Inexplicable Tesla

Industry Insider Nearly Calls Tesla a "Ponzi Scheme"

I've often seen Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) called a Ponzi scheme in comments by Tesla bears, but the comment of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) CEO Mike Jackson was the closest anyone in the public eye has come. According to the WSJ:

Tesla "is either one of the great Ponzi schemes of all time" or will eventually work out for investors, said AutoNation Inc. Chief Executive Mike Jackson during an interview...

Jackson also called Tesla's market valuation, which briefly surpassed that of General Motors (NYSE:GM), "inexplicable". I have to admit, I find the consternation of the mainstream auto industry to be a source of endless entertainment.

Jackson makes all the classic mistakes that leaders of disrupted industries make about the disruptors. He says:

You have to tip your hat. He [Musk] has created a brand that has a strong cultlike following.

This isn't about brand creation. I hear the same thing said with dismal regularity about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by people who are completely oblivious to the technology that the company has pioneered.

This is about skating in a very real Jobsian sense to where the puck was going, and getting there well ahead of the traditional ICE automakers. Remember what was being said just a few years ago by BEV naysayers: BEVs were an "environmental abomination". Hybrid vehicles or even fuel cell vehicles were more practical.

You don't hear that kind of nonsense any more. Industry leaders such as Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), GM, and Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY) have all committed to battery electric vehicles. Besides the obvious environmental advantages, what has sold Tesla's cars, and what has developed that "cult-like" following, has been the amazing driving experience that Tesla provides.

We're seeing the same process unfold in self-driving cars. The industry has transitioned from denial, to resignation, and now finally to actual enthusiasm. Tesla embraced the technology in its infancy, and has taken no small amount of criticism for fielding technology that some critics have viewed as untried and unproven.

The criticisms are not without merit, but this is all part of the Musk Mystique. Musk gets out there and does things while everyone else is just thinking about them. While Blue Origin experiments with landing rocket boosters back on Earth, Musk's SpaceX (Private:SPACE) does it for commercial space launches, putting the payloads of its launch customers at risk by doing so.

And then SpaceX has the unmitigated gall to reuse one of these rockets in a second launch, also putting another customer's payload at risk. Such risk-taking is completely foreign to the space launch companies that work for NASA and other government agencies.

Model S Resale Value

A standard talking point of Tesla bears has been the poor quality and reliability of the company's cars. One would think that resale value would suffer, but in fact, quite the opposite is the case, according to Autolist. The chart below shows that the Model S sells an average of 5% faster than its peer group:

Autolist also finds that the Model S beats sales price expectations by as much as 5%:

While quality and reliability have certainly improved, I doubt this is the key driver of resale value for the Model S. I believe resale value is driven by Model S being, in a very real sense, "future-proof".

Impact on Tesla of Loss of Tax Incentives

There has been some speculation that the loss of the $7500 Federal tax credit poses a risk for Tesla, and here I'm inclined to agree. The tax credit begins to be rolled back once a manufacturer has sold 200,000 BEVs for use in the US.

When Tesla will cross that threshold is uncertain. According to Clean Technica, the company sold a total of 112,135 cars in the US as of the end of 2016. Clean Technica lays out a number of scenarios for car sales in 2017 and early 2018, most of which have Tesla over the threshold by the first quarter of 2018.

Even then, Tesla will have a grace period of a quarter after the quarter in which it exceeds the limit, where the tax credit will still be available. In the following two quarters, the credit is reduced by 50% but still available. In the two quarters following, the credit is reduced to 25%. So some credit could be available in the first half of 2019, even if Tesla exceeds the threshold in 2018 Q1.

Tesla will undoubtedly cross the threshold at some point, and if the company's production goals are met for 2017, it will probably be this year rather than next year. In this I think we see a strong motivator for Tesla moving up the schedule on Model 3 production. It realized it had to get the Model 3 to consumers before the tax credit expired.

The company is in a race against time to become profitable, with less time available than it might have had based on funding availability alone.

Tesla Seeking Independent Board Members

Those of us who admire Musk (and I count myself among them) have to be a little ambivalent about the calls for an independent Tesla board. On the one hand, leaders like Musk need a free hand and the benefit of the doubt. On the other hand, the company's board seems a little too cozy, with five of six members having personal or professional ties to Musk.

Would a fully independent board ever have approved the SolarCity acquisition on its merits? What merits? I still don't really see any, and it's the risk that SolarCity poses to the much worthier BEV endeavor that keeps me away from the stock. Tesla's finances were marginal before the acquisition, and now they're in shambles.

Tesla may be able to overcome all that and achieve its goal of being an integrated solar energy company, but for the time being, this appears to be nothing but a needless distraction. As if Musk doesn't have enough on his plate.

Musk has said the company will announce two new independent board members, but this seems a little like window dressing rather than substantive change. Large institutional investors, such as the California State Teachers' Retirement System, are pushing for annual elections of board members rather than votes staggered every three years.

Musk owns 21% of Tesla and is the largest shareholder. Combined with a friendly board, he's effectively in control of the company, and that's not likely to change.

Tesla investors simply have to trust that Musk can pull this one off. The company has to achieve a high enough volume of Model 3 production to become profitable and offset the loss of the Federal tax credit and the consequent hit to Model S and X sales. And it has to do that no later than 2019.

