What's Going On With Canadian Natural Gas?

AECO basis differential for the next several years trade around $1/MMBtu signaling 5+ Bcf/d of Canadian natural gas net imports.

Canadian natural gas storage is in a much better place than last year.

Given the asymmetry of information on Canadian natural gas, we thought it would be timely to publish an update on what's going on with our neighbors up North!

Here's the latest storage information in Canada:

Canadian natural gas production so far in 2017 has averaged just slightly above 15 Bcf/d and lower year-over-year. Natural gas production in all regions except for British Columbia are lower year-over-year.

Canadian natural gas net imports into the US has so far remained relatively flat over the last two months.

Looking at Canadian natural gas prices, here are where the prices closed yesterday:

Consensus concern over more additional takeaway capacity from Marcellus and Utica are pretty much priced into the AECO basis differential. You can see from the above chart that the market is maintaining a spread difference of about ~$1/MMBtu. Despite the wider spread, this spread differential will help keep Canadian gas net imports averaging around the mid 5 Bcf/d range. We've always said that if the market tightens up north, the spread will fall below the $0.75/MMBtu spread level, and if the market loosens up north, the spread will rise above $0.75/MMBtu. The spread differential will determine how much the US import Canadian natural gas, not available takeaway capacity.

Going forward, Canadian natural gas storage is in a much healthier place relative to where it was last year. However, storage does remain bloated, which will likely see AECO basis differential remaining around the $1/MMBtu level.

We remain optimistic on the prospects of several Canadian natural gas producers despite the known incoming takeaway capacity risk in Marcellus. Our understanding of the dynamics between the Canada and US market has always been demonstrated through a contraction or expansion of the AECO basis spread. Given that the market has already priced in the potential incoming supply of Marcellus gas through the forward AECO basis curve, we view the risk priced-in in the Canadian natural gas names we own.

