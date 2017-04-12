American Outdoor Brands: A Rose By Another Name Smells Just The Same

Investment Thesis

I saw that American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) had fallen more than 20% from its highs six months ago and decided to research further to see if this could be a suitable investment.

There are many positives that could lead the price to return to its former highs of six months ago in the near term. However, as a deep value investor, I believe that the stock does not have the necessary margin of safety I require.

Business Strategy

American Outdoor Brands is a provider of firearms and quality products for the shooting, hunting, and rugged outdoor enthusiast. It has two operating segments: Firearms, and Outdoor Products & Accessories.

Under Firearms, it manufactures and sells under the brands Smith & Wesson and M&P. Within Outdoor Products & Accessories, the company provides shooting, hunting, and outdoor accessories.

The company services the firearm market under its mighty strong brands of Smith & Wesson and M&P. Driven by an effort to grow sales, it has chosen to diversify its revenue stream. At the back end of 2014, the company acquired Battenfeld Technologies, Inc., or BTI. This acquisition gave the company an opportunity to leverage its presence into firearm accessories and rugged outdoor markets.

In hindsight, this decision was a great move from management. It is difficult to discern now, but from the middle of 2012 to the back end of 2014, the share price fluctuated from $9.50 to $10.50. So it did not move a great deal upwards. The company's change in strategy has truly ignited its financial performance, and with it, its share price.

Consistent with this newly found growth strategy, the company changed its name from Smith & Wesson Holding to American Outdoor Brands. I suspect management believes that by changing its name, the market might feel more comfortable owning the stock of a firearms company and the stock could in time be rewarded with a higher multiple to earnings.

Financials

Source: Morningstar.com; author's calculations.

The company's financials are great. With truly great returns on invested capital. The company benefits from superb pricing power, driven by high barriers to entry in the industry as well as long and enduring brand name.

Management has been very astute in its capital allocation, having repurchased 25.6% of the outstanding stock between 2012 and 2017 at an average of $12.67.

Insider Purchases

Although Mr. Debney, the CEO, does not own a lot of stock in the company at the time of the proxy, he did in the past trade the stock very well, purchasing it at the back end of 2012 and in 2014 at approximately $10 and selling it throughout 2015 and 2016 in the mid-to-high $20s. He has now repurchased again, in January 2017, just over $1.1m of the stock at just shy of $21. Also, Mr. Buchanan, the CFO, has acquired a little over $200K of the stock, which is more than 50% his cash salary.

Valuation (DCF)

So far, everything I said in the article points in the direction that the stock is undervalued, such as strong growth, large share repurchases and insider buying.

However, as a sanity check, I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $87m of FCF (for the last three fiscal years), with 8% growth over the next five years (which is quite aggressive, but far from the 10-year normalized CAGR of 22% on its EPS line), before leveling off at 3% (which is above inflation). I then discounted this FCF back at 12%. I used 12% (which is very high discount rate) because there is a lot of uncertainty stemming from a constantly changing political landscape, including but not exclusively related to increased gun control at the federal and state level. This brings the DCF to ~$1.2B, which is near enough what it currently trades at, implying that a lot of good news is already priced in.

Conclusion

American Outdoor Brands could certainly be bought as a buy-and-hold stock. The stock's superb returns on investment together with its diversification away from just firearms and towards accessories and the rugged outdoors market could in time attract a new type of investor, such as pension funds and hedge funds that could justify owning a company that service these markets rather than just a firearms company.

This article is not a recommendation to purchase shares of any of the securities mentioned. Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.