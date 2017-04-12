Ultimate Software: Plenty Of Growth And No Disaster

Ultimate Software: Can Investors find value in this name?

Ultimate Software (NASDAQ:ULTI) is not a name without controversy. One contributor to this site believes that the company mis-represents its financial statements and reports more revenue than the company has earned. Another contributor feels that the issues are valuation and competition. I will leave the accusations of fraud to one side in this article. It is hard for a company to mis-report its revenues these days and get so many distinct groups to sign off on a financial statement. And it is hard to mis-interpret revenue recognition standards these days - not like when I was in the software business and contracts on napkins were reported as revenue. OK, that's my take on fraud.

What I do want to examine at some level of detail is the market in which Ultimate operates and its growth potential. Are there really new competitors encroaching and if so does Ultimate have an answer? Does Ultimate have a reasonable playbook with which it can sustain growth? How does the recent acquisition of NetSuite by Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) impact expectations for this company? And does the guidance the company has announced leave room for upside?

I think that the story has more positives than negatives at this point. This should be a decent year for selling software in the SMB space. I think concerns about the company's erstwhile alliance with NetSuite have been overdone. The company saw lots of momentum exiting Q4 and I expect that Q1 will have produced reasonable results. The real question is valuation which is still high - but not as high as it used to be.

Share price performance is one way to solve valuation problems

By that I simply mean that if the share price stagnates and sales and earnings continue to rise, valuation falls. And that has been the case here. The shares have done very little over the last two years, appreciating by 10% over that span. By comparison, the IGV index has appreciated by 28% over the past two years and peer Paycom (NYSE:PAYC) has almost doubled.

Ultimate is actually growing its top line faster today than it was two years ago and the company's revenues have increased by 58% over the period while non-GAAP EPS grown by 40%.

The main issue in this span of share price frustration has been one of valuation. ULTI's share valuation had gotten far ahead of rational levels two years ago. Have the shares now compressed sufficiently? I think they have based on growth expectations for revenues and EPS. Undoubtedly there are people who have differing views on the subject. I will go through valuation in detail later in this article, but it seems fair to say that the worst of the valuation anomaly has passed.

The other issue is the outlook. Not the outlook that the company is providing, but the fears that investors have developed about the space. What that means is that while the mean analyst recommendation is just slightly less than buy according to the data published by First Call, and there have not been any recent downgrades, the performance of the shares speak, or don't speak, for themselves. Estimates, in line with company guidance, have a lower Q1 in terms of EPS than was the case 90 days ago, but are essentially unchanged for the full year and for 2018. The shares are essentially flat over the period and down by a little since earnings and guidance were announced. The IGV is up by about 10% of the past three months.

The company is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings on April 25. The environment for software demand has been favorable. Has the company exceeded its muted guidance for the period? Q1 last year was quite strong with top line growth of 28% and non-GAAP EPS up by more than 40% from the year earlier period. The company started its quarter with 97% visiblity into the company's annual target. While there may be cost elements that can cause EPS to be below targets as was the case for Q4, it is relatively difficult to miss revenues when more than 97% is contractually committed before the period starts.

The company is forecasting a 19% growth in total revenue and an 11% growth in EPS for the quarter with growth top line growth of more than 24% for the year. The margin contraction implicit in this forecast is due to what the company describes as "over-hiring" last year, mainly in sales and marketing which in turn was a function of demand running higher than previously expected. Presumably the increase in sales head-count will have a positive impact on growth later this year and that is the way the forecast has been put together.

Based on company commentary during the quarter at a series of investor meetings and presentations, I think it is reasonable to believe that the odds favor a beat of some kind from the modest growth guidance. In fact, I believe that Q1 earnings are likely to serve as a positive catalyst for the shares.

Ultimate: Is HCM a market with an ultimate growth runway or is it a dead end?

One of the mis-apprehensions under which some observers labor is the rate of growth in the applications space. It is easy to think that growth in the HCM space is not likely to be able to support a billion-company trying to continue its growth in the mid 20 percent range. But the fact is that while payroll and most HR functions have been installed for some years in larger enterprises, there is far more size of the HCM market. Even though almost all enterprises have some form of payroll these days, it can often be very primitive and most SMB's lack most of the functionality that larger enterprises take for granted.

Ultimate is one of the leading suppliers of payroll and overall HCM solutions for the small and medium market although in recent years it has begun addressing somewhat larger enterprise customers. It is not trying to crack the large enterprise market where every win has to be a competitive displacement and every retention is based on major competitive struggles. Ultimate reported a 97% retention rate last year. The only way that happens is if most of its renewals are non-competitive. Retentions at that rate make it far more likely that the company can achieve growth in the 20%-plus range. The link here is to a study that shows that the market, as defined by this particular research firm, is to grow to $20 billion over the next five years with a CAGR of close to 10%. There are other studies that suggest that the market is growing at around 10% and will reach $20 billion as well.

Because Ultimate is a payroll processor it has and will derive revenues from processing compliance reporting for the Affordable Care Act. The company indicated that it expects ACA-related revenues to be around 2% for 2017 as a whole, with some of those revenues earned already. Obviously, without knowing the specifics of any repeal and the requirements of a replacement, or what the timeline might be for repeal or if it might happen, it is simply fruitless to try to speculate with any granularity as to the actual impact of changes in the ACA on the outlook for this company. It could be an issue for Ultimate's growth although probably not in 2017 and perhaps not at all. No one can really say at this point and speculation is simply a waste of time and brain cycles.

There are plenty of competitors in the space from the stack vendors such as Oracle and SAP (NYSE:SAP) to other specialized vendors that include companies such as Workday (NYSE:WDAY), Cornerstone (NASDAQ:CSOD) and of course Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). And there are loads of companies with a point solution that are sold to the lowest rung of businesses. The company has a deep set of solutions and a key to success has been the attach rate for these solutions. The link here is to a report that is a bit dated but nonetheless covers some of Ultimate's strengths and weaknesses. I think it would be fair to say that at this point, several of the weaknesses mentioned have been ameliorated by the company's development efforts.

Most observers of the HCM software market regard Workday as the 600-pound gorilla in the space based both on its architecture and its functionality. It has been the leader in the Gartner surveys for some years running and that is still the case. Ultimate is listed as a challenger with execution capabilities comparable to leaders but less completeness of vision - and that is probably where Ultimate wants to be. Simpler products that work well for users up to a certain size.

But again, there is nothing to suggest that the state of competition has changed between Ultimate and Workday and indeed it appears as though this company is growing its HCM business in the same range as WDAY and has forecast that bookings growth will be few percentage points below that of WDAY in this current year. Neither this company or WDAY provide investors with ARR data and so it is not either easy or precise to analyze relative growth rates given the difference in increases in deferred revenues between the two companies, but I think concerns about WDAY gobbling up this company's market share are, to say the least, highly exaggerated.

But the point is that Ultimate is competing in a segment of the HCM market that is growing significantly more rapidly than the market as a whole (the SMB cohort) and that it has and will continue to enhance its product footprint over time. Can Ultimate wind up with a 10%-plus market share of the expected market by 2021? To do so would require the company to achieve a CAGR of 21%-22% after this current year. That honestly doesn't seem to be an unreasonable expectation as the market is structured today and based on the company's willingness to invest in both sales and marketing and research and development.

Last quarter, which was a record quarter for product bookings as well as revenue, the company had several wins with enterprises that purchased 10,000 seats or more. The CEO said during the conference call that bookings were more than 20% above plan. How bookings translate into revenues and what happens to a booking is something that cannot be exactly ascertained from the financial statement. That said, it is not inconsistent with the overall growth in the space to believe that the company was able to exceed its plan by a noticeable amount.

This company has not and will not have the kinds of wins that companies such as Workday have enjoyed (no Wal-Marts (NYSE:WMT) or Targets (NYSE:TGT)), but it does have a plan to work itself deeper into the mid-market with businesses with 10k-plus employees. The company has recently reorganized its sales force with a dedicated organization to focus on Enterprise potential defined as potential users with more than 2,500 employees. In addition to enterprise, the company also has a specialized sales organization that focuses on the mid-market defined as companies with between 500-2,500 employees.

I thought it was interesting to note that the CEO said that 38% of the seats - and almost certainly a higher proportion of the revenues - come from users with fewer than 500 seats. That is a market segment that is unlikely to ever interest competitors such as Workday or Oracle.

The company most recently bought a business call Kanjoya. Apart from the rather unusual name, Kanjoya is a vendor of what is called workforce intelligence and has integrated that company's product line into something it calls UltiPro Perception. Like most companies selling application software, the company continues to add products in the areas of business analytics and mobile capabilities, many of them developed in conjunction with the specific requirements of users.

Again, Ultimate moved to acquire a predictive analytics capability through the acquisition of Vestrics which has a knowledge based that can measure, predict and optimize the business impact of HR/talent investments and decisions on a global basis. Whether or not software really can quite do that at this point is a subject similar to debating the efficacy of computer based weather forecasts but it is part of the changing paradigm of what users of application software want to buy, i.e. software that produces actionable outputs.

Overall, management reported that its marketing metrics both in Q4 2016 and for the full year showed record demand for the company's solution. Just how much credence ought to be placed in some of these numbers from an Ultimate survey is a legitimate question. But for what they are worth the company had an increase of 46% in respondents looking to buy an HCM system in the next 12 months or less. To a certain extent, surveys like that tend to be self selecting users who want to buy and are the ones most likely to answer the survey. But the year on year numbers are impressive. The company also presented other typically favorable trends regarding demand and engagement with users. I am not about to say that Ultimate has the best HCM solution in its target space - I am not even sure how that might be objectively measured. But it certainly has the attributes that are readily visible to suggest that its market share gains should continue unabated over the next several years.

As most readers are aware, Oracle bought NetSuite in late November and Oracle executives have mentioned their intention to cease the partnership that NetSuite and Ultimate have enjoyed. Precisely how and when that will happen is not known at this point. NetSuite represented about 4% of Ultimate's bookings last year. The company's forecast includes a zero contribution from NetSuite this year.

One of the reasons why the company forecast some growth slowdown in the quarter is simply the way it does its math in putting together guidance and the coverage ratio it wants to see when it makes forecasts. There is a certain mechanistic quality in expecting that the absence of NetSuite, were that to happen, would take down revenues by 4%, but it is part of the forecast even though the relationship is not yet terminated.

Will the company ultimately suffer market share losses to Oracle? Will NetSuite, or what is left of it, successfully sell Oracle HCM solutions to smaller customers? The preponderance of the evidence would not suggest that is likely.

Is the company's success based on pricing/excessive discounting as has been suggested? Far be it for me to say that Ultimate and every other software vendor that has or will exist doesn't discount significantly and continuously in order to win deals. I think that any business where the incremental product cost of an additional unit is effectively zero will most likely find it advantageous to trade price for competitive wins. With a 97% renewal rate, the economic arguments for discounting are compelling. Ultimate has gone through its own transition in becoming a cloud vendor. As is the case with any transition, there were obviously rough spots and customers not entirely satisfied. Just for the record, during the conference call, in response to a question, management said that discounting isn't rife and is under careful control. I am inclined to believe that as is the case for any enterprise software, large and competitive deals will see some level of discounting, but not more now than in the past.

But at the end of the day, Ultimate has a reasonably profitable business strategy that is leading operating trends to decent levels for investors. It would be tedious in the extreme to analyze all of the other standalone companies in the space, adjust for stock based comp and analyze cost trends and growth trends and try to evaluate some of the unique metrics of each competitor. But in the next section, I will simply look at Ultimate's cost trends on an absolute basis and see if there are specific trends and insights that can be drawn.

Costs and revenue growth: The two sides of the argument

The CEO of this company is clearly someone with a sales background and remains focused on growth. He explicitly said during the course of the conference call that if it came to a choice between growth and profitability, he would choose growth. The company does carefully track and manage to revenue per month per employee which is a proxy for operating margins - and it continues to rise. But the company will spend what it takes to achieve 20%-plus revenue growth targets into the foreseeable future.

The company mentioned that it "over-hired" in the second half of last year and that its hiring will be at a slower cadence this year. So, to some extent, the comparisons that I am presenting here are known to have some element of excess costs. The other thing to know about this company is that it capitalizes software development costs which have tended, over time, to increase reported profitability. All of the comparisons below are based on GAAP which reflect real spending. I will comment below on stock based compensation.

For the year, the company reported gross margins of 61.5%. That is more or less comparable to year earlier gross margins. In Q4, gross margins declined 50 bps year on year, primarily because of early hiring in the services area.

Sales and marketing costs rose by about 100 bps for the year to 28.7% but showed some positive trends in Q4 when they fell by about 60 bps year on year. As mentioned, management expects that operational results will show negative trends for that expense ratio in Q1 with consistent improvement throughout the balance of the year.

Research and development and development costs are around 15% of revenue. They were slightly greater in Q4 on a GAAP basis, reflecting to the integration of a couple of smaller acquisitions made earlier in the year which were primarily research and development operations.

General and administrative costs did not show any material leverage last year. They were around 12% of revenue for the year, up marginally from the prior year. They were also 12% of revenues in Q4.

Overall, margins for the year were 170 bps below levels of the prior year. The 5.3% GAAP operating margins are not likely to show a significant increase this year but are more likely to do so in 2018.

The company does use a significant level of stock based comp. This is an old discussion for this company and for many others. It is what it is and I am surely not going to change it. Stock based comp for the company rose by 38% last year and wound up at 14.5% of revenues. It rose by 30% in Q4 and was 13.8% of revenues. The overall impact on reported earnings was significantly less because of the tax impact. Overall, the company reported non-GAAP EPS of $3.16. Of that amount, non-GAAP after-tax adjustments contributed $2.17/share. Last year, the company increased reported non-GAAP EPS by $.51. Non-GAAP adjustments contributed $.28 of the increase. I would be loath to suggest when those kinds of trends are likely to change - certainly there was nothing during the course of the conference call that might have suggested that any of the analysts were concerned about the level of stock-based compensation.

Valuation

Ultimate shares have a price this morning of $199/share. At the end of the year, the company had 30.4 million shares outstanding, a 2% increase from a year earlier. That represents a market capitalization of about $6 billion. The company has less than $100 million of cash. The First Call revenue consensus which matches company guidance is for revenues of $969 million. So that is an EV/S of 6.2X-not a bargain, but not extended based on valuations of peer vendors with substantially comparable growth rates.

The company is forecasting non-GAAP EPS this year of $3.97. That is a P/E of 50X, again, not a bargain but lower than the P/E of many other vendors is this space. I have no way of trying to figure out what the contribution of stock-based comp will be to this year's earnings other than to suggest it will not likely be lower than it was in 2016.

The company's operating cash flow (CFFO) is typically greater than its reported non-GAAP earnings and that has been the case the past two years. But no one buying the shares is doing so because of its free cash flow yield. Unlike some peers, the company does not generate a great deal of deferred revenue and that which it does is typically the payment of one year service agreements in advance.

Just for the record, Ultimate's CFFO was $160 million last year up about 12% compared to 2015. Free cash flow was $90 million and that provided a free cash flow yield of 1.5%. With capex likely to fall this year and with other operating metrics improving, free cash flow could reach $160-$180 million this year - still below what would be necessary to portray this as a cash flow story.

Is ULTI the ultimate bargain? It never has been and there is no reason to think it will be in the foreseeable future. Is the set up right? I think it is as good as it is likely to get. The company has been on a roll. Regardless of the promotional qualities of the CEO, it is likely that the company had the kind of Q4 he spoke of, and he has been equally vocal since that time in extolling the strength of his business. The bear arguments do not stand up to close scrutiny. The likely catalyst will be the upcoming earnings report. I think that the risk/rewards are stacked in the favor of investors at this point.