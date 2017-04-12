Trump's Military Budget Plans Are In Trouble! What Does This Mean For Your Defense Stocks?

On April 11, 2017, Seeking Alpha News Editor Carl Surran wrote the following:

It seems that President Trump these days has to deal with two opposition parties, instead of just one, as he struggles to pass his agenda through Congress. The key opposition (of course) are the Democrats, led by Senator Charles E. Schumer, but the real thorn in the President's side is the Tea party made up of fiscal conservatives. In many of my previous articles, I have discussed the importance of President Trump taking his campaign rhetoric and turning it into reality. He has already done so through the various executive orders he has signed, but if he wants to pass the $54 billion military budget increase that he has put forward, then he is going to need Congress to do so. With such serious opposition, it will not be easy, as we saw with the recent failure to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

One of these needles is Lockheed Martin, which I wrote a detailed article on here on Seeking Alpha on April 6, 2017, Lockheed Martin: Be Defensive With This Powerhouse Defense Stock.

In that article, you will notice that our Friedrich Chart for Lockheed Martin (below) shows that the company not only has a long way to go before it needs to be sold, but according to our algorithm, it is still oversold by a wide margin.

But how do the other stocks listed in Carl Surren's news article rank when we put each under the same Friedrich Analysis that we put Lockheed Martin under?

BOEING

Boeing's current Wall Street price is hovering near its Main Street price and is still considered a "hold" according to our Friedrich Algorithm. In addition to our Friedrich algorithm, we also rely on a tool that I found to be very useful in verifying our work. The Forensic Accounting Stock Tracker (FAST Model) helps identify companies that may be resorting to more financial tricks to make analyst estimates. The model helps pinpoint where management might be aggressive with revenue recognition, cash flows, the balance sheet, and also takes into account valuation and other metrics. Here is the FAST Model's result for Boeing:

Obviously, the Fast Model File above has a more favorable opinion for Boeing than our Friedrich Algorithm does, giving it an "A" Rating.

GENERAL DYNAMICS

General Dynamics, for its part, has a very similar result to Boeing in that its Wall Street price and its Main Street price are almost equal and have been that way since 2013. General Dynamics is obviously a conservative stock, as it has a pattern of consistency that we look for as conservative investors. The 2012 drop that you see in the chart above happens whenever there is a one-time event in the company's reporting, as our algorithm only uses GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles). If a company takes a one-time charge or has a one-time gain, it is not adjusted in our work, like Wall Street analysts do, because when an analyst goes down "the adjustment road" once, he tends to keep doing it over and over again and thus you get very sloppy results in the end. By giving our subscribers "as reported" results instead of adjusted, each can decide for themselves how important those events were or not.

The reason we give everyone 10 years of data on US stocks and 5 years on global stocks is simply because we want our subscribers to have the ability to identify these events and see if it effects the long-term picture for the company, such as in the Lockheed Martin example (at the beginning of this article) where it had in 2012, a major one-time gain versus General Dynamics' one-time loss. Each event turned out to be just a blip on the radar (for each company) that did not alter each firm's very solid and consistent long-term Main Street performance picture.

RAYTHEON

Raytheon's Wall Street price has moved up considerably since 2012 when it first broke out from its oversold range. This happened due to the popularity of its missile defense systems, such as the interceptor pictured below, which is the world's only ballistic missile killer that is deployable on land or sea.

With the recent saber rattling going on between North Korea and the USA, the interceptor is what you want if North Korea ever gets the capability to launch a "long range" nuclear armed ballistic missile. Raytheon's arsenal of product offerings are a God gift if events get crazy in North Korea and nuclear weapons are ever launched. The Tomahawk missiles that were recently launched against Syria also demonstrated the power of Raytheon's offensive and defensive product lines.

Northrop Grumman

With the popularity and great success of Northrop Grumman's Drones, the company is in the headlines a lot and thus makes it a popular stock for those who invest mainly based on product popularity (other such stocks are Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Costco (NASDAQ:COST), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), etc.). Wall Street has thus brought Northrop Grumman's stock price up too rapidly, compared to the company's Main Street performance (shown in the chart above) as Northrop Grumman's stock has reached our algorithm's overbought level.

Going forward, despite the Wall Street and press reporting that defense stocks are heading for a fall, Friedrich disagrees, as the group as a whole is properly valued and most companies are trading near the Main Street price for each and thus are holds. Lockheed Martin is a stock that has been mispriced and misunderstood for years by Wall Street and is still a bargain, while Northrop Grumman is the only one in the group that is overbought. In our algorithm's opinion, no matter what happens with the President's defense budget, the industry as a whole should continue to do well as it is still attractively valued.

If one of your Aerospace & Defense stocks was not analyzed here in this article, we offer 42 US aerospace & defense names analyzed by our Friedrich Algorithm and many more globally, providing multi-year charts, like those above, as well as Datafiles like the one below on Lockheed Martin.

In conclusion, our algorithm works off of free cash flow analysis, which in our opinion is the ultimate tool when analyzing companies.

Wall Street has a ton of algorithms at its disposal that cost very high fees to access, but our product was priced for the individual investor who would like to have the advantage as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: This analysis is not advice to buy or sell this or any stock; it is just pointing out an objective observation of unique patterns that developed from our research. Factual material is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the poster is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results of actions taken based on information contained herein. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer to buy or sell securities or to give individual investment advice.