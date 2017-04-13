BlackBerry: Fading The Short Thesis

I will be raising my valuation to $8/share with a no BUY conviction until management announces its intentions for its new cash pile, as future bullish announcements now have a stronger leg to rest on.

The relationship between long positions bailing out versus long-term positions holding on to the turnaround narrative is slightly tilted towards more upsides.

The recent cash largesse from a Qualcomm arbitration award increases market cap; however, the Street has already adapted in kind.

Management now has more weapons in its arsenal to back up and uphold the bullish narrative.

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) witnessed a supportive development to its turnaround narrative after it won an arbitration case with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). With Qualcomm announcing that the decision is final, BlackBerry now has the liberty to add more to its assets, raising short-term valuation in an attempt to finalize the foundation of its turnaround story.

My short thesis has been based on BlackBerry’s inability to dominate and defend market share in its playing fields, including IoT, EMM, CPaaS, Auto and Security.

In the past, I’ve highlighted the reasons for my skepticism, which can be found here and here. My biggest concern revolves around the limited opportunities to drive growth and increase ROIC without a competitive moat in any of its revenue segments.

While most segments appear promising as they revolve around future tech trends, which will be in huge demand, there is nothing to show that BlackBerry is willing to own any of these trends in a monopoly-like move.

When we examine the fastest-growing tech companies from the last decade, they all carved out a monopoly for themselves in niche tech segments. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) did it in online advertisement, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in social media, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in smart computers, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in enterprise OS.

It is interesting to know that BBRY lost out to one of these tech giants in the smartphone industry. And if we’ve learnt any lessons from the past, hot techs evolve into a winner-take-all game.

However, if the long thesis is supportive of BlackBerry’s inability to risk going big in any niche technology, then a diversification strategy needs to come with the ability to generate superior ROIC from one or two cash cows (operating segments) which will be used to maintain lagging segments.

Currently, it is hard to establish any BlackBerry operating segment as a cash cow. Therefore, up till now, the company has been highly vulnerable to black-swan events, the likes of which it recently profited from after winning the attribution case against Qualcomm.

However, with more cash comes more protection. This narrows the opportunities for significant multiples compressions until management announces its ability to find investments with significant ROIC.

With the equity market currently overstretched by most valuation multiples, it is only a matter of time before rotation into EM (emerging markets), eurozone, and the fading Trump trade coupled with rising volatility precipitate the valuation bubble into a significant correction or burst.

However, given BBRY’s ability to rise strongly on announcements of a bigger TAM (total addressable market), new market entry, and general positive developments, I’m wary of the dangers to any bearish narrative given that its asset-fueled valuation is now more supportive of any bullish news/narrative.

This is an investment that is highly sensitive to noise (volatility). Therefore, with more room to seek growth-accretive investments, large institutional/retail holders will be hesitant to compress valuation multiples until management shows a weak hand either by announcing the difficulty of sealing cheap acquisitions in the equity market or the difficulty of taking big bets in its current operating segments.

Using the security market (fastest growing) as a case study, the sector has witnessed significant multiples compression in recent years. This has been driven by declining growth opportunities as most incumbents were quick to pick the low-hanging fruits.

The median EV/sales multiple for cybersecurity players is around 4X. Given that top (fastest growing with significant market share) security companies have an ARR of +$500 million, BBRY will have to part with its entire cash trove to acquire any of the top security firms.

I’m skeptical of overexposure into the auto segment (QNX). Most trend-setting auto projects are moonshot-like, and it will be hard to justify risk/reward towards marginal upsides if BlackBerry attracts excessive exposure into the autonomous segment.

Aside from security, management can also explore IoT, but it will be hard to veer far from security given its brand advantage in that niche.

Outside of an acquisition, BlackBerry could consider a share buyback, however, that will only expose it to more market share erosion in EMM and auto (QNX). Given that these are its fastest growing operating segments, I forecast management delaying on its decision to touch its cash position until a clear alpha-generating investment is found. This will strengthen the bullish narrative which hosts significant long positions awaiting the completion of the turnaround story which would now be unnerved by slight earnings volatility.

Conclusion

I raise my price target to $8/share, driven by the increase in market cap from the recent cash addition which provides opportunities for acquisitions and market share growth.

However, I remain on the sidelines until management announces a deal that will be accretive to revenue and earnings.

