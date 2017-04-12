It Is Unlikely PepsiCo Will Be Bought Out

The idea that either Anheuser-Busch InBev or Kraft-Heinz are in a position to make such an acquisition, however, is open to question.

Speculation has been raised as to whether PepsiCo is in the cross-hairs of Anheuser-Busch InBev and Kraft-Heinz.

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) has become the latest potential target for acquisition by Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) and Kraft-Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC), according to Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic. The rationale that Zuanic offers for his speculation is a slew of reasons including the Kendall Jenner commercial, uncertainty over Aspartame, ongoing underperformance of U.S. CSDs, and the potential acquisition of Brazilian dairy firm Vigor S.A., a subsidiary of JBS S.A. (OTC:JBSAF, OTCQX:JBSAY). In combination, Zuanic argues, these factors:

...all paint a picture of a company still struggling to set a new direction (with all due respect). In this regard, we think PepsiCo may be more vulnerable than Mondelez (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to a Kraft-Heinz bid...

With all due respect, such an acquisition seems very unlikely.

The attraction of PepsiCo as an acquisition needs little elaboration: it is one of the most profitable companies in the world with a portfolio of branded beverages and food snacks, with 22 brands each earning $1 billion annually. The profitability of this product portfolio can be gleaned from the company's dividend record - PepsiCo has rewarded shareholders with consecutively rising dividends since 1973, a forty-four year record that entitles it to be counted among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (BATS:NOBL).

Were PepsiCo to be acquired, surmises Zuanic, it would be split up by Anheuser-Busch and Kraft-Heinz to make it easier to digest. Such a split-up, I would surmise, would end up with the former getting the non-alcoholic beverages such as Pepsi, Aquafina, Gatorade and Mountain Dew; and the latter getting the food snacks such as Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos and Walkers to add to their respective portfolios.

The catch? Neither Anheuser-Busch nor Kraft-Heinz are financially robust enough to finance such a takeover themselves. Anheuser-Busch is still consolidating the $104 billion takeover of SABMiller (SMBRY) last fall. That takeover was financed by debt, which Anheuser-Busch has a lot of relative to how much cash on hand it holds. As for Kraft-Heinz, any offer it could make for PepsiCo could only be credit negative, given its Baa3 credit rating from Moody's resulting from its own merger in 2015.

Company Total debt ($) Total Cash ($) Moody's Credit Rating Anheuser-Busch InBev 122.743 billion 14.24 billion A3 Kraft-Heinz 32.404 billion 4.20 billion Baa3

PepsiCo has seen its share price rise as a result of the Susquehanna analysis.

In consequence, PepsiCo now has a market capitalization of $159.53 billion - lower than Anheuser-Busch InBev's $187.38 billion but higher than Kraft-Heinz's $110.86 billion - holds $16.13 billion in cash, and has $36.95 billion in total debt against $74.13 billion in total assets.

Since the actual acquisition of PepsiCo itself would come at a premium, it is unlikely that 3G Capital, who effectively control Anheuser-Busch and facilitated the Kraft-Heinz merger, would have the cash at hand to facilitate this acquisition so soon after the Kraft-Heinz and SABMiller deals. Warren Buffett, the other key player in the Kraft-Heinz merger, is not well-known for buying at a premium, so the likelihood of his being involved in such a deal is low.

To conclude, while an acquisition of PepsiCo is not impossible, and the reasoning behind the acquisition is perfectly sound, it is very unlikely to occur within the foreseeable future. The debt that such an acquisition would incur - and debt would be needed to finance a large part of this acquisition - is too much for the already debt-laden Anheuser-Busch InBev and Kraft-Heinz to pull off, in my opinion.

