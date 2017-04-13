Kinder Morgan Vs. Enbridge: There Can Be Only One

In the following article, I will reveal which stock offers dividend growth and income investors the best investment opportunity at present.

ENB Current Chart

KMI Current Chart

I do not own either KMI or ENB in my portfolio currently. Yet, after performing further due diligence, I have come to the conclusion that ENB offers a much better investment opportunity going forward for dividend growth and income investors than KMI for several reasons. In the following sections, I will make my case.

Risk/reward comparison

KMI future growth prospects

Recently, the company has done a great job of cleaning up the balance sheet, paying down the debt load, and made significant progress on several new growth projects and on the company's prize growth project, the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP).

Nonetheless, cash flows from the TMEP are still a long way off. Furthermore, the project still faces stiff opposition with 11 lawsuits now seeking to block the project because of environmental concerns.

Approval of the detailed route amounts to the opposition's last stand in my book. I expect the locals to put up a huge fight at this point. So KMI's #1 growth project on the books, the TMEP, is still facing heavy opposition, has not even started being built yet, and cash flow from the project are years away.

Furthermore, Kinder Morgan's growth opportunities continue to shrink. Kinder Morgan's five-year growth backlog not stands at approximately 12 billion while Enbridge's growth opportunity abound.

ENB future growth prospects

ENB is wrapping up its acquisition of Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE:SEP). Enbridge is now the largest North American energy infrastructure company with a combined enterprise value of approximately $124 billion. ENB has said it has no plans for consolidation at its three MLP businesses, which include Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP), Midcoast Energy Partners (NYSE:MEP) and Spectra Energy Partners.

Enbridge operates 17,150 miles of pipelines in North America. The vast majority move oil from the oil sands producers in Western Canada to the U.S. Enbridge, transports nearly 70% of U.S. bound Canadian oil exports. The company offers a unique value proposition.

What's more, Enbridge boasts one of the sector's largest growth backlogs through six strategic growth platforms.

The company at present has over $20 billion of projects in progress through 2019. Moreover, the company has another $48 billion (CAD) of long-term projects in development as well. This puts the combined backlog at $55.8 billion USD. Please review the below slide comparing the growth prospects of the major pipeline companies.

Secured project inventory

Probability weighted project inventory

So, you have ENB with substantially superior growth prospects. Then, there is KMI with a shrinking backlog and its major growth prospect not even started yet. I'd say ENB wins the "less risky" prize hands down. What's more, I see a substantial opportunity for dividend/distribution growth. Let's now turn our attention to the reward part of the equation.

ENB offers higher reward than KMI

Currently, ENB sports a yield of over 4.23% while KMI's yield is 2.31%.

ENB reward analysis

One major point which makes Enbridge a safer play is the fact the company did not cut the dividend during the recent downturn while Kinder Morgan did. In fact, Enbridge has increased its dividend payout for the past 22 years with CAGR of approximately 11.2%. According to company guidance, Enbridge states it will continue to grow the dividend at a 10% to 12% CAGR through 2024.

KMI reward analysis

Kinder Morgan currently pays a dividend of $0.50 per share after cutting the dividend by 75%. Richard Kinder did say he plans on increasing the dividend next year. The company stated it will update investors in late 2017 regarding any changes in dividend policies. No exact amount was given, yet KMI's investor relations stated Richard Kinder said it would be a "whale" of an increase. Even so, I submit Kinder Morgan will have a hard time making any dividend increases unless it can successfully find a joint venture partner for the TMEP.

Valuation analysis

KMI shares are currently vastly cheaper than ENB's shares at present. The standard metric for valuing pipeline companies is Share Price divided by Distributable Cash Flow P/DCF. Currently, ENB shares are trading at $42.51, and the DCF per unit stands at $2.27. This equates to a P/DCF ratio of approximately 19. On the other hand, you have KMI with $1.99 per share in Distributable Cash Flow and a share price of $21.66.

This equates to a price to DCF ratio of approximately 11. So Kinder Morgan takes the cake in regards to valuation. Nevertheless, the steep discount is based on the fact the company has been forced to self-finance growth and vastly reduce payouts to shareholders. Not to mention the fact KMI is eating itself alive by selling off massive chunks of cash flow to shore up the balance sheet and pay down debt.

The Bottom Line

ENB beats KMI hands down in my book. Presently, I would say ENB represents a much better value to potential dividend growth and income investors. The risk/reward ratio favors owning units in ENB rather the shares of KMI presently. Even if everything goes perfectly well for KMI and Richard Kinder does double the dividend at the end of this year, which I highly doubt, the company will still only be distributing $1.00 per share to shareholders. What's more, cash flows from KMI's #1 growth project are still a long way off. If you are looking for current income, capital appreciation, and the potential for distribution growth, ENB is the one to choose over KMI without question. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.

