Top Yield Communications Service Dogs Led By B Comm, Internet Gold, & Windstream Into April

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Communication Services stocks showed 32.81% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. The little dog communications team takes the prize.

BCOM was top dog by yield and WIN led by analyst estimated price growth as calculated 4/10/17.

The Communication Services sector includes just two industry groups. Telecom Services is huge and Pay TV is miniscule. All top 40 selected by yield for this writing were telecoms.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

Top 40 April Communication Services Equities By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Selected 10 Top Communication Services Stocks By Yield

Top ten Communication Services dogs selected 4/10/17 showing top yields represented only the Telecommunications industry.

Top yielding Communication Services stock, B Communications (BCOM) [1] posted a 16% yield.

The remaining nine telecom dogs were: Internet Gold-Golden (IGLD) [2]; Windstream Holdings (WIN) [3]; VEON (VEON) [4]; Telstra (OTCPK:TTRAF) [5]; CenturyLink (CTL) [6]; Intouch Holdings (OTCPK:INTHY) [7]; Spark New Zealand (OTCPK:NZTCF) [8; Regis Resources (OTCPK:RGRNF) [9]; Braskem (BAK) [10] to complete the top ten April Communication Services top ten by yield.

Communication Services Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten Communication Services dogs by yield as of market close 4/10/2017 with those of the Dow Industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Communication Services Top Dogs Promised Big Dividends For Spring

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Communication Services dogs was 9% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 91% of their combined total. A prime dividend dogcatcher rule is to find stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed the single share price of the stock. The top ten Communication Services dogs get a reward for their high dividend accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten).

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Continue Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 69% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 31% of the combined totals. The top ten Dow dogs can skip a meal for their inflated stature.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 2017 was $27.90.

In some contrast, the Communication Services chart showed their list composed of slightly higher risk and higher opportunity dividend pups.

Lower cost than Dow dogs, the Communication Services top ten prove less price means more dividend as their top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend showed as $9.64 as of April 10. That's 35% of the Dow per dollar of annual dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Seven Communication Services Dogs Showed 3.52% To 48.7% Upsides, While (5) One Showed A Loss Exceeding $30 Beyond Dividends Earned To April, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wanted (6) A 3.58% Median Target Price Upside and 9.6% Gain From 40 Communication Services Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Communication Services top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 10, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 3.3% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 1.1% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year forecasts no overbought condition for the Communication Services top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Forecast 6.4% To 57.3% Net Gains For Ten Communication Services Dogs By April 2018

Seven of ten top dividend-yielding Communication Services dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted in the chart above). This yield-based forecast for the Basic Materials dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 80% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Windstream Holdings (WIN) was projected to net $572.92, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 93% more than the market as a whole.

IDT (IDT) was projected to net $492.02, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.ber was not available for CNXC.

VEON (VEON) was projected to net $439.95, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 149% more than the market as a whole.

CenturyLink (CTL) was projected to net $184.66, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% less than the market as a whole.

B Communications (BCOM) was projected to net $140.55, based on no target price estimate from any analysts, only projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Mobile Telesystems (MBT) netted $123.52 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% less than the market as a whole.

Internet Gold-Golden (IGLD) was projected to net $107.90, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 93% more than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) was projected to net $88.57, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from 31 analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

Telstra (OTCPK:TTRAF) was projected to net $77.75, based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% less than the market as a whole.

AT&T (T) was projected to net $63.70, based on a mean target price estimate from twenty-eight analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 23% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (8): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Communication Services Dog To Lose 7.8% By April, 2018

One probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Chunghwa Telecom Co (CHT) projected a loss of $77.61 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from one analyst including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

Analysts Forecast A 32.81% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Communication Services Stocks To April 2018

Ten top Communication Services dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Communication Services dogs selected 4/10/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented only the telecom sector.

Actionable Conclusions: (9) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Communication Services Dogs Delivering 24.13% Vs. (10) 18.16% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Achiever kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 32.81% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The fourth lowest priced Communication Services top yield dog, Windstream Holdings (WIN), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 57.29%.

The five lowest-priced Communication Services top yield dogs for April 10 were: Spark New Zealand (OTCPK:NZTCF); Telstra (OTCPK:TTRAF); VEON (VEON); Windstream Holdings (WIN); Intouch Holdingss (OTCPK:INTHY), with prices ranging from $2.50 to $6.27.

Five higher-priced Communication Services dogs for April 10 were: Internet Gold-Golden (IGLD); Mobile Telesystems (MBT); Spark New BCOM); CenturyLink (CTL), whose prices ranged from $10.01 to $24.87.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

