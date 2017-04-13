The Market Is In More Near-Term Trouble Than You Might Think

Most of the time, a market prognostication is rooted in stocks' aggregate value with respect to the most plausible economic outlook.

This is not one of those times.

As of Wednesday's close, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) has broken below some key support levels that set the stage for more near-term profit-taking. That is, the index fell below and closed under the 50-day moving average line (purple) on Wednesday for the first time since early November. That breakdown follows a string of lower highs following the early March peak. The zoomed-out look at a daily chart of the index is necessary to appreciate just how big that 14.8% rally from early November to early March was, and how ripe we are for a corrective move.



Chart made with TradeNavigator

The timing of the bears' decision to take a stand now is either perfect or dismal. Right in front of the first quarter's earnings season, it could either make the new doubters geniuses or goats. More important, the onset of earnings news has the potential to exacerbate this so-far modest selling effort.

To the extent that it matters (which sadly, isn't much), Standard & Poor's says the S&P 500 is projected to report Q1 earnings of $29.07 per share, up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Don't get too excited just yet. A year earlier, the energy sector was still in the throes of steep losses. And, that's still less than 2014's peak quarterly earnings.

Either way, assuming $29.07 is somewhere close to being on target, the S&P 500 is presently valued at a trailing P/E of 21.1 and a forward-looking P/E of 17.5. Both are above the long-term norm, and even pressing the upper limit of what's acceptable in a low interest rate environment. The market is not only going to have to beat that expectation to stave off some profit-taking, it's going to require a decisive earnings beat.



Data from Standard & Poor's, chart made with TradeStation 2000i

The market does indeed seem to have hit a valuation ceiling, with the trailing P/E unable to clear 22.0 since mid-2016.

With that as the backdrop, it's not the prospect of disappointing first-quarter earnings that's taking a toll on stocks.

Our chart below compares the performance of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT), and the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) - as a representation of commodities - over the course of the past twelve months. Clearly, bonds and commodities suffered as traders fled them and poured money into equities as of early November. Also clear is how bonds and gold/commodities are on the rise.



Chart made with TradeNavigator

Stocks, via SPY, haven't quite followed suit yet. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF has yet to make lower lows yet, even though GLD and now TLT have each tiptoed their way to new multi-week highs. If gold and bonds continue their current trends, though, it's only a matter of time before money is pulled out of equities and poured into the market's more productive arenas. That is, as they say, the nature of the beast. A flight to safety almost always coincides with a flight from risk. The flight to safety is underway; the flight from risk is getting a slow start. It's still a start, though.

With all of that being said, don't misunderstand the message. A corrective move isn't the same thing as a bull market. A corrective move is an adjustment of the market's valuation. And despite Morgan Stanley's suggestion from earlier this week that stocks have a 30% upside, the odds of (and need for) a correction seem stronger than Morgan Stanley's bullish case.

As for where in springtime a correction may drag the market, the S&P 500's 200-day moving average line (green) looks like the usual suspect that it is. Currently at 2226 - but rising - a trip back to that mark would be a mere 7.2% correction. For SPY, that's $220.43. (No, that's actually not an unusually large pullback. It's actually mild by long-term historical standards.) At that value, the S&P 500 would be priced at a trailing P/E of 20.0 and a forward-looking one of 16.6. Both are far more palatable than the current levels.

The distance between where the S&P 500 is and where it arguably needs to be explains a lot of the budding strength from GLD and TLT. The prospect of geopolitical unrest fans those flames. All of it works against stocks.

Will it happen as described? Clearly, nobody has a crystal ball. The S&P 500 needs to make lower lows and even a new multi-week low under March's low of 2322 to seal the deal. Besides, given the market's penchant for doing the unlikely thing of late, what's supposed to happen and what will happen can be two different things. All big trends start out as small ones, and sooner or later, reason kicks in.

One thing is for sure, though. That is, waiting for every potential piece of evidence of a pullback to be revealed will mean you've waited far too long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.