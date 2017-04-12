AT&T's Latest Acquisition Is Absolutely Crazy... Like A Fox

In addition, the company's in-house training program is a clear example of visionary leadership that is likely to pay handsome dividends, both figuratively and literally, in the coming years.

Specifically, this deal is integral to AT&T's ability to dominate 5G, the next generation of wireless, and so much more.

However, when you dig deeper into the reasons for the deal, you can see that AT&T is actually following a long-term strategy designed to own the future of telecommunications.

After all, the deal is an all-stock deal that is yet another example of investor dilution that will make stronger dividend growth harder, at least in the short term.

AT&T's $1.6 billion acquisition of Straight Path Communications at first glance may seem like management continues to be on a path to empire building at the expense of shareholders.

AT&T (NYSE:T) has long been a favorite among high-yield, low-risk investors, such as those who rely on dividends to fund their retirement. And that makes sense, given that the company's 32 straight years of dividend growth makes it a venerable dividend aristocrat.

T Dividend data by YCharts

That being said, since 2009, the company has only been able to offer investors an annual token increase, just enough to keep up with inflation.

Normally, a dividend growth investor such as myself wouldn't be that interested in such a slow growth stock. However, in recent years, AT&T has shown itself capable of impressive business model evolution. Specifically, its management has embarked on a visionary plan to re-accelerate free cash flow, or FCF, growth via diversifying into new industries and opportunities that promise to return the company to its glory days of faster payout growth.

Let's look at two specific reasons why AT&T is a core part of my own diversified dividend growth portfolio, and why it deserves to be a part of yours as well.

Latest Deal Is Crazy... Like A Fox

On April 10th, the company announced it was buying Straight Path Communications (NYSEMKT:STRP) for a whopping $1.6 billion in AT&T shares and debt assumption. That's a 162% premium to its previous close for a company with only $1 million in trailing 12-month revenue (and -$35 million in net income).

Normally such a dilutionary acquisition, one that occurs at a price/sales valuation of 1,600X, would be considered mad; however, that's not the case at all.

That's because AT&T is buying Straight Path for its 5G spectrum, specifically its 868 licenses in the 28 and 39 GHz frequencies that blanket the entire US.

In fact, this relatively small acquisition, combined with AT&T's January purchase of FiberTower (OTC:FBBT), which netted it additional 24 and 39 GHz spectrum, is part of the company's race with rival Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), which just paid $1.8 billion for XO Communications for its own 28 and 39 GHz bands. That race is to be the first to roll out 5G wireless services; perhaps as early as late 2018.

Why is 5G so important to AT&T and Verizon? Because it's nothing short of a potential game changer for the entire industry.

The Potential Of 5G Is Bigger Than You Think

In the past decade, data over AT&T's network has grown by a staggering 2,500 fold or 119% CAGR to 137 petabytes per day. That includes 75% growth in video data in the past year alone.



Source: Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

And according to leading industry experts, that growth isn't going to slow down anytime soon. In fact, according to Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), total worldwide IP traffic (the majority of which will be on mobile platforms) will hit 2.3 zetabytes per year (2,300 trillion terabytes) by 2020, the equivalent of 5 million years of video.

Why is data usage going to continue exploding so quickly? The answer lies not just in the continued boom of video streaming on smartphones (including in 4K resolution), but also in revolutionary new disruptive tech such as driverless cars.

For example, analyst firm IHS predicts that by 2025 and 2035, there will be 600,000 and 21 million autonomous cars on the roads, respectively. Each one will be generating 10 GB of data per second, thanks to a plethora of onboard sensors and as many as 20 computers that needed to operate safely.

This kind of exponentially growing data stream will require not just an unthinkably larger amount of bandwidth, but also much faster data connections to ensure that these vehicles can talk to each other and make driving much safer.

That's where 5G comes in. 5G uses millimeter wave frequencies above 24 GHz, and is capable of carrying vastly more data. In fact, 5G has the potential to be 100 times faster than 4G LTE.



Source: Cisco Systems

That will enable not just the rise of driverless cars over the next century, but also the entire Internet of Things, or IOT, in which machine-to-machine, or M2M, connections allow an incredible boom in industrial and enterprise productivity. That's due to 5G allowing low power sensors to run as long as 10 years on a single battery, and companies to monitor and optimize their industrial assets in real time.

AT&T is working hard to make sure that it is the first to offer 5G services on its network by launching test markets in Austin and Indianapolis by the end of the 2017 before rolling it out more widely in 2018 and 2019.

However, 5G doesn't just represent immense growth potential for the company, but also a way to gain market share as an Internet Service Provider, or ISP.

That's because 5G has the potential to offer mobile broadband speeds, which could smash the current regional ISP monopolies held by rivals such as Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA). That's because AT&T is experimenting with ways of bringing low-cost 5G to vast swaths of the US, and even globally via its Project AirGig.

Specifically this involves using low-cost antennas attached to power poles to, in the words of Chief Strategy Office John Donovan, "transform Internet access globally." In other words, AT&T could become a global ISP giant in the coming years and decades.

Personally, I am thrilled to see AT&T making such bold moves to innovate, potentially at the risk of even disrupting its own existing cable Internet business. Because in the fast moving world of technology, any company unwilling to disrupt its own business model by innovating into potentially ground-breaking services is likely to have it done for them by their competitors.

AT&T Is Thinking Five Steps Ahead

The key to AT&T's future success, especially as a dividend growth stock, is not just winning market share in future tech markets such as 5G wireless, and the IOT (including driverless car infrastructure), but it also means maximizing the value of its workforce in a world of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence, or AI, and automation.

For example, currently AT&T employs about 280,000 people, with the average tenure being 22 years (not counting call center employees). Most of these workers have spent their careers working on its aging legacy services, such as land lines and analog switching that are quickly becoming obsolete.

However, a recent Deloitte survey found that 39% of large corporations are barely or unable to find the kind of future high-tech talent they need to grow and compete in the world of tomorrow.

In fact, in 2013, an AT&T corporate strategy review determined that 100,000 of its then 230,000 people workforce were involved in skills that would be obsolete within a decade.

So, under the guidance of John Donovan, AT&T is embarking on a unique and brilliant long-term strategic move. Rather than lay off its giant workforce and struggle to find the highly-skilled talent it needs to dominate in the world of 5G, the company is betting heavily on the largest re-training program in corporate American history.

That's because by 2020, AT&T expects that 75% of its network will be controlled by software compared to almost zero in 2000. This means that the company is going to need an army of highly skilled workers specializing in cloud computing, data science, and coding.

The problem is that there are relatively few places to find such skilled employees other than Silicon Valley and a few large tech hubs. And with competition for the best workers fierce, thanks to the fat wallets of tech giants such as Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) willing to pay top dollar for such employees, AT&T has decided to try to retrain its existing workers to obtain the skills of tomorrow.

The initiative called WorkForce 2020 or WF2020 began in 2013, and since then, the company has spent $250 million (including $30 million in annual tuition assistance) to enroll 140,000 employees into online skill building and emerging technology courses. These were created in concert with Udacity and Georgia Tech, and dubbed "nano degrees."

AT&T has also started heavily subsidizing advanced degree programs, up to $30,000 per employee. This includes allowing AT&T workers to pay just $6,600 for online masters programs in computer sciences from Georgia Tech compared to the comparative campus program's cost of $45,000.

The company also vastly streamlined and improved its corporate structure, consolidating 250 roles into just 80, and lumping 17 IT positions into one, "software engineers." Meanwhile nine management roles were transformed into "people leaders," whose role is to coordinate efficient teams of highly skilled, tech savvy, and multi-talented workers to accomplish and adapt to anything the company needs.

That's because the training isn't just designed to increase the current pool of talent, but to create a far more flexible workforce capable of switching job roles every four years. In other words, AT&T is truly investing in its human resources by looking ahead and making sure that its employees have the knowledge and skill to compete effectively in the world of tomorrow's much more advanced tech.

In addition, the company has reworked its HR review process, decreasing emphasis on seniority, and instead focusing on a more meritocratic program. One that's focused on increased financial rewards for high-performing individuals with specialized skills such as cybersecurity, computer science, data science, IT networking, and software-defined networking.

Even the top executive culture is now evolving, away from a corporate ladder mentality, and instead towards a corporate lattice alternative. This view emphasizes lateral and diagonal shifts in job roles, focusing on each employee becoming as flexible as possible, and essentially becoming the CEO of their own career. It also creates a culture of lifetime learning and skill accumulation that is vital to both employees and the company thriving in a world of accelerating tech advancement.

And the program seems to be succeeding. For example, in the first half of 2016, half of the tech manager positions AT&T filled were with retained workers. Best of all? These new workers besides being highly loyal to AT&T (for improved job security and higher pay for greater skills) are more cost effective than poaching high-priced Silicon Valley talent. And the benefits are already being felt across efficiency improvements throughout the company.

For example, between 2015 and mid-2016, product development cycles and time to revenue on new projects fell by 40% and 32%, respectively.

Risks To Consider

While AT&T's latest moves are very promising, especially its potential to benefit from an obscene amount of data growth in the coming decades, there are several risks to keep in mind.

First, telecom is a monstrously capital intensive business. This means that AT&T is likely to have to invest tens of billions of dollars each and every year to compete with Verizon, and potentially a merged T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S). And that's not even taking into account the fact that Alphabet and Facebook are working on their own ways of offering gigabit speed, cheap, mobile Internet to customers around the world.

In other words, with the pace of technological change accelerating, the risk of being disrupted by numerous well-capitalized rivals is very real. That could result in AT&T's massive investments being wasted, something that would be hard to swallow given the massive $190.4 billion debt load it now faces after acquiring both DirecTV and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

With over $9 billion in debt coming due every year from now on, which will need to either be paid off or refinanced in a rising interest rate environment, even AT&T's mighty $26 billion in future free cash flow might not translate to significantly higher dividend growth. At least not for the next five years or so, as the company focuses on de-leveraging its balance sheet.

However, as we've just seen, AT&T can't afford to not make further bolt-on acquisitions, especially when it comes to 5G. That means that future growth deals may increasingly be done with stock, meaning higher shareholder dilution, which we've seen accelerate in the past few years.

T Shares Outstanding data by YCharts

Each new share is like a perpetual bond, except one with an exponentially growing coupon. That means that if AT&T's share count continues to grow, its FCF/share (what ultimately funds, secures, and allows for dividend growth) could struggle to grow fast enough to allow the 4% to 5% CAGR payout growth that I think the company is ultimately capable of.

Bottom Line: AT&T's Long-Term Strategy Is Sound, And In The Meantime, You Get Paid Handsomely To Wait For Faster Payout Growth

Don't get me wrong, there is no guaranteeing that AT&T's big push into 5G will result in the kind of strong growth acceleration that could reignite its dividend growth.

However, as an AT&T shareholder, I'm thrilled to see management adopting a farsighted, long-term, innovation-driven business model. One that is likely to serve the company well as it competes with other well-capitalized tech giants for the spoils of tomorrow's tech-centric economy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, MSFT, CSCO, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.