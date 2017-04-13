Apple: About That Cash Overseas...

It is not a secret to anyone who follows Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): The company is loaded with cash, most of it held in accounts overseas. Following Trump's election last year, bulls were hopeful that corporate tax reform expected to be carried out as early as 2017 would open the floodgates for billions of dollars to flow back into Apple's headquarters in the U.S. And yes, Apple could certainly put those greenbacks to good use.

Credit: MarketWatch

For example, as I have pointed out in the past, it has become increasingly cheaper for the company to raise its dividend payments on a per-share basis. The company's share repurchase programs have ensured a steady decrease in share count and, as a result, an 11% increase in per-share dividend payments since 2012 have resulted in only a 4% increase in total dividend-related cash disbursements. In my view, Apple could at least double its current dividend yield of 1.6% to 3.2% without the need to increase borrowings, had it had additional cash at its disposal.

And of course, the different uses of Apple's cash are not limited to dividend hikes. They could also include increased share repurchases, debt retirement, or strategic acquisitions (although Apple does not have a history of spending much on M&A activity, relative to the company's size).

Tax reform: still unclear

However, with Mr. Trump's 100th day in the office fast approaching, plans for tax reform continue to be stuck in the mud. It is in fact hard to picture exactly what the changes in the corporate tax code might ultimately look like.

The President's original idea called for a "one-time [...] repatriation of corporate cash held overseas at a significantly discounted 10% tax rate, followed by an end to the deferral of taxes on corporate income earned abroad." This would likely result in a territorial tax system in which income earned would only be taxed in the country where it is produced.

Credit: bgr.com

This proposal would be ideal for Apple, to say the least. Not only would the policy allow the company to bring in a great chunk of its $230 billion currently held overseas at a much lower cost, it would also prevent future earnings from being taxed upon repatriation. Under this best-case scenario, Apple shareholders would smile ear-to-ear as they watched what I believe would be a strong stock rally. Keep in mind that 64% of Apple's revenues came from outside the U.S. last quarter, compared to 42% 10 years ago.

But matters in politics are hardly that easy to resolve. The new rules on cash repatriation are unlikely to be decoupled from other important income tax issues, including a change in the corporate tax rate (currently 35%) and the more complicated debate around individual income tax.

With Trump's originally proposed tax cuts estimated by the Tax Policy Center to result in up to $7.2 trillion added to the national debt over the next decade, fiscally-conservative legislators are likely to require a much longer conversation around broad tax reform before the issue of cash repatriation can be addressed. Last month's healthcare reform episode has proven that opposing views across the White House and the different camps within Congress can be detrimental to complex deals being vetted and approved in a timely manner.

Last words

I believe the upside from an eventual corporate tax reform has helped, in part, to propel the stocks of global companies like Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Apple higher following Election Day (see graph below).

Source: DM Martins Research, using Yahoo Finance

I also believe that Apple and the many other large corporations holding large sums of cash abroad will, in the end, be given a chance to repatriate their funds at a reduced tax rate.

One key question that remains unanswered is whether the tax holiday will be accompanied by a favorable change in how foreign earnings are taxed in the future. The other important question is how long it will take for a new tax bill to be proposed, voted on and implemented. The sooner it does, the quicker companies like Apple can move forward with their cash deployment plans, and the faster shareholders might be able to reap the benefits.

I just wouldn't hold my breath while everything gets sorted out in Washington.

Note from the author: I invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The early results have exceeded my expectations, as the portfolio is beating the S&P 500 on a risk-adjusted basis despite the raging bull. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial (click here), and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published so far, including my recent quarter-end report.