooth out Loews’ financial results, then it will have achieved success as an acquisition.

