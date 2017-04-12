When bonds act like stocks, what happens to bonds when stocks go down?

If you look at the chart for JNK, it virtually tracks the S&P 500 one for one, with less volatility, and therein lies the problem.

In fact, junk bonds have nearly outperformed stocks on a total return basis since the great bull market began in March, 2009.

There is no happier corner of the fixed income universe than junk bonds (JNK), (HYG), which have been soaring like a bat out of hell for the past eight years.

Average yields for the bond class most sensitive to the economy have collapsed from 18% to near an all-time low of 5%, a scant 300 basis points over ten year Treasury bonds (TLT).

The JNK ETF, which I have been aggressively recommending since 2009, has clocked a seven-year total return of 262.57%.

That is a particularly pertinent question these days as stocks have more than tripled from the bottom, and are approaching grotesquely overbought levels.

After a move in the S&P 500 Index's average multiple from 9 to 19.5, with 20 a possible top, are junk bonds peaking out here as well?

A 300 basis point premium does not sound like much compared to the historical range.

It is pricing in the near absence of risk in this paper, as if they will live forever?

When did I last see this movie? 2006? 2007? Alas, how short memories have become.

It might be worth taking some money off the table here, and taking the hit in the cash flow in your portfolio.

Lowering your beta is prudent, especially if we are about to move from a 'RISK ON' to a 'RISK OFF' world for more than a day.

No doubt, much of the juice in JNK's moves came from Ben Bernanke's aggressive program of quantitative easing, which is now a distant memory.

Last week the Federal Reserve indicated that it would soon flip to the other side of this transaction and unwind its massive $4 trillion in bond holdings.

Do you really want to wait for the music to stop playing before you grab a chair?

Time to Grab a Chair Before the Music Stops Playing?

