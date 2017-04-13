A Perfect Storm For CSX Negates The Frothy Valuation... Almost

Priced at a trailing P/E of 25.8 and a forward-looking one of 19.2, Cash-Centered Creep is right about CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX)... the stock's valuation is too steamed at present. A pullback is in order following the 53% rally CSX shares have dished out since the end of October.

On the other hand, although arguably due for a pullback, any significant dip - should we get one - is a buying opportunity. This railroad, more so than most others, is headed into a proverbial perfect storm. It may well justify its frothy premium sooner rather than later.

Last year wasn't a great one for CSX. It wasn't a bad year; the company turned $11.0 billion worth of revenue into net income of $1.7 billion. But that was down from 2015's top line of $11.8 billion and bottom line of nearly $2.0 billion.

A lull in shipping demand for energy commodities - and coal in particular - is the culprit. Coal carloads, which is the biggest chunk of the company's non-intermodal business, were down 19.5% in 2016.

With something needing to change before results careened out of control, in March, industry veteran (and often controversial) Hunter Harrison was named CEO. Given his history, employees and investors can expect some disruptive changes... perhaps even ones that aren't entirely necessary. Harrison does get good results, though, arguably justifying his demand for the $84 million paycheck he would have reaped had he not gone to work for CSX.

It may well be worth it to CSX, though it's not just Harrison's presence that bodes well for CSX - a company with all the right pieces of the puzzle, but not yet in the right place. A couple of other tailwinds are brewing that suggest Barclays' earnings target of $4.00 per share in 2020 - more than twice last year's bottom line - isn't crazy.

Coal on the Mend

Last year, CSX ferried 765,846 carloads of coal. That's 21% of 2016's total carloads, and a number that was down 19% for the year. The company didn't exactly offset that lost business on other fronts. All told, total shipments were off 6.7% last year.

This year is shaping up to be considerably better than 2016 was in terms of shipping demand, particularly coal shipping. A downtrend in demand around this time of year is the norm. Note that the 2017 to-date trend is well above that in 2016.



Data and chart from American Association of Railroads

Were it just demand for shipping coal and not actual demand for coal itself, the carload ramp-up could be ignored. That's not the case, though. The market is buying/using more coal, and the price of coal is on the rise. And surprise! Prices have been on the mend since the second quarter of 2016, even against a backdrop of chatter that the industry was on its deathbed. After rebounding in the second half of last year, coal prices have stabilized at levels higher than any we've seen since 2014.



Data and chart from TradingEconomics

It remains to be seen to what extent President Trump's pro-coal and anti-regulation agenda will rekindle the coal industry, but clearly, the headwind that President Obama put in place is abating.

Freight Volumes Rising

It's not just coal, though - demand is improving across the board all over North America, and especially in the all-important United States market.



Data and chart from American Association of Railroads

CSX is preparing for it too, even though it's difficult to see the brewing rise... a rise that's rooted in economic growth.

As transportation consultant James Giblin voiced earlier in the month, "there's a container tsunami coming" to the United States. It's coming from all directions, but the nation's eastern ports are notably unprepared to deal with the uptick of shipping stemming from a now-widened Panama Canal and a busier Suez Canal, which handle deliveries from Southeast Asia.

It's a trend that plays right into the hand CSX is holding... or will, anyway. The railroad, recognizing a lack of truck drivers poses a big risk of bottlenecks, is adding capacity by planning a major intermodal container hub for the Crete, Illinois, area. It already operates a couple of terminals in the area, but the planned addition could handle half a million containers per year. That figure could be beefed up to 1 million containers, if needed.

For perspective, the company carried 2.75 million containers last year.

One new hub won't create a night and day difference, and it won't create any difference right away - the new hub won't begin construction until early next year. The planned Crete facility is just a microcosm of CSX's proactive efforts, though. And the company is being proactive on the verge of a rebound in shipping activity. The Baltic Dry Index, which serves as a barometer of the freight tsunami Giblin foresees, is teetering on a new two-year high. It's the most hope the BDI has offered in years.

CEO Hunter Harrison

With all of that being said, to whatever extent CSX needed a management shakeup, Harrison is going to provide it.

Put this phrase in your lexicon: Precision Scheduled Railroading Model. It's a term Harrison coined to describe how he streamlines and optimizes railroads he's in charge of. Harrison has a particular penchant for culling labor and fuel costs.

And there's been plenty of that. His biggest success story has arguably been Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), where he doubled the company's earnings during his three-year tenure. Barclays believes Harrison will move quickly with CSX too, with noticeable results starting to take shape in the second half of 2017. That translates into a 2018 per-share earnings estimate of $2.80, meaning Barclays' forward-looking P/E is a far more palatable 16.7. If Barclays is right about Harrison, then CSX shares aren't quite as overvalued as the market thinks, even if the stock is technically overbought.

Again, any decent pullback is a buying opportunity, if we get one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.