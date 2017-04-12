CorEnergy Issues Additional 7.375% Series A Preferred Stock

At 7.375%+, it is attractive and should be looked at.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) announced that it was issuing additional Series A preferred shares:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. today announced a follow-on, underwritten public offering of its depositary shares, each representing 1/100th of a share of its 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, which will pay quarterly dividends at an annual rate of $1.84375 per depositary share. The issuance will form a single series with, and have the same terms, as the Company’s outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock. As of April 10, 2017, there were 2,250,000 depository shares outstanding. CorEnergy has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional depositary shares of the preferred stock.

The prospectus can be found here.

The details of the offering are:

Anyone who has followed this name, or had a position, knows the turbulence that engulfed it for quite some time. I was fortunate enough to get involved in the common and preferred at the lows, but even then, it took a strong constitution and conviction that the leases of its two largest customers would hold.

The following chart shows the wild ride:

On a yield basis:

As the charts above show, CORR has come ripping back, and is, in my opinion, fully valued here.

Bottom Line: This REIT has been battle tested over the last year and has emerged virtually unscathed (fundamentally). I believe it will be looking for acquisitions as its currency (equity) has decent value again. Ultimately, the company has to acquire more assets as its portfolio is essentially a depreciating portfolio. Even close to par, I believe that its preferred has value and helps diversify a preferred/income portfolio. Upside in either its preferred or equity is limited at current prices, so this should be viewed as a yield play.

Recent Updates

MoGas: MoGas Pipeline LLC announced a non-binding Open Season to solicit long-term commitments from shippers for firm transportation capacity on the MoGas Pipeline in eastern Missouri, referred to as the "Expansion Project". The Expansion Project consists of looping its natural gas pipeline to add incremental firm capacity from either the Rocky Mountain Express or Panhandle Eastern pipelines to its interconnect with Enable Mississippi River Transport Pipeline, expanding the geographic reach of the existing MoGas Pipeline system. The Open Season provides an opportunity for interested shippers to acquire long-term firm capacity under a minimum 10-year transportation service agreement and subject to other eligibility requirements.

Most recent presentation (Capital Link MLP Investing Forum 3/2/17).

Ultra Petroleum: On March 14, 2017, the Bankruptcy Court entered an order approving and confirming the Plan. On March 16, 2017, the Supreme Court of Yukon issued an order recognizing the Plan and giving the Plan full force and effect in Canada pursuant to Section 49 of the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the "CCAA"), which order authorized, directed and permitted the Company to take all such steps and actions to implement the Plan.

On April 12, 2017 (the "Effective Date"), the Company satisfied the conditions of the Confirmation Order and the Plan became effective in the United States and in Canada. On April 12, 2017, the Company arranged for Notice of the Effective Date to be filed with the Yukon Court, and in accordance with the Plan Recognition Order, the stay of proceedings in favor of the Company and the proceedings in Canada pursuant to the CCAA were terminated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CORR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.