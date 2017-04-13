3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 13, 2017

Welcome to another installment of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a series dedicated to helping expose the material events that impact a wide range of biotech outlets. Today, we take a break from oncology to consider several material events that may have an impact on company outlooks in the near future. Without further ado...

Novan top-decks favorable mid-stage data in fungal infection

Novan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NOVN) is a late-stage biotech company developing a suite of antimicrobial agents, including a silicone-based gel called SB208, which is being developed to treat T. rubrum infection, which leads to painful thickening and deformation to fingernails and toenails.

Yesterday, NOVN announced positive top line results from its phase 2 trial of SB208, with both concentrations showing a near doubling of control of fungal infection after two weeks of treatment. SB208 was able to achieve mycological cure in roughly half the patients, compared with just under a quarter for the vehicle treatment.

Looking forward: These findings bode well for continuing exploration of SB208 as it moves through the clinic. Currently, systemic antifungal agents can achieve an even better control rate, but with the risk of important side effects. Current topical therapy does not achieve favorable rates of disease control, so SB208 could represent a major step forward. This bodes well for NOVN, in my opinion.

Protalix stays the course in cystic fibrosis

One of the mainstay symptomatic treatments for cystic fibrosis is breakdown of DNA in the excretions in the lungs to help them thin out. This helps patients have more productive coughs.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) is developing a new version of DNAse (AIR DNase) for cystic fibrosis. Recently, the company announced positive findings from its phase II study, which enrolled 16 patients who had previously received Pulmozyme, stopped treatment for two weeks, and were then provided AIR DNase for several weeks. Compared with the baseline reading, patients saw an increase in the percent predicted expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1) of 3.4 points from baseline.

Looking forward: These findings seem quite promising for PLX as it moves along in the cystic fibrosis space. The increase in function by 3.4 points places it in good company with other late-stage developmental agents. For example, Vertex (NASDAQ:VRTX) recently announced regulatory submission-enabling results for Orkambi, a combination drug that blocks CFTR, yielding ppFEV1 improvement of 2.4 points. With ppFEV1 improvement in mind, AIR DNase is certainly in good company.

ContraVir data is coming soon to a meeting near you

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) is a clinical-stage biotech driving a version of tenofavir with a novel formulation, coined TXL, which is being studied in patients with hepatitis B virus infection. Previously, results of a phase IIa trial showed that TXL could achieve similar reduction in viral load compared with Gilead's (NASDAQ:GILD) tenofavir, but at 1/12th the dose.

Now, the company has announced that it will highlight new data on this agent at the EASL International Liver Conference on April 20. The company has been selected to present data on the pharmacokinetics, safety, and activity of TXL. Likely, this will include data from a wider range of dosing cohorts, which will support continued exploration of TXL.

Looking forward: It is great that TXL is demonstrating favorable antiviral activity compared with GILD's agent. The massive reduction in needed dose bodes very well for the safety profile of TXL compared with tenofavir, but we won't know for sure until the studies are complete. As it stands, an agent with the potency of the standard of care at a significantly reduced dose could compete substantially with GILD's market position. Of course, the company will have a tall hill to climb to claim a significant chunk of the pie.

Conclusion

Thank you for tuning in. I hope you have found this digest helpful for pulling together the huge world of biotech. If you would like to continue getting updates on these biotechs, please feel free to "Follow" me, as I post regularly on all things biotech, especially in the world of cancer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.