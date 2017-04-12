How Verizon Ruined Its Dividend

That means shareholders must keep a keen eye on the company's ability to generate cash because what it is doing now is completely unsustainable.

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is certainly a stock known for its capital returns. The company's utility status affords it the ability to offer investors a huge yield - currently close to 5% - and that is ostensibly the primary reason many own it. But with that being the case, the dividend is far more important to Verizon than it is for most companies from a total return perspective; safety and ability to grow the payout in the future are even more critical than they otherwise would be. To that end, I'll take a look at Verizon's ability to finance its current dividend and its ability to grow the payout in the coming years.

I'll be using data from Morningstar for this exercise.

We'll begin by having a look at Verizon's per-share payout over the past decade in order to get an idea of where it has come from with its prodigious yield.

Growth has been very steady over this time frame, if a bit more gradual than perhaps shareholders would like. In the past decade the per share payout is up less than 40%, quite low by the standards of other dividend-paying companies to be sure. To be fair, Verizon's yield has been quite good throughout so it isn't like shareholders are suffering. But there is also a very good reason why the increases have been so very incremental; more on that in a moment.

To put this another way, this chart shows us Verizon's annual increase in the dividend to give us an idea of the magnitude of each increase.

We can see that very nice increases in the mid- to high-single-digit range have given way to predictable 2% or 3% increases in recent years. Verizon certainly is not a strong dividend growth name, but as I mentioned, its yield is already very high. So what gives?

There is a very simple reason that VZ doesn't raise its payout more than it has; it cannot afford to do so. In fact, one could very well argue that it can't really afford what it's already done, let alone further increases; allow me to explain.

The only way any company can sustain paying for a dividend over time is via free cash flow. Companies can generate cash in the short term in a variety of ways including raising debt, selling equity, divesting assets or anything else you can think of. But all of those ways have end dates as none of them are sustainable forever. That means that in order to pay for a dividend over time, a company has to produce enough FCF to cover it. So how has Verizon done on that front?

As we can see, it hasn't really done all that well. This chart shows us the company's dividend cost against its FCF over the past decade and unfortunately for shareholders, the picture isn't sunshine and lollipops. Verizon's FCF is notoriously lumpy and while that's not necessarily a problem, the fact that it has dwindled in the past few years against a rising dividend obligation is. In fact, it's quite a significant problem indeed.

You can see the cost of the dividend rise dramatically in 2014 against the prior year despite the fact that we know VZ hasn't boosted the dividend by better than 3% in many years. That is because the company's acquisition of Vodafone's interest in Verizon Wireless was completed that year, resulting in roughly 1.3B shares being issued. That boosted the cost of the dividend to Verizon significantly without any benefit to existing shareholders; this is just one of the problems with heavy dilution for dividend stock holders. That has made it even more difficult for Verizon to cover its dividend through FCF since, and the interesting thing is that prior to the Wireless acquisition, VZ didn't have a coverage problem; now it does.

This chart is the same data but shows the dividend as a proportion of FCF used to cover it to give us an idea of just how much VZ is spending.

Obviously, the first thing you notice on this chart is that last year's FCF usage was 180%, which is about as unsustainable as it gets. In other words, VZ used $1.80 of cash to pay the dividend for every $1 it actually produced. The other 80 cents had to come from other sources and while that's okay for a short while, it cannot persist forever. At some point, VZ will have to actually cover its dividend with FCF, and right now it isn't.

To be fair, last year was certainly an outlier, including $5.1B in unfavorable impact from accounts receivable, so it isn't like this is going to be normal. But even if we throw out last year entirely, since the Wireless acquisition, VZ has struggled. FCF usage in 2015 - the year after the acquisition was completed - was nearly 80%, which is right in the danger zone for me. That's the point at which future growth in the payout becomes impaired because the company's flexibility to do other things like buy back stock or anything else is diminished. In particular, VZ is struggling because its FCF is dwindling while its payout continues to rise; this is not a good combination to say the least. This is particularly so for Verizon with its extremely lumpy FCF; it cannot count on a particular level of FCF in any particular year. VZ, rather, must hope it produces enough on average to cover its dividend and that is now being called into question.

So what can we learn from all of this? Verizon's current payout is safe for now because it has the ability to borrow, divest or whatever else it has to do in order to pay it over the short term. However, over the long term, Verizon's current path is completely unsustainable. Management cannot simply continue to blindly raise the payout without any way to fund it and right now, that is exactly what is happening. If you own this stock for the yield - and nobody could blame you for doing so at nearly 5% - you'd do well to keep a keen eye on Verizon's ability to produce FCF in 2017 and beyond. Its current path is completely unsustainable and it all started with the Wireless acquisition. It doesn't look to me like there is any sort of drastic improvement coming given the much higher share count and dwindling FCF so that is something I'd certainly be concerned about if I were long. This isn't a warning that the dividend is going to be cut tomorrow, but over time, this sort of thing is completely untenable.

