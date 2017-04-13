AT&T Makes Another Deft Move

Furthermore, we will come to a conclusion regarding owning the stock for prospective and current dividend growth and income investors.

In the following article, we will review the acquisition details and strategic positives.

The company has just made another key acquisition, keeping its spectrum position on par with Verizon.

What happened?

AT&T (NYSE:T) recently announced it is acquiring Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP). This will be a spectrum-boosting positive for the company. Straight Path is one of the largest holders of 28 GHz and 39 GHz millimeter wave spectrum. Straight Path shareholders will receive $1.25 billion, or $95.63 per share, which will be paid using AT&T stock.

Key strategic benefits

The move gives AT&T access to key infrastructure as part of its pursuit of 5G for a relatively small price. Furthermore, the acquisition keeps AT&T on pace with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) in regards to the 5G race.

5G is the next-generation telecommunications standard which will eventually succeed 4G. The new 5G standard will potentially provide Internet speeds as much as 40 times faster. The technology is still in its infancy. Global standards are still yet to be finalized.

Moody's views the deal as a strategic positive. Moody's states:

"We view these deals as strategic positives, but not material to the near term (0 to 3 years) financial performance. However, these small strategic asset purchases are essential to AT&T remaining competitive and perpetuating its market share."

So the acquisition will most likely not move the needle any time soon, yet should keep AT&T on par with the competition for years to come.

The big picture

AT&T continues to do a bang up job of assembling assets to support its core wireless business. The foundation of AT&T's future remains wireless services. Wireless will always be the primary driver of AT&T's revenues and profits. The following slide from the company proves the point:

Source: Att.com

The 147 million wireless subscribers are based upon which AT&T plans to build its vertically integrated ecosystem. The following slide depicts the company's quest to become a global Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) leader in the future. This slide represents the company's assets after the Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) acquisition is completed:

Source: Att.com

I feel AT&T's management has its eye on the ball and the future looks bright.

Safe haven status

AT&T is a blue-chip mega-cap dividend aristocrat. This makes the stock an excellent safe-haven play in times of market turmoil. Moreover, the stock is primarily held by income investors. This is an extremely stodgy cohort that is hard to shake. There are very few weak hands so to speak keeping the beta extremely low at 0.37. This makes the stock approximately three times less volatile than the market as a whole.

Dividend aristocrat status

A dividend aristocrat is an S&P 500 constituent that has increased its dividend payout for 25 consecutive years. The companies that make up the Dividend Aristocrats span 10 different business sectors with both growth and value holdings.

AT&T has increased its dividend in each of the last 30 years. The rate of increases has diminished substantially over the past few years. Nonetheless, we are dealing with a mature dividend-paying stock. The high 4.77% yield more than makes up for the smaller quarterly increases.

Furthermore, AT&T's cash flow from operations is highly predictable and substantial. The company projects $18 billion in cash flow from operations for 2017 alone. In fact, AT&T's cash flow from operations seems more than adequate to cushion any blow from potential decrease in profitability as the company continues to build out its 5G infrastructure.

Fairly valued

AT&T's forward P/E ratio of 13.32 is substantially lower than that of the other S&P 500 blue-chip mega caps. This further solidifies the stock's safe-haven status. When the markets sell off due to some exogenous event, AT&T's stock will hold up better than most, if not all stocks in the market.

Technical status solid

Current Chart

Source: Finviz.com

The stock has recently bounced off support at its 200-day SMA and is now trading a little over 1% above it. I feel this makes for an excellent entry point. What's more, none of President Trump's pro-growth plans are priced in presently. AT&T's management has not upped the guidance based on any tax reforms or regulatory relief. Nevertheless, there are always downside risks.

Downside Risks

- Heavy debt load

Moody's put AT&T on review for a downgrade in October after the company announced its $85 billion deal for Time Warner. Moody's believes AT&T needs to reduce leverage. If the Time Warner acquisition doesn't turn out to be a major profit booster, the company may have a hard time achieving that goal. This will definitely raise the odds of a downgrade by Moody's. AT&T's stock at this time is probably further out on the risk spectrum than it has been in a long time. Nonetheless, higher risk generally equates to higher reward.

- Market and uncertainty both at all-time highs

The market is currently trading at an all-time high, and most stocks seem overvalued at present. If Trump is unable to get his plans for tax reform and regulatory relief approved, a major correction may be in the cards. Nonetheless, this is why holding a solid stock like AT&T is a must for those focused on income and capital preservation.

The Bottom Line

AT&T's dividend yield is best in class at 4.86%, the payout ratio is high but sustainable, EPS growth and ROE are adequate and profitability may be in question in the near term due to current competitive environment and acquisition efforts. Even so, solid cash flow and predictable dividend payouts more than make up for additional risk created by any short-term uncertainties.

I say the stock remains a buy at this level. Nonetheless, if you do decide to start a position, I would layer in to a full position over time to reduce risk. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.