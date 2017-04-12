BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust - A High-Yield Trap

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) is a vehicle for earning income from oil production. It was a great performer in the first decade of this century, with one of the highest returns among dividend stocks. However, this era will soon end in major losses for anyone who chases the yield. The dividends will decline, there are better plays on oil prices, and the trust will end in a matter of years with a share value of less than 5 cents.

BPT is a unique entity. It is a legal trust agreement to royalties on a maximum of 90,000 barrels of oil per day from the Prudhoe Bay oil field in Alaska. If production in the field declines, shareholders get lower royalties, but they can never receive more than the royalties from 90,000 barrels. Once the royalties total less than 1 million dollars for two years, the trust dissolves and shareholders have no residual rights. They do not own any actual oil reserves. The $1 million cash reserve will be on the only asset on termination, amounting to less than 5 cents per share.

BPT costs are a legal contract. They rise $2.75 per barrel every year times a slowly rising cost of living adjustment, which is over $1.87 now. Therefore, costs rise at about $5.14 per barrel every year now, and each year they will rise by more than the last. This is extremely significant. Radical improvements in the technology of shale production, fracking and lateral drilling have dramatically reduced the cost of producing oil for everyone but BPT.

Alaskan taxes on the oil are low, but gradually rise with the price of oil. The result is a one variable equation. Future WTI price (West Texas Intermediate crude oil) is the only unknown variable. For most oil companies, we have to guess future production, future costs, and the future price of oil. With BPT, we know the maximum future production, the inexorably rising future costs, and that the trust will end forever when the total costs exceed the WTI. BPT has estimated various end dates for the trust, most recently at the end of 2018 based on an oil price of $42.75. Based on an oil price of $50.28, BPT states that royalties will stop after 2020. The long term for long-term investors might be quite short.

Dividend Capture

BPT goes ex-dividend April 11 with a juicy dividend of $1.10 for the quarter. If the recent rise has been due to dividend grabbing, we may see very crowded exits on April 11 and a significant price drop. Or not. Either way it will be interesting.

Leveraged play on the price of oil

Obviously, moves in WTI will affect BPT. However, BPT is always moving against the headwind of its contract based cost structure. For example: WTI rose from $27.50 on Feb. 19, 2016, to $53.16 today. However, BPT dropped from $27.37 to $23.95. In contrast, Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) rose from $5.35 to $10.10 now. There are much better plays than BPT linked to the oil price.

An example of how dividends and cash flow will play out in one rosy scenario. I have assumed production of 90,000 barrels per day, although this has not been achieved for years. Also, I did not discount cash flows; this maximizes the cash flows shown.

Assuming WTI goes to $65 tomorrow and stays there:

Annual BPT Royalties for WTI $65 Year Annual Payout 2017 $7.76 2018 $5.08 2019 $4.44 2020 $2.99 2021 $1.51

In 2022, the payments cease. The total payout from 2017 through 2021 equals $21.78, which is $2 less than the price as of April 10. And the share value will have declined to less than 5 cents.

You can use the tables in the 2017 10-K to calculate your own scenarios, based on your own expectations of WTI oil prices. Other risks to BPT, assuming it survives more than five years, include the following:

1) Production: The BPT 10-K observes that the field is being depleted and that production can be expected to continue declining. Currently, natural gas is pumped back down into the reservoir, which helps with pressure and production. By 2026, a LNG pipeline will remove this natural gas; BPT states that this will lower oil production. BPT shareholders do not receive income from gas production.

2) WTI Price: The rig count and production in the U.S. has been rising and production costs falling. This will put downward pressure on domestic oil prices.

The OPEC agreement to cut oil production is doing pretty well so far, but strains are expected to show this summer as OPEC cuts production to raise prices while non-OPEC producers increase production and reap the benefits. Also, the Trump administration will OK the Keystone XL pipeline, delivering a lot more Canadian and Dakota oil to Cushing Oklahoma, which puts downward pressure on the Cushing WTI price.

BT should be avoided as an investment. Shorting BPT is difficult because of the high dividends. Puts are expensive for BPT, but might appeal to the more adventurous.

In summary, BPT may work as a dividend capture, but the risks are high of a drop in share price wiping out the dividend. BPT is an inferior way to leverage on oil prices. And its locked-in cost structure makes BPT a virtual dead certain disaster as a long-term investment.

Disclaimer: Everyone should do their own due diligence. Reading the BPT 10-K should be mandatory for anyone considering investing in this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BPT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently hold PUTs on BPT.