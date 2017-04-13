Options In A Negative Carry Universe: Time Is Everything

In recent reviewing of financial literature, I've explored a so-called negative carry universe, demonstrating how its existential threat permeates market participants. The fact that real interest rates are negative is - in theory - only an indication for negative investment returns, but becomes remarkably realized when discount rates go sub-zero. It's a major game changer, especially when there is the imminent threat of rate rises. This, of course, also becomes impetus to shed investments, as opposed to adding positions. This article covers a futures options strategy that can replicate your portfolio while reducing overall market exposure. To understand how to price options and value investments overall, we have to look to the risk-free rate first. The so-called 'risk-free rate' is an important puzzle piece and major benchmark for professionals.

'Risk-Free Rate'

One good way to find this benchmark is to use the accrual rates in life insurance products, they are normally slow to change, and represent an overall tide of where the risk-free rate is at. That rate is currently around 2%, which is an arbitrary number, granted a positive risk-free. Another, more astute way, to calculate the risk-free rate is to take the discount rate for a 30-day financial repo and compound it annually. For a ballpark estimate, you could also interpolate the rate based on the nearest-term yields on the yield curve.

This is all very well and good; however, the purpose of this article is to explain why it is so urgent to take money off the table, especially if you have a lot at stake. You can trade delta (risk), if you need to maintain a certain amount of exposure in the markets. Trading delta means you are taking money off the table, and consequently raising cash by investing only a small percentage of your initial outlay.

Delta can be a stated dollar amount of risk, such as with buying options outright, or it can be unlimited, such as with buying and selling futures. It's important to understand the amount of profit and loss for each unit of risk or change in price, because it can vary widely. It's highly advisable for someone who has their money in a negative return money to implement a strategy like this. You can also look back to a previous article, which details a covered call strategy for buy-and-hold stock owners.

Time Is Everything

Serious investors know that in the context of negative interest rates, time is everything. The old adage, 'time is money,' is understood simply in times of positive basis and yield; but, in a negative carry universe, it's very different.

Let's say you're a supplier, and it's costing you more money to supply your goods and services than it would be if not supplying at all. What would you do? In this case, suppliers should do nothing. However, when forced to meet the demand - as most businesses are, you are going to increase the rate of payment for insuring proper delivery of those goods and services. Otherwise, you'd be inclined to trade it off to another supplier, distributor or agent, to carry the load at a more effective price - even if it takes all day. This is one way to look at the time variable when assets are generating negative yields. If enough of the supply chain is going through the same exercise to meet demand, forward prices will start to reflect the unwillingness to supply at a given price. This eventually eats at the principal, which is a possible explanation for why the futures curve may become inverted, as opposed to the normal ascent in prices for further expiration dates.

For options, the time variable is represented by theta. It is the rate of price decay for each day the option nears its expiration. This rate of decay will eventually become zero, as the market for a given option converges to its intrinsic value. The theta is always negative, representing a rate of price decay for the time value of the stated option.

The table below depicts the options calculus for futures options of the major cross pairs when purchasing a synthetic long futures contract (buying the call and writing the put). Notice, the end column has all positive thetas, which is extremely rare, because time value theta is always negative for options buyers. It's important to note that this doesn't imply that the futures option position should accrue in value, given theta. Just that individual investors buying the options contract would experience more price stability, given a positive theta, as opposed to slippage.

Trading Theta

Only options writers make money from trading theta by underwriting risk, where the risk can be unlimited, or protected with the underlying asset, as is the case in a covered call strategy.

Figure 2 Futures options stats for the major pairs.

In the current scenario, outright buyers are not paying the same costs for their investment holdings, based on the time-value calculus, but are being time-compensated, rather. Another way to interpret this, as the old adage goes, 'Some money for your troubles…'

This is deceiving, however, since willing sellers wouldn't simply give up an edge in the markets for unsuspecting buyers, unless it should benefit them as the seller. One explanation for the positive theta, time value 'accrual,' is the negative carry trade. It is essentially costing a buyer of an investment who may not be a proper holder or owner of that investment; he or she, as the investor has no tolerance for holding that asset, making the trade an easy one for those with competing time horizons.

This compensating factor has also been seen in the term maturities of interest rates, where a flat spot in the yield curve for medium to long-term bonds has been attributed to forced buying from major insurance carriers; thus, supplying an obvious "opportunity" for bond investors.

Trading Delta

Since the call to action is to shed low-yielding assets and replicate your portfolio with a synthetic futures strategy, here's how you could do that. If, for instance, you held assets denominated in any of the above-mentioned currencies, you could replicate your portfolio and leverage it by simply buying the call and writing the put, with special attention given to the delta risk and reward. Your delta is always going to be approximately 1.00 for the synthetic futures contract, multiplied by the number of contracts you purchase. Your basis in terms of dollar-denominated profit and loss is your number one concern. Since contract has a total size in terms of dollar value, you can easily find out what your delta risk and reward will be based on price movements of the underlying. In the case of Euro futures, the contract size is €125,000 per contract held, where one pip (0.0001) is worth $12.50, because we are purchasing the synthetic futures contract, it will leverage the position further, but the delta risk and reward is more or less the same with some minor discrepancies. At a current rate of 1.0642 for the June expiring futures contracts, when the price moves up to 1.0643 by one pip, the profit amount would be $12.50. Conversely, one incremental pip downward to 1.0641 would result in a $12.50 loss. With a substantial trading day of 100 pips plus, the daily range of profit or loss becomes $1,250, something to think about for ballparking how many contracts you would have to purchase to replicate your current portfolio of Euros.

Keep in mind you can do this strategy with underlying ETFs! In this case, the Euro ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE). The risk would be a lot smaller, so you would have to buy more contracts to reach the same level of risk and reward needed to replicate your portfolio.

Be sure to see the contract specifications for the options and futures that you are buying before entering the market. An options analysis will simulate what the profit and loss profiles look like at any given price, and any given juncture in your investment for this strategy. The synthetic futures strategy will follow the same unlimited risk as the underlying asset, with more or less the same daily profit and loss profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.