Geopolitics And Tape Bombs Everywhere You Look

And on Wednesday afternoon, we got "tape bombed" again, sending yields and the dollar even lower still.

Which is exactly what I said was about to happen last Thursday in the same article in which I told you that the yen and Treasuries were looking to rally.

In case you haven't noticed, it's been all about geopolitics for the last six days.

I wanted to take a few minutes this evening to pen something relatively brief about what you saw on Wednesday.

So last Thursday, at around 4:30 EST, I published something here called "Ladies And Gentlemen, We Just Got Tape Bombed." In that post, I warned readers that Rex Tillerson had just essentially guaranteed that the US was going to bomb Syria. About five hours later, that's exactly what happened. As I only half-jokingly put it the next day, "when I said 'tape bombed' I meant it literally.'"

Those two posts underscored a pair of important points:

geopolitics is kind of a big deal headline risk is very real

While intuitive and self-evident to professional traders, neither of those points are what I would call "common knowledge" among retail investors. And maybe that's a good thing in the sense that most people don't need to worry about intra-day swings in things like 10-Y yields (NYSEARCA:TLT) and FX.

That said, the reason the first post linked above was so important was that in it, I again reminded you that the entire "Trump trade" is based on the reflation narrative, and because part and parcel of that narrative are rising yields and a stronger dollar, you need to be very careful with headline risk ("tape bombs") and geopolitical tension. Here's what I said:

As always, this is a completely dispassionate assessment. I have no dogs at all in this fight. But what I am telling you is that the yen (NYSEARCA:FXY) and Treasuries are looking for any excuse whatsoever to rally.

So you know, if the yen and yields are behind the narrative, and the faith in the narrative is what's ultimately keeping this thing going with central banks set to start pulling back the punch bowl, you really don't want to see the yen and Treasuries rally any further.

Well, 59 Tomahawk missiles and a whole lot of tough talk aimed at Moscow and Pyongyang later and sure enough, the yen and Treasuries have rallied. In case you haven't noticed, all anyone has talked about in the financial media since the first post linked above was published is geopolitics and how the "fallout" (a word I hope I won't soon have to use in the literal sense) has triggered a flight to safety (read: yen buying and a Treasury rally):

Note what happened on Wednesday afternoon just before the close (purple on the far-right). Here's what hit at 3:15 EST:

TRUMP TELLS WSJ HE 'LIKES' & 'RESPECTS' FED CHAIR YELLEN: CNBC

TRUMP TELLS WSJ UNDECIDED ON RE-NOMINATING YELLEN: CNBC

TRUMP TELLS WSJ U.S. DOLLAR 'GETTING TOO STRONG': CNBC

TRUMP SAYS HE LIKES LOW-INTEREST RATE POLICY: WSJ

TRUMP SAYS WON'T LABEL CHINA CURRENCY MANIPULATOR: WSJ

Now I know there are a lot of folks out there who apparently don't seem to appreciate the extent to which markets move dramatically on tape bombs like those, but those folks are just wrong:

The dollar dropped to a fresh low for the session and 10-Y yields fell to their lowest since November 17.

And just to drive the point home, 25K 10Y futures contracts traded in 61 seconds at exactly 3:18 PM EST.

I would strongly encourage you to consider all of the above when you think about stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) trading at record high multiples.

On that note, I'll leave you with about as clear and simple a chart as I can possibly construct which, as always, you can just feel free to completely ignore.

