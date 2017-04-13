Skyworks Solutions: Keep An Eye On This High-Flying Company

Using value investing guidelines as a filter, I have found Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to be a slightly overvalued high-quality company and have added it to my watch list in case of a pullback in share price.

According to recent history, Skywork's fundamentals are sound with strong average ROIC and ROE (29%) and earnings per share growth ($2.38 EPS in 2014 to $5.18 EPS in 2016) over the past two years. There is reason to believe that the business will continue to enjoy growth and high profitability in the long term due to its client and sector diversification efforts. It is making a concerted effort to avoid being away overly reliant (50% of FY16 sales) on smartphone giants Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) (for Apple smartphones) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) into additional other sectors (IoT, automotive, and infrastructure) and is also growing its global customer base.

In addition to its high profitability, the company is also conservatively financed. It has a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 5.67. Furthermore, it has also been reducing its share count (from 195 million in September 2015 to 190 million as of the end of last quarter) with an additional $500 million recently authorized for share repurchases.

Due to its innovative portfolio, carrier aggregation leadership, operational scale, and demonstrated ability to deliver highly integrated solutions, SWKS has a durable competitive advantage as evidenced by its growing profit margins, strong pricing power, and high ROIC.

The current purchase price of ~$98 receives mixed results when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF SWKS 5.0 21.1 5.8 15.3 SWKS - 5-yr. Avg. 3.7 21.9 4.1 15.7 Industry 3.6 32.8 3.8 13.0 S&P 500 3.0 21.3 2.1 13.1

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $127.45) and GuruFocus (Peter Lynch value of $118.5 and DCF fair value of $65.29)) add further mixed reviews on its current price. My own DCF analysis allows for an annual EPS growth rate of 10% over the next 5 years (analysts project a 14.44% growth rate over the next 5 years). Assuming a terminal growth rate of 7% and a 15% discount rate yields a valuation of $86.06, making it overvalued at current levels.

Skyworks' dividend has grown nearly 500% over the past two years, yet still only has a payout ratio of 22.8%, making it an intriguing option for dividend investors to consider. With share buybacks and free cash flow expected to continue strong growth, the dividend has enormous potential.

The company's strategic plan for future growth consists of "unwiring the planet" by addressing the deployment of 4G across developed and emerging economies and preparing for a significant 5G upgrade cycle. This market continues to present substantial opportunities for Skyworks, given that projections suggest 5G data rates will grow to become nearly 10 times the fastest 4G speeds of today. Another area SWKS plans to target for future growth is in autonomous car technology through transmitting staggering amounts of data (up to 4,000 gigabytes per day according to some estimates).

The continued drive towards wireless technology and the insatiable thirst for data storage and transmission, combined with Skyworks' leading position in the market and its pristine fundamentals, point to a bright future for the company. However, this optimism is already factored into the current share price - leaving little to gain and a lot to potentially lose if the company encounters some major bumps in the road. Add this company to your watch list and wait for a market/share price pullback before adding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.